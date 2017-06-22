(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Liquid
Telecommunications
Holdings Limited a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'B+
(EXP)'/Stable
Outlook. Fitch has also assigned an instrument rating of 'B+
(EXP)'/'RR4' to the
company's proposed new senior secured bond and term loans.
Proceeds from the
issuance will be used to refinance the current capital
structure. The final IDR
and debt instrument ratings will be contingent upon the
completion of the
proposed refinancing and the receipt of final bond and loan
documentation
conforming materially to information provided to Fitch.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Liquid Telecom's 'B+ (EXP)' rating reflects its robust business
model with its
unique fibre footprint offering cross-border telecommunication
connectivity in
Southern, Eastern and Central Africa. Higher demand for data,
storage and
bandwidth represents future growth opportunities for Liquid
Telecom's
enterprises and wholesale data divisions. The addition of
Neotel's network in
South Africa has enhanced Liquid Telecom's competitive position.
However, some
unhedged FX exposure may lead to volatility in key credit
metrics. Commitment to
infrastructure investment as well as dividend distribution could
weigh on its
already weak free cash flow (FCF) profile over the next three
years. We believe
there is moderate execution risk in turning around Neotel and
generating
sustainable enterprise revenue growth in a competitive operating
environment.
Robust Business Model: Liquid Telecom's market-leading position
is underpinned
by its unique cross-border fibre network spanning 13 countries
in Africa, with
limited substitution threat from alternative network operators.
The company
benefits from operating leverage where additional customers can
be added at low
marginal costs once network capacity has been put in place. The
business model
is supported by long-term contracts with global and regional
enterprises and
telecoms operators where we see a history of low customer churn
rates. We
believe the acquisition of Neotel should accelerate sales
opportunities with the
combined group's new and existing customers.
Favourable Market Trend: The African telecommunications market
is growing on the
back of an increase in data traffic from an increasing number of
connected
devices and higher broadband speeds as internet penetration and
mobile network
coverage improve. Expansion of IT applications in end-markets
such as finance,
healthcare and media should support this growth. We believe
Liquid Telecom is
well placed to benefit from this favourable market trend and we
do not foresee
any sharp reversal as long as the overall African economic
backdrop remains
stable.
Neotel Turnaround Strategy: Before its acquisition by Liquid
Telecom, Neotel's
operating performance had suffered due to uncertainty about its
future
ownership. As part of the turnaround strategy, Liquid Telecom
has already
reduced Neotel's indebtedness and is in the process of
restructuring the
businesses. The Neotel acquisition has moderately diluted the
group's margins
and increased leverage. Management has a track record in turning
around
distressed telecoms operations in East Africa, but the timing
and the magnitude
of improving operations at Neotel remain uncertain.
High Capex Weakens FCF: High capex in FY18 and FY19 (financial
year ending
February) is part of the company's plan to turn around Neotel
and to expand
Liquid Telecom's network to support continued revenue growth. We
expect these
investments to be funded by upfront payments from anchor
customers as well as
external financing, with the payback period likely to be over
four years,
leading to short-term FCF pressures. The potential to increase
dividend
distribution may also weaken the liquidity profile. In the case
of slower
top-line growth, we believe the company has the flexibility to
hold back
expansionary capex to maintain a more neutral FCF profile.
Emerging-Market Risks: A large portion of the group's revenue
(48% in FY17) is
generated in South Africa (BB+/Stable), which has been subject
to weak GDP
growth. The rest of the group's revenue is generated in
countries such as
Zimbabwe, Kenya (B+/Negative) and Zambia (B/Negative), which
exhibit relatively
weak operating environments. Regulatory uncertainty in these
jurisdictions can
have a negative impact on Liquid Telecom's business profile. Our
sensitivity
guidance for Liquid Telecom has been set tighter than for peers
operating in
developed markets to reflect these emerging-market risks. A
majority of USD
revenue is collected in the UK and Mauritius, reducing currency
transfer and
convertibility risks.
Exposure to FX Volatility: Liquid Telecom's cash flow profile is
subject to some
FX volatility, with revenue derived in South Africa
(representing 48% of total
revenue) denominated in ZAR and a large proportion of the
remaining revenue
denominated in USD. We estimate that the majority of costs are
denominated in
local currency, leaving almost 80% of EBITDA linked to the USD.
Overall, we
estimate that a 25% adverse move of the USD/ZAR would only
increase our FFO
adjusted net leverage metric by 0.1x.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
Liquid Telecommunications Holdings Limited's business profile
compares best with
US peers Level 3 Communications, Inc. (BB/Stable) and Zayo
Group, LLC. Liquid
Telecom benefits from long-term customer relationships, strong
network coverage
and favourable industry trends. While the growth opportunity is
greater in
Africa than in developed markets, Liquid Telecom operates in
countries in which
the economic and regulatory environment can be unstable. Liquid
Telecom's FX
mismatch between cash flow and debt could lead to some
volatility in credit
metrics should there be material changes in its key currency
pair (USD/ZAR). The
company's FCF profile is constrained by high levels of capex
over the next two
years, which will be only partially funded by upfront payments
from anchor
customers as well as external financing. Following the Neotel
acquisition and
taking into account the proposed refinancing, we expect Liquid
Telecom's credit
metrics to be weaker than those of Level 3 Communications but
stronger than
those of Zayo Group. We highlight the company's exposure to
emerging markets as
the key differentiating factor relative to the sector peers.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Moderate compound annual growth in revenue of over 5% in
FY17-FY20 (pro forma
for Neotel), supported by growth in enterprises and wholesale
data mitigated by
wholesale voice, which is subject to pricing as well as volume
pressures;
- An operating EBITDA (before income from associates) margin of
28% in FY17 (pro
forma for Neotel), improving to 32% in FY20;
- Capex as a percentage of revenue of 25%-30% in FY18 and FY19,
declining to
below 20% in FY20;
- Dividends paid of around USD13 million per year in FY18 and
beyond; and
- A bespoke recovery analysis based on a going concern approach
assumes a
post-restructuring EBITDA of USD122milion and distressed
EV/EBITDA multiple of
5.0x. However, the Recovery Rating for the USD700m of expected
senior secured
debt (including RCF) is limited to 'RR4' due to country
considerations.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Positive
Rating Action
Successful implementation of the business strategy, including a
turnaround of
Neotel, with an improvement in operating performance leading to:
- FFO adjusted net leverage sustainably below 3.0x; and
- A FCF margin of 3%.
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Negative
Rating Action
A material deterioration in operating performance leading to:
- FFO adjusted net leverage sustainably above 4.0x; and
- A negative FCF margin leading to liquidity pressure.
LIQUIDITY
Satisfactory Liquidity: As of closing of the proposed
refinancing, we expect
Liquid Telecom to have access to a revolving credit facility of
USD50 million
(undrawn) and readily available cash of USD85 million on the
balance sheet by
FYE18.
There are operating challenges with the company's subsidiary in
Zimbabwe (around
15% of revenue), in which cash is subject to transfer and
convertibility risks.
We treat Liquid Telecom's cash in Zimbabwe as restricted and
exclude it from our
net leverage calculations.
As FYE17, Liquid Telecom has access to readily available cash of
USD106 million
(net of USD12 million held as bank guarantees and USD35 million
as restricted
cash in Zimbabwe), which is sufficient to cover its short-term
liabilities as
well as other operating requirements.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Liquid Telecommunications Holdings Limited:
Long-Term IDR: assigned at 'B+ (EXP)'; Outlook Stable
Senior secured rating: assigned at 'B+ (EXP)'/'RR4'
Liquid Telecommunications Financing plc:
Senior secured rating: assigned at 'B+ (EXP)'/'RR4'
Neotel Proprietary Limited
Senior secured rating: assigned at 'B+ (EXP)'/'RR4'
