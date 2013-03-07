March 7 (The following statement was released by the rating agency) MFitch
Ratings has assigned Kiwibank Limited's (Kiwibank, AA/'F1+') inaugural mortgage
covered bonds, an expected 'AAA(EXP)' rating. The bonds are guaranteed by Kiwi Covered Bond
Trustee Limited as trustee of the Kiwi Covered Bond Trust. Under this programme Kiwibank can
periodically ssue covered bonds up to NZD3bn secured on a dynamic pool of first-ranking New
Zealand residential mortgage loans.
The expected rating is based on Kiwibank's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
of 'AA' a Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 2 (high), and the asset percentage (AP)
of 88.4% that Fitch takes into account in its analysis.
While the contractual AP has not yet been confirmed, Fitch's breakeven AP to
maintain the rating of 'AAA(EXP)' is 88.4% on a 'AA' probability of default
basis, including recoveries that allow a two-notch uplift to achieve an
'AAA(EXP)' rating.
The final rating is contingent on the receipt of information on the initial
cover pool and AP confirming to the information already received by Fitch.
Rating Sensitivities
The 'AAA(EXP)' rating would be vulnerable to a downgrade if the issuer's
Long-Term IDR is downgraded by three or more notches or if the AP level Fitch
takes into account in its analysis rises above the breakeven point of 88.4%.
Rating Drivers
The driver of the D-Cap is Fitch's assessment of high liquidity gap and systemic
risk. This is principally driven by programme documentation which provides, in
certain circumstances, for a six-month period, prior to a scheduled covered bond
maturity, for cover pool asset sales. This compares with Fitch's assessment of
the time required to sell cover pool assets in New Zealand at 12 months. The
D-Cap of 2, when combined with Kiwibank's IDR, supports a 'AAA(EXP)' expected
rating on the covered bonds.
Kiwibank's covered bond programme D-Cap and other component risk assessments are
as follows:
D-Cap: 2 (high)
Asset segregation: very low
Liquidity gap and systemic risk: high
Cover pool-specific alternative management: low
Systemic alternative management: moderate
Privileged derivatives: moderate
As of 13 January 2013, the proposed cover pool consisted of 2,308 loans secured
by first-ranking mortgages of New Zealand residential properties with a total
outstanding balance of NZD315.8m. The portfolio is wholly made up of full
documentation loans, which have a weighted average current loan-to-value ratio
of 58.4%, and a weighted average seasoning of 36.6 months. Floating-rate loans
comprise 47.9% of the cover pool. In a 'AAA' scenario, Fitch has calculated a
weighted average frequency of foreclosure for the cover assets of 7.5%, and a
weighted average recovery rate of 54.4%. The cover pool is geographically
distributed across New Zealand, with the largest concentrations being in
Auckland (38.9%) and Wellington (20.1%). The agency's mortgage default analysis
is based on its New Zealand residential mortgage criteria.
The Fitch breakeven AP in line with the covered bond rating will be affected,
among others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuance.
Therefore it cannot be assumed to remain stable over time.
A pre-sale report on Kiwibank's covered bond programme is available on
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.
