(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, June 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned the
Republic of Korea's
forthcoming US dollar-denominated global bonds due 2044 and
euro-denominated
global bonds due 2024 expected ratings of 'AA-(EXP)'. The final
ratings are
contingent on the receipt of final documentation conforming to
information
already received.
The expected ratings are in line with Korea's Long-Term Foreign
Currency Issuer
Default Rating of 'AA-'. The sovereign's Long-Term Local
Currency Issuer Default
Rating is 'AA'. The rating Outlooks are Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Korea's ratings are underpinned by its fundamental strengths,
which include a
resilient economy and a robust macroeconomic policy framework in
which sustained
fiscal discipline and a flexible exchange rate remain intact.
These factors
leave Korea well positioned to cope with the risks of high
household debt, and a
volatile global financial environment.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are currently well balanced.
The main factors that, individually or collectively, could
trigger positive
rating action are:
- A material reduction in the general government debt/GDP ratio
- A further sustained reduction in the vulnerability of the
banking sector, for
example by continuing to reduce the reliance on short-term
external financing
- A decline in the sovereign's contingent liabilities (e.g.,
lower state-owned
enterprise debt)
The main factors that, individually or collectively, could
trigger negative
rating action are:
- A sharp deterioration in the banking sector's funding position
or asset
quality, leading to a need for sovereign support
- A household debt crisis, which impacts the economy through
either a sharp
decline in private consumption or a sharp rise in non-performing
loans in the
banking system and, consequently, leading to a deterioration in
the sovereign's
fiscal position
- A decline in the economy's potential growth rate of 3.5%-4%,
leading to
significantly higher unemployment or broader economic and
financial instability
