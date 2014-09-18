(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE, September 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings
has assigned
Bank of Communications' (BOCOM; A/Stable) upcoming Basel
III-compliant Tier 2
subordinated notes an expected 'BBB+(EXP)' rating. This is the
first offshore
issue of a Basel III-compliant Tier 2 instrument by a mainland
Chinese entity.
The subordinated notes constitute direct, unsecured and
subordinated obligations
of the bank and will be denominated in US dollars and euros.
BOCOM will use the
proceeds to strengthen its capitalisation for business growth
and for general
corporate purposes. The bank will have the option, upon
obtaining consent of the
China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC), to redeem the US
dollar tranche in
full at the end of the fifth year or the euro tranche in full at
the end of the
seventh year. When there is a change in CBRC capital regulations
such that the
notes will no longer qualify as Tier 2 capital, the bank will
also have the
option to redeem the notes in full upon obtaining consent of the
CBRC.
The notes include a non-viability trigger event for capital
recognition under
the CBRC's Capital Management Rules for Commercial Banks
(Trial). If a
non-viability event occurs, the principal amount and any unpaid
interest of the
notes will be written off in full permanently. The notes will be
included in
BOCOM's Tier 2 capital.The final rating of the notes is
contingent on the
receipt of the final documents conforming to information already
received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch rates the notes two notches below BOCOM's IDR of 'A' to
reflect their high
loss severity relative to senior unsecured instruments given
their subordination
and full write-down feature. A non-viability event occurs when
the CBRC decides
a write-off is necessary or a relevant authority decides a
public-sector
injection of capital or equivalent support is necessary to
maintain the bank's
viability. If a non-viability event occurs, the notes will be
mandatorily
written down in full.
For the purposes of rating these notes, the IDR is considered
the point that
best reflects the risk of BOCOM triggering a non-viability event
given its
quasi-policy roles to support domestic growth and central
government ownership.
Fitch believes the authorities will pre-emptively intervene to
shore up capital
and liquidity to more sustainable levels - or take some other
form of remedial
action - should they consider that prolonged deterioration, if
unaddressed,
could eventually lead to the bank becoming non-viable. Since
there are no other
going-concern loss absorption features, Fitch believes the risk
of
non-performance on the notes is adequately reflected in the
anchor rating with
no additional incremental notching required.
Under Fitch's methodology the instrument does not qualify for
any equity credit.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any changes to the rating on the subordinated notes will be
directly correlated
to changes in BOCOM's IDR. In addition, BOCOM's IDR is sensitive
to any shift in
the Chinese government's propensity or ability to support BOCOM
in a timely
manner.
The other ratings of BOCOM are unaffected by this action, and
are as follows:
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR at 'A'; Stable Outlook
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR at 'F1'
Support Rating at '1'
Support Rating Floor at 'A'
Viability Rating at 'bb-'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jonathan Cornish
Managing Director
+852 2263 9909
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Benjamin Lin
Associate Director
+8621 5097 3189
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria" dated 31
January 2014, "Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid
Securities"
dated 31 January 2014, and "Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding
Companies" dated
10 August 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
Criteria
here
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
China Banks: Applying Fitchâ€™s Criteria on Basel III Capital
Instruments
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.