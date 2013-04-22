(Repeat for additional subscribers)
April 22 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned Lai Fung Holdings Ltd's
(Lai Fung, BB-/Stable) CNY1.8bn 6.875% senior notes due 2018 a final rating of
'BB-'. The assignment of the final rating follows the receipt of documents
conforming to information already received and the final rating is in line with
the expected rating assigned on 15 February 2013.
Key Rating Drivers
Recurring earnings support ratings: Lai Fung's stable rental income generated
from its prime location properties and a healthy financial profile warrant a
higher rating than 'B+' rated Chinese homebuilders that generate double its
EBITDA. Lai Fung's EBITDA for investment properties/gross interest expenses of
1.5x and total debt/adjusted property assets of 0.24x in financial years ending
31 July 2012 indicated sufficient headroom to meet its current debt obligations.
Its ratings are, however, constrained by its small scale relative to the
expansion of investment properties the company is undertaking.
Small scale, project concentration: Lai Fung's small scale means that it has
only one sizeable investment property, Shanghai Hong Kong Plaza, which
contributed 74% of its rental revenue of HKD474m in 2012. This asset
concentration had caused Lai Fung's rental EBITDA interest coverage to weaken
considerably below 1.0x between 2008 and 2010 when it undertook a major
upgrading of Shanghai Hong Kong Plaza. Outside of this period, Lai Fung's rental
EBITDA interest coverage was at least 1.5x between 2006 and 2012.
Debt funded expansion: Lai Fung's debt will increase to help fund committed
capex and to invest for future growth, thus weakening its credit metrics until
its new assets start contributing income from 2015. Fitch expects that its
current and future investments in investment properties will be in excess of
HKD2bn over the next five years, resulting in accumulated negative free cash
flow of above HKD1.5bn. This means that Lai Fung's 2012 rental EBITDA of HKD309m
will grow slower than the increase in interest expenses before 2015.
Prime location properties: Lai Fung's investment properties in Shanghai and
Guangzhou will benefit from China's continued strong economic growth. Its key
asset, Shanghai Hong Kong Plaza, is located in a prime location attracting high
quality tenants.
Financially prudent track record: Lai Fung has maintained a low loan-to-value
ratio of below 30% and adequate liquidity even as its property assets have grown
140% between 2006 and 2012. The company's financial prudence was also
demonstrated in 2009 and 2010 where property development sales outstripped
development expenditure, generating positive operating cash flow. Furthermore,
the company has access to diversified funding sources in both onshore and
offshore debts as well as equity funding.
Parent co-operation supports growth: Lai Fung can now allow its largest
shareholder Lai Sun Development Company Limited (LSD) to participate in its
Chinese projects where Lai Fung has control. This follows the lifting of an
anti-competition restriction on LSD to participate in Chinese projects in 2012.
Furthermore, access to group funding allows Lai Fung to compete for larger
projects in prime locations to enhance its portfolio.
Rating Sensitivities:
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
-EBITDA for investment properties/interest expenses falling below 1.0x on a
sustained basis
-total debt/property assets exceeding 0.4x on a sustained basis
-increase of development assets to above 25% (22% in 2012) of total property
assets
Positive: Positive rating action is not expected in the next 18-24 months due to
Lai Fung's small operational scale and high capex resulting in negative free
cash flow. However, future developments that may, individually or collectively,
lead to positive rating action include:
-EBITDA from investment properties rising above HKD600m and EBITDA for
investment properties/interest expenses exceeding 1.5x on a sustained basis