(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SEOUL/SINGAPORE, March 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned the Export-Import Bank of Korea's (KEXIM) proposed GBP senior unsecured notes an expected 'AA-(EXP)' rating. The size of the notes has yet to be determined. The notes will be issued under the bank's existing USD15bn euro medium term note programme, last updated on 13 April 2012 at the US Securities and Exchange Commission. The proceeds from the new issue will be used for the bank's general purposes, including rolling over and/or repaying maturing foreign currency debt and other obligations. The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to the information already received. Key Rating Drivers The notes are rated on a par with South Korea's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (AA-/Stable), reflecting a de-facto solvency guarantee by the Korean government. As per Article 37, Export-Import Bank of Korea Act, the government is obliged to cover any losses that the bank may incur but which cannot be covered by the bank's own reserves. In addition, KEXIM is effectively 100%-owned by the state (67.5% directly, 16.3% through Bank of Korea, and 16.2% through Korea Finance Corporation (AA-/Stable)). Rating Sensitivities The ratings of KEXIM would be directly affected if South Korea's sovereign ratings or the solvency guarantee of the KEXIM Act were to change. Fitch does not expect any significant change to either. KEXIM is one of the key policy banks in South Korea and effectively 100%-owned by the government. The bank was established in 1976 under the Export-Import Bank of Korea Act to provide export, import and overseas investment credit.