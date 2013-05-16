(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, May 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings assigns a 'BBB+' rating
to the $350
million 3.125% senior unsecured notes due 2023 issued by Kimco
Realty
Corporation (NYSE: KIM). The notes were issued at a 125 basis
point spread to
Treasuries (with an effective yield of 3.211%). Net proceeds
from the offering
are expected to be used for general corporate purposes including
the partial
repayment of amounts outstanding under the revolving credit
facility and to
prefund future debt maturities.
Fitch currently rates KIM as follows:
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB+';
--Unsecured revolving credit facility 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured term loan 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured notes 'BBB+';
--Preferred stock 'BBB-'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect Kimco's solid track record as a leading
owner of community
and neighborhood shopping centers, the company's large and
diversified pool of
retail properties, its experienced leasing and management team
and its high
quality, diversified tenant mix with a well laddered lease
expiration schedule.
The ratings also factor in the company's demonstrated track
record of accessing
a wide variety of capital sources.
These positive rating elements are balanced by slightly low
fixed charge
coverage for the rating category and a U.S. retailer environment
where market
share defensibility remains a key challenge for many traditional
retailers.
DIVERSIFIED PORTFOLIO
Kimco owns and operates a large and diversified portfolio of
consolidated and
unconsolidated interests in 895 properties aggregating 88
million square feet of
pro-rata gross leaseable area (GLA), located throughout the
United States,
Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Chile, Brazil and Peru. The
company's portfolio is
well diversified with the largest tenant accounting for less
than 3% of
annualized base rent (ABR) and the top 10 tenants collectively
accounting for
less than 20% of ABR. Additionally, Kimco continues to make
progress reducing
the risk profile of the company through the disposition of
non-core assets and
maintenance of a smaller development pipeline.
Lease maturities (based on square footage) are well-laddered
with no more than
14% expiring in any one year and less than 3% expiring in any
one year when
assuming the exercise of tenant renewal options. Lease
maturities based on
annualized base rent are similarly well-laddered.
APPROPRIATE LEVERAGE AND COVERAGE
Leverage was 6.1 times (x) at March 31, 2013, up slightly, from
5.8x at Dec. 31,
2011 and 5.6x at Dec. 31, 2010. Fitch forecasts leverage will
remain around 6.0x
through 2014, due to modestly positive same store NOI growth.
Fitch defines
leverage as net debt to recurring operating EBITDA (including
Fitch's estimate
of recurring cash distributions from unconsolidated joint
ventures).
Kimco's fixed-charge coverage is adequate for the 'BBB+' rating
level. Fixed
charge coverage was 2.2x for the trailing 12 months (TTM) ended
March 31, 2013,
consistent with 2.2x for 2011 and 2010, respectively. Fitch
projects
fixed-charge coverage will improve modestly as the company
retires higher coupon
preferred stock and unsecured notes. Fixed-charge coverage is
defined as
recurring operating EBITDA plus Fitch's estimate of recurring
cash distributions
from unconsolidated joint ventures less recurring capital
expenditures and
non-cash straight line rental income divided by total interest
incurred and
preferred stock dividends.
POSITIVE OPERATING PERFORMANCE
Despite wide product availability, increasing price
transparency, and lack of
consumer loyalty that have threatened the long-term viability of
certain
retailer business models, Kimco's same-store net operating
income (SSNOI)
performance turned positive in 2010 and accelerated in 2012.
SSNOI growth for
the first quarter 2013 (1Q'13) was 4%, the twelfth straight
quarter of positive
growth.
Fitch expects SSNOI growth of 1-2% per year through 2014. In
adverse scenarios
not anticipated by Fitch in which SSNOI growth is flat or
experiences declines
worse than 2009, Kimco's metrics would deteriorate to levels
weak for the 'BBB+'
rating.
STRONG ACCESS TO CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY
Kimco has demonstrated a long track record of accessing a wide
variety of
capital sources, including secured and unsecured debt, common
and preferred
equity and joint venture capital. Since 2011, Kimco has
demonstrated access to
the term loan market, senior unsecured market and preferred
stock market.
Kimco maintains a large unencumbered asset pool to support its
unsecured
borrowings. As of March 31, 2013, unencumbered asset coverage of
unsecured debt
was 1.9x assuming an 8% capitalization rate, which is slightly
low for the
'BBB+' IDR.
Kimco's liquidity coverage ratio is appropriate for the rating
at 1.3x pro forma
through 2014. Under a scenario where Kimco is able to refinance
80% of its
secured debt, the liquidity coverage ratio improves to 2.1x.
Fitch defines
liquidity coverage as cash, availability under the company's
unsecured revolving
facility and Fitch's expectation of retained cash flows from
operating
activities after dividends and distributions divided by uses of
liquidity pro
rata debt maturities and Fitch's expectation of recurring
capital expenditures.
PREFERRED STOCK NOTCHING
The two-notch differential between Kimco's IDR and its preferred
stock rating is
consistent with Fitch's criteria for corporate entities with an
IDR of 'BBB+'.
Based on Fitch's criteria report, 'Treatment and Notching of
Hybrids in
Nonfinancial Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis,' dated Dec. 13,
2012, the
company's preferred stock is deeply subordinated and has loss
absorption
elements that would likely result in poor recoveries in the
event of a corporate
default.
STABLE OUTLOOK
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that metrics will
remain relatively
unchanged and the Company's demonstrated access to capital will
offset an
adequate liquidity coverage ratio.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The following factors may have a positive impact on Kimco's
ratings and/or
Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining above
2.5x (coverage
was 2.2x for the TTM ended March 31, 2013);
--Fitch's expectation of net debt to recurring operating EBITDA
sustaining below
5.0x (leverage was 6.1x as of March 31, 2013);
--Reducing the exposure to non-core assets.
The following factors may have a negative impact on Kimco's
ratings and/or
Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining below
2.0x;
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining above 6.5x;
--Increased exposure to non-retail assets or increased joint
venture debt
guarantees.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Britton Costa
Associate Director
+1-212-908-0524
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
George Hoglund, CFA
Associate Director
+1-212-908-9149
Committee Chairperson
Philip Zahn
Senior Director
+1-312-606-2336
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Criteria for Rating U.S. Equity REITs and REOCs,' Feb. 26,
2013;
--'Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Nonfinancial Corporate
and REIT Credit
Analysis, ' Dec. 13, 2012;
--'Recovery Rating and Notching Criteria for Equity REITs,' Nov.
12, 2012;
--'Corporate Rating Methodology,' Aug. 8, 2012.
