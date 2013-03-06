March 6 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned Krung Thai Bank
Public Company Limited's (KTB: BBB/Stable) USD500m five-and-a half-year
unsecured senior notes due September 2018 a final rating of 'BBB'. The notes are
issued under KTB's USD2.5bn euro medium term note (EMTN) programme.
Rating Action Rationale
The rating action follows the completion of the bonds issue as well as the
receipt of final documents conforming to information previously received. The
final rating is same as the expected rating assigned on 4 March 2013.
The notes are rated at the same level as KTB's Long-term Foreign Currency Issuer
Default Rating (LTFC IDR) of 'BBB' as they represent unsecured and
unsubordinated obligations of the bank.
Rating Drivers and Sensitivities
A change in Thailand's ratings (BBB/Stable) could have a similar effect on KTB's
LTFC IDR and therefore on the notes' rating. However, KTB's IDRs could de-couple
from the sovereign were the latter to be upgraded to the 'A' rating category, as
has been observed in many higher-rated jurisdictions where systemically
important institutions (including those with partial policy functions) are less
than 100%-state-owned. This is because of potentially less reliance on
commercial institutions to support government policies.
For more information on the expected rating assigned earlier, please refer to
"Fitch Rates Krung Thai Bank's EMTN Programme 'BBB'", dated 4 March 2013,
available at www.fitchratings.com