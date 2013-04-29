MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf bourses edge down in thin trade, Kuwait outperforms
DUBAI, March 5 Most Gulf bourses edged down in light, early trade on Sunday, while Kuwait outperformed on the back of financial stocks.
(Repeat for additional subscribers)
April 29 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned Krayinvestbank's (KIB) RUB1.5bn BO-02 Series domestic bond issue a final Long-term local currency rating of 'B+', a final National Long-term rating of 'A-(rus)' and a Recovery Rating of 'RR4'.
The bonds have a maturity of three years, a semi-annual coupon of 11.35% per year and a 1.5-year put option.
For key rating drivers, rating sensitivities and further details on the issue, please see "Fitch Rates Krayinvestbank's Upcoming Bond Issue 'B+(EXP)'", dated 19 April 2013 available at www.fitchratings.com.
DUBAI, March 5 Most Gulf bourses edged down in light, early trade on Sunday, while Kuwait outperformed on the back of financial stocks.
ABU DHABI, March 5 Abu Dhabi investment fund Mubadala Development Co sold nearly a third of its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, booking a tiny gain on its investments in the micro chip maker.
* Signs MOU with Burooj Property Development to offer exclusive dari property financing promotion on Burooj Residence Amwaj Island Source: (http://bit.ly/2mSLSZZ) Further company coverage: