(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SEOUL/HONG KONG, November 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today assigned the Export-Import Bank of Korea's (KEXIM; AA-/Stable) proposed long-term senior unsecured notes denominated in offshore yuan, or CNH, an expected rating of 'AA-(EXP)'. The notes will be issued under the bank's existing USD25bn euro medium-term note programme, which was last updated on 23 April 2014. While the specific size and tenor of the note issue have yet to be determined, Fitch expects the tenor to be three years and/or five years. The proceeds from the new issue will be used for the bank's general operations, including extending foreign currency loans and repaying maturing debt and other obligations. The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to the information already received. KEY RATING DRIVERS The notes are rated at the same level as KEXIM's Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) as they will constitute direct, unconditional, unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the bank. The bank's IDR is equalised with South Korea's rating, mainly reflecting the de facto solvency guarantee and ownership by the state. According to Article 37 of the Export-Import Bank of Korea Act, the government is responsible for any losses incurred by the bank but not covered by the bank's reserves. KEXIM is effectively 100%-owned by the state (70.1% directly, 15.0% through Bank of Korea, and 14.9% through Korea Finance Corporation (AA-/Stable)). RATING SENSITIVITIES The ratings on KEXIM would be directly affected by changes to South Korea's ratings or to the solvency guarantee under the KEXIM Act. Fitch does not expect any significant change to either. As a key policy bank, KEXIM is mandated to provide export, import and overseas investment credit.