BANGKOK/SINGAPORE, August 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a National Short-Term rating of 'F1+(tha)' to Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited's (KTB) unsubordinated and unsecured short-term debenture programme of up to THB20bn. Debentures issued under the programme will have a maturity of no more than 270 days, and can be issued in several tranches within a year. Proceeds from the issuance would be used for the bank's general corporate purposes. KEY RATING DRIVERS The program is rated at the same level as KTB's National Short-Term Rating of 'F1+(tha)' as the debentures issued under the programme will constitute direct unsubordinated and unsecured obligations of the bank. KTB's ratings are driven by its Support Rating Floor, and reflect Fitch's expectation of a high probability of extraordinary support from the Thai state, if needed. KTB is the only commercial bank in which the state has majority ownership. The bank is strategically important to the government - it has close operational links with the Ministry of Finance, manages the disbursal of the national budget, and is capable of playing a quasi-policy role to support government policies. RATING SENSITIVITIES Any change in KTB's National Short-Term Rating will affect the rating of the unsubordinated unsecured debentures. The National Short-Term Rating is the highest on the national scale, and hence there is no upside on the rating. A reduced propensity of the government to provide support, including a material reduction of state ownership in KTB, could lead to a negative rating action on the Support Rating and Support Rating Floor, though we do not expect this to occur in the medium term, and in any case this would not necessarily have an immediate impact on the National Short-Term Rating. The other ratings of KTB are unaffected and are as follows: Long-Term IDR: 'BBB'; Outlook Stable Short-Term IDR: 'F3' Long-term foreign currency senior unsecured notes: 'BBB' Senior unsecured USD 2.5bn EMTN programme: 'BBB' Basel III-compliant Tier 2 subordinated notes: 'BBB-' International rating for hybrid Tier 1 securities: 'B' Viability Rating: 'bbb-' Support Rating: '2' Support Rating Floor: 'BBB' National Long-Term Rating: 'AA+(tha)'; Outlook Stable National Short-Term Rating: 'F1+(tha)' Short-term debt issuance programme (THB 30bn): 'F1+(tha)' National long-term subordinated debt: 'AA(tha)' National long-term rating for hybrid Tier 1 securities: 'BBB(tha)' Contacts: Primary Analyst Trin Siriwutiset Associate Director +662 108 0154 Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited Park Ventures, Level 17 57 Wireless Road, Lumpini Patumwan, Bangkok 10330 Secondary Analyst Parson Singha, CFA Senior Director +662 108 0151 Committee Chairperson Jonathan Cornish Managing Director +852 2263 9901 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria", dated 31 January 2014, and "National Scale Rating Criteria", dated 30 October 2013, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here National Scale Ratings Criteria here