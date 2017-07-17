Fitch Rates Lloyds Bank Corporate Markets plc and Lloyds Bank International Ltd 'A(EXP)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, July 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Lloyds Bank Corporate Markets plc (LBCM) and Lloyds Bank International Ltd (LBIL) expected Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of 'A(EXP)'. The Outlooks are Stable. A full list of rating actions is at end of this commentary. LBCM is wholly-owned by Lloyds Banking Group plc (LBG, A+/Stable/a) and will head the group's non-ring-fenced bank sub-group. This is in line with Prudential Regulation Authority requirements to implement ring-fencing rules by 1 January 2019. Under ring-fencing rules, banks with core deposits (mainly from individuals and SMEs) in excess of GBP25 billion are required to separate their core retail banking from investment or wholesale banking businesses. LBG's approach to ring-fencing is to maximise the size of its ring-fenced bank and maintain a small non-ring-fenced bank. This is driven by its largely commercial banking-focussed business model with moderate capital markets and trading activities. Fitch expects to assign final ratings on the successful implementation of LBG's planned restructuring, under which non-ring-fenced activities will be transferred into LBCM, and Jersey-based LBIL which will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of LBCM. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS, DERIVATIVE COUNTERPARTY RATING AND SUPPORT RATING LBCM's and LBIL's expected IDRs are equalised with LBG's 'a' Viability Rating (VR), reflecting our view of an extremely high probability of support for LBCM and LBIL by LBG, should it be required. This view also drives the expected Support Rating of '1(EXP)'. The IDRs are equalised with LBG's VR as opposed to LBG's IDR to reflect insufficient certainty that LBCM's and LBIL's senior creditors would benefit from LBG's qualifying junior debt buffer in a resolution of the group. This is primarily because we believe that in a resolution of the group the resolution authority's main objective would be the protection of senior creditors of LBG's ring-fenced bank. We believe that LBG would have a strong ability and propensity to support LBCM and LBIL, based on our expectation that support would be manageable for LBG given LBCM's and LBIL's small relative size (around 4% of end-2016 LBG Group loans) and the high reputational risk for LBG from allowing either entity to default. Fitch believes that LBCM will be a key and integral part of the group, and LBIL will be strategically important within the group. We expect that LBG would be the primary source of support for LBCM, and the ultimate source of support for LBIL, in the event that LBCM is unable to support LBIL on its own. Fitch does not assign VRs to LBCM or LBIL, due to our view that neither entity would have a meaningful standalone franchise without the ownership by LBG. An expected Derivative Counterparty Rating (DCR) has been assigned to LBCM due to its significant derivatives activity. The DCR is at the same level as the Long-Term IDR because derivative counterparties have no definitive preferential status over other senior obligations in a resolution scenario RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRS, DERIVATIVE COUNTERPARTY RATING AND SUPPORT RATING The IDRs and DCR of LBCM and LBIL's IDRs are equalised with LBG's VR and are therefore sensitive to changes in our assumptions around the propensity or ability of LBG to provide timely support. This could result from a change to LBG's VR, or to the strategic importance of these subsidiaries within the group. A material increase in the size of either entity could weaken LBG's ability to provide support and could result in a widening of notching between their IDRs and LBG's VR. A downgrade of LBG's VR would indicate a weakening of LBG's ability to support its subsidiaries and result in a downgrade of LBCM's and LBIL's IDRs. The prohibition or restriction by LBG's regulator to upstream dividends from the ring-fenced bank to support non-ring fenced entities could also result in a downgrade of both entities' IDRs. The rating actions are as follows: Lloyds Bank Corporate Markets plc Long-Term IDR assigned at 'A(EXP)'; Outlook Stable Short-Term IDR assigned at 'F1(EXP)' Support Rating assigned at '1(EXP)' Derivative Counterparty Rating assigned at 'A(dcr)(EXP)' Lloyds Bank International Ltd Long-Term IDR assigned at 'A(EXP)'; Outlook Stable Short-Term IDR assigned at 'F1(EXP)' Support Rating assigned at '1(EXP)' Contact: Primary Analyst Krista Davies Director +44 203 530 1579 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Marc Ellsmore Associate Director +44 203 530 1438 Committee Chairperson Patrick Rioual Senior Director +49 69 768076 123 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here Solicitation Status here#solicitation Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001