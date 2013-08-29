(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MOSCOW, August 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Krayinvestbank's
(KIB) upcoming RUB2bn BO-03 Series domestic bond issue an
expected Long-term
local currency rating of 'B+(EXP)' and a National Long-term
rating of
'A-(rus)(EXP)'. The bond's expected Recovery Rating is
'RR4(EXP)'.
The bonds have a maturity of six years, a semi-annual coupon and
a 1.5 year put
option.
KIB has a Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
of 'B+' with
Stable Outlook, a Short-term IDR of 'B', a Long-term local
currency IDR of 'B+'
with Stable Outlook, a National Rating of 'A-(rus)' with Stable
Outlook, a
Viability Rating of 'b-' and Support Rating of '4' .
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The issue ratings correspond to KIB's 'B+' Long-term local
currency IDR, which
reflects the limited probability of support that KIB may receive
if needed from
Krasnodar Region (KR, BB+/Stable), which directly owns a 98.04%
stake in the
bank. Fitch's view of the propensity to provide support is based
on KR's
majority ownership and a track record of assistance to date.
However, Fitch
considers there is some uncertainty in respect of support in
light of the bank's
limited systemic importance for the region and some corporate
governance issues.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any changes to KIB's Long-term local currency IDR would impact
the issue
ratings. Downside pressure on KIB's Long-term foreign and local
currency IDR
could arise from any major weakening in the relationship between
KR and the
bank, for example, as a result of changes in key senior regional
officials.
Upside potential for KIB's Long-term local currency IDR is
limited in the near
term, but a reduction in construction exposure which may be
largely related to
KR and its officials would be credit positive.
