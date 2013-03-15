(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SEOUL/SINGAPORE, March 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned the
Export-Import
Bank of Korea's (KEXIM) proposed GBP senior unsecured notes an
expected
'AA-(EXP)' rating. The size of the notes has yet to be
determined.
The notes will be issued under the bank's existing USD15bn euro
medium term note
programme, last updated on 13 April 2012 at the US Securities
and Exchange
Commission. The proceeds from the new issue will be used for the
bank's general
purposes, including rolling over and/or repaying maturing
foreign currency debt
and other obligations. The final rating is contingent upon the
receipt of final
documents conforming to the information already received.
Key Rating Drivers
The notes are rated on a par with South Korea's Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating
(AA-/Stable), reflecting a de-facto solvency guarantee by the
Korean government.
As per Article 37, Export-Import Bank of Korea Act, the
government is obliged to
cover any losses that the bank may incur but which cannot be
covered by the
bank's own reserves. In addition, KEXIM is effectively
100%-owned by the state
(67.5% directly, 16.3% through Bank of Korea, and 16.2% through
Korea Finance
Corporation (AA-/Stable)).
Rating Sensitivities
The ratings of KEXIM would be directly affected if South Korea's
sovereign
ratings or the solvency guarantee of the KEXIM Act were to
change. Fitch does
not expect any significant change to either.
KEXIM is one of the key policy banks in South Korea and
effectively 100%-owned
by the government. The bank was established in 1976 under the
Export-Import Bank
of Korea Act to provide export, import and overseas investment
credit.
