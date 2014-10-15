(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, October 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned the Society of Lloyd's (Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR): A+/Stable) proposed issue of subordinated debt securities an expected rating of 'A-(EXP)'. The final rating is contingent on the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received. KEY RATING DRIVERS The notes are rated two notches below the Society of Lloyd's IDR of 'A+' to reflect their subordination and loss absorption features, in line with Fitch's notching criteria. The subordinated bond has been structured to qualify as Lower Tier 2 capital under current UK regulations and to count as Tier 2 capital under Solvency II. According to Fitch's methodology, this subordinated bond is classified as 100% capital within Fitch's own capital assessment and is classified as 100% debt for the agency's financial leverage calculations. The securities are expected to be issued with a 10-year maturity callable after five years and will pay a fixed coupon annually. Fixed-charge coverage is expected to be solid given Lloyd's strong track record of earnings generation. Fitch expects Lloyd's capital to remain strong and supportive of its ratings. In 1H14, underwriting leverage as measured by net premiums written to equity was 1.0x on an annualised basis. Lloyd's capital strength is further supported by its low leverage. Financial leverage was 4% at end-2013 and is expected to remain commensurate with Fitch's 'AAA' sector median guidelines following the expected issuance of the new tranche of subordinated debt. RATING SENSITIVITIES An upgrade is unlikely in the near to medium term, as credit metrics are not expected to strengthen significantly over the rating horizon. A downgrade may occur if the normalised combined ratio remains above 97% or if leverage, as measured by net premiums written to equity, rises above 1.2x. Contact: Primary Analyst Anna Bender Associate Director +44 20 3530 1671 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Harish Gohil Managing Director +44 20 3530 1257 Committee Chairperson Chris Waterman Managing Director +44 20 3530 1168 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 4 September 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.