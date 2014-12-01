(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JOHANNESBURG/LONDON, December 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned South
Africa-based Liberty Group Limited's (LGL) proposed issue of
subordinated debt
securities a 'A+(zaf)(EXP)' expected rating, and affirmed its
outstanding
subordinated debt at 'A+(zaf)'. The rating is in line with
Fitch's standard
notching practices.
The final rating is contingent on the receipt of final documents
conforming to
the information already received.
Fitch has simultaneously affirmed LGL's National Insurer
Financial Strength
(IFS) rating at 'AA(zaf)' and its National Long-term rating at
'AA-(zaf)'. The
Outlooks are Stable. As LGL is the main life insurance entity of
the Liberty
Holdings Limited (Liberty), its ratings are based on a combined
group
assessment.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
LGL is proposing to issue a fixed rate note (LGL05) with a
seven-year maturity.
The fixed-rate coupon will be payable semi-annually, and will be
determined on
the auction date by reference to the yield on the R208
government bond. The note
does not include any interest deferral features.
The subordinated debt has been structured for Tier 2 own funds
eligibility
according to QIS3 specifications under the Solvency Assessment
and Management
regime. According to Fitch's methodology, this subordinated bond
is classified
as 100% capital due to regulatory override within Fitch's
risk-based capital
calculation and is classified as 100% debt for the agency's
financial leverage
calculations.
LGL's ratings are supported by its sound capital position, a
well-established
franchise and its solid operating performance. In addition,
Fitch considers
LGL's strong and diversified distribution capability and its
successful
bancassurance joint venture with the Standard Bank group as key
positive rating
factors. Offsetting these key rating strengths is the group's
earnings exposure
to equity markets, which is in line with peers.
Fitch considers capital adequacy as strong, both for LGL as an
entity and for
the Liberty group as a whole. At 31 October 2014, LGL reported a
regulatory
capital adequacy ratio (CAR) of 2.61x (30 June 2014: 2.58x).
Fitch believes that Liberty's market position is strong, but
less diversified
than its immediate peers. Its core market is the mid-affluent
segment, which
broadly represents clients earning more than ZAR20,000 per
month.
Liberty's retail insurance segment's indexed new business
(single premiums sales
plus 10% of recurring premium sales) grew by 9% yoy in 10M14,
mainly due to a
29% improvement in single premium new business. Liberty
Corporate, the group's
institutional segment, reported indexed new business growth of
20% in 10M14,
supported by large single premium mandates.
Fitch believes that South African life insurers' recurring
premium growth rates
will come under pressure over the next year, due to a continued
difficult
operating environment characterised by high unemployment and
pressure on
disposable income.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers that could result in an upgrade include
strong gains in
earnings, new business margins or market share relative to
peers, provided that
Liberty at least maintains moderate growth in IFRS operating
earnings in its
core business, new life business margins of 2% and strong
capitalisation.
Sustained poor operating performance, weaker new business
margins of below 1%, a
significant reduction in the group's capitalisation based on
Fitch's own
assessment, a drop in LGL's regulatory CAR ratio to below 1.7x,
or a weakening
in the company's market position could lead to a downgrade.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Willem Loots
Director
+27 11 290 9402
Fitch Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd
23 Impala Road
Sandton 2196
Secondary Analyst
Harish Gohil
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1257
Committee Chairperson
Chris Waterman
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1168
