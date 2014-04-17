(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, April 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a credit
rating of 'BBB+'
to the $500 million of 3.2% senior unsecured notes due 2021. The
notes were
priced at 99.8% of par to yield 3.232% to maturity at a 105 bps
spread to the
benchmark Treasury. The company intends to use the net proceeds
for general
corporate purposes including reducing borrowings under the
revolving credit
facility and to pre-fund certain near-term debt maturities.
Fitch currently rates Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM) and
its two-wholly
owned subsidiaries (collectively, Kimco) as follows:
Kimco Realty Corporation:
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB+';
--Unsecured revolving credit facility 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured term loans 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured notes 'BBB+';
--Preferred stock 'BBB-'.
Kimco North Trust III (as the issuing entity for Kimco's
Canadian unsecured
notes offerings):
--IDR 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured notes 'BBB+'.
KRC Lending S.A. de C.V. SOFOM ENR (as the issuing entity for
Kimco's Mexican
unsecured notes offerings):
--IDR 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured term loan 'BBB+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect Kimco's appropriate leverage and
fixed-charge coverage
metrics, its solid track record owning a large and diversified
pool of community
and neighborhood shopping centers, its experienced leasing and
management team
and its high-quality, diversified tenant mix with a
well-laddered lease
expiration schedule. The ratings also factor in the company's
track record of
accessing a wide variety of capital sources and the long-term
benefits of its
ongoing portfolio simplification strategy.
These positive rating elements are balanced by slightly low
unencumbered asset
coverage of unsecured debt for the rating category and a U.S.
retailer
environment where market share defensibility remains a key
challenge for many
traditional retailers.
SIMPLIFYING PORTFOLIO; SAVE FOR 'PLUS' STRATEGY
Since 2010, Kimco has streamlined its portfolio by selling
non-core and
non-retail assets and reinvesting the proceeds into higher
quality retail
properties. The latter includes the acquisition of selected
partners' interests
in managed joint ventures. Pro forma for the most recent
portfolio sale in
Mexico, Kimco will hold only 36 properties in Latin America and
is currently
negotiating contracts for their sale. Fitch expects Kimco will
continue to sell
non-core properties and recycle the capital into core properties
going forward.
The simplification strategy recognizes that shareholders and
creditors discount
the value of non-retail and/or non-recurring cash flows.
However, Kimco
differentiates its 'Plus' business, where it seeks to act
opportunistically with
retailer-controlled real estate, from its simplification efforts
by showing the
relationship to its core neighborhood and community center
properties and
historical returns. Thus, Fitch views Kimco's participation in
the deal to buy
Safeway Inc. as neutral to the credit given its negligible
effect on metrics.
DIVERSIFIED PORTFOLIO
Kimco owns and operates a large and diversified portfolio of
consolidated and
unconsolidated interests in 852 properties aggregating 86
million square feet of
pro-rata gross leaseable area (GLA), located primarily
throughout the United
States and Canada. The company's portfolio is well-diversified
with the largest
tenant accounting for 3% of annualized base rent (ABR) and the
top 10 tenants
collectively accounting for less than 19% of ABR. Lease
maturities are
well-laddered with no more than 14% of annual base rent expiring
in any one year
and less than 4% expiring in any one year when assuming the
exercise of tenant
renewal options.
APPROPRIATE LEVERAGE AND COVERAGE
Leverage was 5.4x at Dec. 31, 2013, down from 5.8x at both Dec.
31, 2012 and
2011. Fitch expects leverage to approximate 6x through 2015,
primarily due to
modestly positive same store net operating income (NOI) growth,
partially offset
by redevelopment expenditures and the acquisition of higher
quality, but lower
yielding, properties. Fitch defines leverage as net
debt-to-trailing 12 months
(TTM) recurring operating EBITDA (including estimated recurring
cash
distributions from unconsolidated joint ventures).
Kimco's fixed-charge coverage is adequate for the 'BBB+' rating
level and has
improved to 2.5x for the year ending 2013, from 2.1x and 2.2x
for 2012 and 2011,
respectively. However, Fitch projects fixed-charge coverage will
remain below
that of other 'BBB+' rated REITs. Fitch defines fixed-charge
coverage as
recurring operating EBITDA plus estimated recurring cash
distributions from
unconsolidated joint ventures less recurring capital
expenditures and non-cash
straight-line rental income divided by total interest incurred
and preferred
stock dividends.
POSITIVE OPERATING PERFORMANCE
Despite a generally constrained economic environment, Kimco has
generated
modestly positive same-store NOI (SSNOI) growth due to the lack
of new supply
nationally. SSNOI for the U.S. portfolio grew by 4.1% in 4Q'13
and 3.8% for
2013. Strong demand and positive releasing spreads for the
company's anchor
space (79% of leased GLA) have been the primary source of its
SSNOI growth over
the past several years. Fitch expects the company's SSNOI to
grow by 2%-4% per
year through 2015.
STRONG ACCESS TO CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY
Kimco's liquidity position is appropriate for the rating at 1.5x
through 2015
pro forma for the bond issuance and recently announced
acquisitions and
dispositions subsequent to the end of 4Q'13. Fitch calculates
liquidity as
sources (unrestricted cash, availability under the unsecured
revolving line of
credit and retained cash flows from operations) divided by uses
(secured and
unsecured debt maturities, pro-rata joint venture debt
maturities,
development expenditures and maintenance capex). Kimco's
liquidity coverage
would improve to 2.3x, assuming it refinances 80% of its
maturing secured debt.
Kimco maintains a large unencumbered asset pool to support its
unsecured
borrowings. As of Dec. 31, 2013, unencumbered asset coverage of
net unsecured
debt was 2.3x assuming an 8% capitalization rate. Kimco's UA/UD
ratio is
slightly low for the 'BBB+' IDR. Lastly, Kimco's dividend payout
policies do not
inhibit its financial flexibility with an AFFO payout ratio of
74% for 2013.
PREFERRED STOCK NOTCHING
The two-notch differential between Kimco's IDR and its preferred
stock rating is
consistent with Fitch's criteria for corporate entities with an
IDR of 'BBB+'.
Based on Fitch's criteria report, 'Treatment and Notching of
Hybrids in
Nonfinancial Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis,' dated Dec. 23,
2013, the
company's preferred stock is deeply subordinated and has loss
absorption
elements that would likely result in poor recoveries in the
event of a corporate
default.
STABLE OUTLOOK
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that metrics will
remain relatively
unchanged and the company's demonstrated access to capital will
offset a
slightly low liquidity coverage ratio.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The following factors may have a positive impact on Kimco's
ratings and/or
Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining above
2.5x (coverage
was 2.5x for 2013);
--Fitch's expectation of net debt-to-recurring operating EBITDA
sustaining below
5x (leverage was 5.4x as of Dec. 31, 2013).
The following factors may have a negative impact on Kimco's
ratings and/or
Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining below
2.0x;
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining above 6.5x.
