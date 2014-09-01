(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, September 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Man
Group plc's
potential issue of US dollar-denominated fixed rate reset
callable dated
subordinated notes guaranteed by Man Strategic Holdings Limited
(BBB/Stable) an
expected rating of 'BBB-(EXP)'.
The final rating assignment is contingent on the receipt of
final documentation
conforming to information already received and the exchange
offer being
completed.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The notes will be irrevocably guaranteed on a subordinated basis
by Man
Strategic Holdings Limited.
The notes are subordinated and will qualify as Tier 2 regulatory
capital. They
are rated one notch below Man Strategic Holdings' 'BBB' Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR), in line with Fitch's criteria for Treatment and Notching
of Hybrids in
Non-Financial Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis and Assessing
and Rating Bank
Subordinated and Hybrid Securities' criteria.
The notching reflects our base case one notch for loss severity
due to the
subordinated nature of the notes. Fitch has not applied notching
for the
relative non-performance as the notes do not contain any coupon
deferral
features. Fitch expects the non-performance risk of the notes to
be closely
related to the factors that drive Man Strategic Holdings' IDR.
The notes are callable but do not contain any step-up language.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The securities are notched down from Man Strategic Holdings' IDR
in line with
the guarantee it has provided for the notes. The rating of the
notes is
primarily sensitive to any change in Man Strategic Holdings'
IDR. Fitch does not
rate Man Group Plc. Although double leverage at the holding
company, Man Group
plc, could rise, we expect it will only increase modestly and
remain within an
acceptable tolerance levels.
The securities' ratings are also sensitive to changes in their
notching, which
could arise if Fitch changed its assessment of the probable loss
severity of the
notes or of the probability of their non-performance relative to
the risk
captured in Man Strategic Holdings' IDR.
