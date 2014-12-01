(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JOHANNESBURG/LONDON, December 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned South Africa-based Liberty Group Limited's (LGL) proposed issue of subordinated debt securities a 'A+(zaf)(EXP)' expected rating, and affirmed its outstanding subordinated debt at 'A+(zaf)'. The rating is in line with Fitch's standard notching practices. The final rating is contingent on the receipt of final documents conforming to the information already received. Fitch has simultaneously affirmed LGL's National Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'AA(zaf)' and its National Long-term rating at 'AA-(zaf)'. The Outlooks are Stable. As LGL is the main life insurance entity of the Liberty Holdings Limited (Liberty), its ratings are based on a combined group assessment. KEY RATING DRIVERS LGL is proposing to issue a fixed rate note (LGL05) with a seven-year maturity. The fixed-rate coupon will be payable semi-annually, and will be determined on the auction date by reference to the yield on the R208 government bond. The note does not include any interest deferral features. The subordinated debt has been structured for Tier 2 own funds eligibility according to QIS3 specifications under the Solvency Assessment and Management regime. According to Fitch's methodology, this subordinated bond is classified as 100% capital due to regulatory override within Fitch's risk-based capital calculation and is classified as 100% debt for the agency's financial leverage calculations. LGL's ratings are supported by its sound capital position, a well-established franchise and its solid operating performance. In addition, Fitch considers LGL's strong and diversified distribution capability and its successful bancassurance joint venture with the Standard Bank group as key positive rating factors. Offsetting these key rating strengths is the group's earnings exposure to equity markets, which is in line with peers. Fitch considers capital adequacy as strong, both for LGL as an entity and for the Liberty group as a whole. At 31 October 2014, LGL reported a regulatory capital adequacy ratio (CAR) of 2.61x (30 June 2014: 2.58x). Fitch believes that Liberty's market position is strong, but less diversified than its immediate peers. Its core market is the mid-affluent segment, which broadly represents clients earning more than ZAR20,000 per month. Liberty's retail insurance segment's indexed new business (single premiums sales plus 10% of recurring premium sales) grew by 9% yoy in 10M14, mainly due to a 29% improvement in single premium new business. Liberty Corporate, the group's institutional segment, reported indexed new business growth of 20% in 10M14, supported by large single premium mandates. Fitch believes that South African life insurers' recurring premium growth rates will come under pressure over the next year, due to a continued difficult operating environment characterised by high unemployment and pressure on disposable income. RATING SENSITIVITIES Key rating triggers that could result in an upgrade include strong gains in earnings, new business margins or market share relative to peers, provided that Liberty at least maintains moderate growth in IFRS operating earnings in its core business, new life business margins of 2% and strong capitalisation. Sustained poor operating performance, weaker new business margins of below 1%, a significant reduction in the group's capitalisation based on Fitch's own assessment, a drop in LGL's regulatory CAR ratio to below 1.7x, or a weakening in the company's market position could lead to a downgrade. 