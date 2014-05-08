(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA/LONDON, May 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Caja
de Ahorros y
Pensiones de Barcelona's (La Caixa; BBB-/Negative) issue of
EUR1bn of senior
unsecured fixed-rate notes a rating of 'BBB-'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The notes' rating is aligned with the Long-term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of
La Caixa, based on the direct, unconditional, unsubordinated and
unsecured
nature of the notes.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating of the senior unsecured notes is primarily sensitive
to the same
factors as the Long-term IDR of La Caixa (see "Fitch Affirms La
Caixa at 'BBB-'
on Announcement of Reorganisation Plans", dated 14 April 2014 at
www.fitchratings.com).
As part of the reorganisation announced by La Caixa's Board of
Directors on 10
April 2014, the notes may be transferred to Criteria
CaixaHolding, S.A.U.
(Criteria), a wholly-owned holding company, resulting in
Criteria becoming the
obligor. Should this occur, Fitch may transfer the debt ratings
to Criteria,
which will likely be rated at the same level as La Caixa, in the
absence of any
additional change in the organisational structure, and/or
material developments
in the funding profile and investment policy.
