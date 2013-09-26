(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, September 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned the
following debt
obligation rating to Liberty Property Trust Limited Partnership;
--$450 million senior unsecured notes 'BBB+'.
The notes mature in February 2024. Liberty plans to use the
proceeds to fund a
portion of the cash consideration payable in the company's
previously announced
purchase of Cabot Industrial Fund III Operating Partnership,
L.P.
Fitch currently rates Liberty Property Trust (NYSE: LRY) and its
operating
partnership, Liberty Property Limited Partnership (collectively
Liberty, or the
company) as follows:
Liberty Property Trust
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+'.
Liberty Property Limited Partnership
--IDR at 'BBB+';
--Unsecured revolving credit facility at 'BBB+';
--Medium-term notes at 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB+';
--Preferred operating units at 'BBB-'.
The Rating Outlook is Negative.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings evidence Liberty's moderate leverage, consistent
coverage of fixed
charges, and solid unencumbered asset coverage.
The Negative Outlook mainly reflects the company's persistently
weak dividend
coverage from adjusted funds from operations (AFF) and elevated
leverage for the
rating.
Dividend Coverage Shortfall
Fitch expects Liberty's common share and unit dividends to
exceed 110% of its
AFFO in 2013. Elevated leasing costs due to a greater mix of new
office leases
will likely drive the anticipated dividend coverage shortfall.
Liberty's AFFO
payout ratio was 94.1% for the six months ended June 30, 2013
and 102.5% and
96.6% for the years ended Dec. 31, 2012 and 2011, respectively.
A high AFFO
payout ratio places pressure on the company's ability to
generate internal
liquidity. An AFFO payout ratio in excess of 100% for 2013 could
have negative
rating implications.
Elevated Leverage
The expansion of Liberty's non-stabilized asset pool (primarily
through
development and, to a lesser extent, under-leased acquisitions)
has weakened the
company's leverage to a level that, if sustained, is more
appropriate for a
'BBB' IDR.
As of June 30, 2013, leverage was 6.1x on a trailing-12-month
(TTM) basis,
compared with 6.0x, 4.9x and 4.7x as of Dec. 31, 2012, 2011 and
2010,
respectively. Fitch estimates that Liberty's TTM leverage would
have been 6.2x
pro forma for the company's pending acquisition of Cabot
Industrial Fund III.
Fitch defines leverage as net debt-to-recurring operating
EBITDA, including
Fitch's estimate of recurring cash distributions from joint
ventures (JVs).
Appropriate Coverage
Coverage metrics are appropriate for the rating category. For
the TTM ended June
30, 2013, fixed-charge coverage was 2.5x, compared with 2.4x,
2.4x and 2.2x for
the years ended Dec. 31, 2012, 2011 and 2010, respectively.
Fitch estimates that
Liberty's TTM coverage would have been 2.5x pro forma for the
acquisition of
Cabot Industrial Fund III.
Fixed-charge coverage is calculated as recurring operating
EBITDA, including
Fitch's estimate of recurring cash JV distributions less
recurring capital
expenditures and straight-line rents, divided by total interest
incurred and
preferred operating unit distributions.
Adequate UAUD Coverage
The company has demonstrated prudent balance sheet management by
maintaining a
ratio of unencumbered operating real estate, valued at a
stressed 9%
capitalization rate, to net unsecured debt (UAUD) of 2.0x as of
June 30, 2013.
This ratio is adequate for the 'BBB+' rating category for a
portfolio of office,
industrial and flex assets. Fitch estimates that Liberty's UAUD
coverage would
have been 1.9x at June 30, 2013 pro forma for the acquisition of
Cabot
Industrial Fund III.
Conservative Leasing Profile
Liberty's balanced lease expiration schedule and tenant
granularity also support
the ratings. At June 30, 2013, the company had, on average,
approximately 12.9%
of its net rent expiring annually between 2014 and 2017, with no
year
representing more than 14.5% of net rent. In addition, no tenant
represented
more than 4% of annual base rent, and the top 10 tenants
comprise only 17% of
base rent as of Dec. 31, 2012.
Balanced Debt Maturities
When including Liberty's share of JV debt, the company had no
more than 20% of
its debt maturing in any year between 2013 and 2017 at
quarter-end June 2013.
The company should be able to refinance upcoming unsecured debt
maturities given
its demonstrated ability to access various forms of capital over
the past two
years. In addition, the company's ratios under its unsecured
credit facility and
senior unsecured note financial covenants do not hinder its
financial
flexibility.
Cycle-Tested Management
The ratings also point to the strength of Liberty's management
team, including
senior officers and property and leasing managers. The company
has successfully
disposed of lower-growth assets such as secondary-market
suburban office and
flex properties and has acquired or is in the process of
developing industrial
distribution assets, which have exhibited stronger demand
characteristics.
Modest Internal Growth
Offsetting these rating strengths are expectations of continued
soft
fundamentals, as measured by same-store NOI. Fitch expects
Liberty's same-store
NOI to grow by 1.1% in 2013 and 0.7% in 2014, on a GAAP basis,
as modest
occupancy gains are partially offset by negative office leasing
spreads. The
company experienced 0.8% GAAP same-store NOI growth for the six
months ended
June 30, 2013 relative to the same period in 2012.
Manageable Development Risk
Liberty has managed its development activities such that the
total estimated
cost to complete for its wholly owned development pipeline
represented only 2.7%
of total undepreciated assets as of June 30, 2013. This
compares to 0.9% at
Dec. 31, 2012 and 3.2% at Dec. 31, 2011.
While not currently a rating concern, Fitch would view
negatively a material
increase in speculative development, particularly if it were
focused on the
office sector and/or geographic regions outside of management's
area of
expertise.
The two-notch differential between Liberty's IDR and preferred
stock rating is
consistent with Fitch's criteria for corporate entities with an
IDR of 'BBB+'.
Based on Fitch research on 'Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in
Nonfinancial
Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis', dated Dec. 13, 2012, these
preferred
securities are deeply subordinated and have loss absorption
elements that would
likely result in poor recoveries in the event of a corporate
default.
The following factors may have a negative impact on Liberty's
ratings:
--Fitch's expectation of an AFFO dividend payout ratio exceeding
100% for 2013;
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining above 6.0x for
several consecutive
quarters (leverage was 6.1x as of June 30, 2013);
--Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining below
2.0x for several
consecutive quarters (coverage was 2.5x for the TTM ended June
30, 2013);
--Fitch's expectation of a sustained liquidity shortfall.
The following factors may result in a revision of Liberty's
Rating Outlook to
Stable from Negative and an affirmation of Liberty's 'BBB+' IDR:
--Fitch's expectation of an AFFO dividend payout ratio
sustaining below 100%;
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining below 6.0x for
several quarters;
--Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining above
2.3x for several
quarters.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Stephen Boyd, CFA
Director
+1-212-908-9153
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Steven Marks
Managing Director
+1-212-908-9161
Committee Chairperson
Eric Ause
Senior Director
+1-312-606-2302
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 5, 2013);
--'Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage' (Aug. 5, 2013).
--'Criteria for Rating U.S. Equity REITs and REOCs' (Feb. 26,
2013);
--'Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Nonfinancial Corporate
and REIT Credit
Analysis' (Dec. 13, 2012);
--'Recovery Rating and Notching Criteria for REITs' (Nov. 12,
2012).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Recovery Rating and Notching Criteria for Equity REITs â€“
Effective May 12, 2011
to May 3, 2012
here
Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Nonfinancial Corporate and
REIT Credit
Analysis
here
Criteria for Rating U.S. Equity REITs and REOCs
here
Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage Fitchâ€™s Approach to
Rating Entities within
a Corporate Group Structure
here
Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.