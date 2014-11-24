(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SEOUL/HONG KONG, November 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today
assigned the
Export-Import Bank of Korea's (KEXIM; AA-/Stable) proposed
long-term senior
unsecured notes denominated in offshore yuan, or CNH, an
expected rating of
'AA-(EXP)'.
The notes will be issued under the bank's existing USD25bn euro
medium-term note
programme, which was last updated on 23 April 2014. While the
specific size and
tenor of the note issue have yet to be determined, Fitch expects
the tenor to be
three years and/or five years. The proceeds from the new issue
will be used for
the bank's general operations, including extending foreign
currency loans and
repaying maturing debt and other obligations. The final rating
is contingent
upon the receipt of final documents conforming to the
information already
received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The notes are rated at the same level as KEXIM's Long-Term
Foreign Currency
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) as they will constitute direct,
unconditional,
unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the bank.
The bank's IDR is equalised with South Korea's rating, mainly
reflecting the de
facto solvency guarantee and ownership by the state. According
to Article 37 of
the Export-Import Bank of Korea Act, the government is
responsible for any
losses incurred by the bank but not covered by the bank's
reserves. KEXIM is
effectively 100%-owned by the state (70.1% directly, 15.0%
through Bank of
Korea, and 14.9% through Korea Finance Corporation
(AA-/Stable)).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings on KEXIM would be directly affected by changes to
South Korea's
ratings or to the solvency guarantee under the KEXIM Act. Fitch
does not expect
any significant change to either. As a key policy bank, KEXIM
is mandated to
provide export, import and overseas investment credit.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 31
January 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
