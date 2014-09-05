(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, September 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a
rating of 'BBB+' to
Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.'s (MMC) new issues of $300
million of 2.35%
senior notes due 2019 and $500 million of 3.50% senior notes due
2025. A full
list of MMC's ratings follows at the end of this release. The
Rating Outlook is
Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch expects MMC to use the net proceeds of this offering for
general corporate
purposes, which may include the redemption of the outstanding
principal amount
of its existing $230 million 5.75% senior notes due 2015 and its
existing $399
million 9.25% senior notes due 2019. As proceeds appear likely
to be used
largely to refinance existing debt at a lower coupon rate, Fitch
expects that
MMC's key credit ratios will continue to approximate recent
levels once the
transactions are complete.
Fitch generally views the prefunding of maturing debt favorably
since it
eliminates refinancing risk and improves the company's long-term
liquidity
profile from lower interest expense and extended debt
maturities.
MMC's consolidated EBIT operating margin, debt-to-EBITDA ratio,
and EBITDA-to
interest coverage ratios have each been consistently strong
relative to the
current rating category and are projected to remain so following
the incremental
debt issue.
In the first half of 2014, MMC's EBITDA-to interest coverage
ratio and trailing
12 month debt-to-EBITDA ratio were strong for the current rating
category at
approximately 18.1x and 1.4x, respectively.
MMC appears positioned to sustain its recent performance levels
in the near to
medium term due to a largely stable commercial pricing
environment and gradually
improving macroeconomic environment. In the first half of 2014,
MMC's
consolidated EBIT operating margin was 20.3%. The company's Risk
& Insurance
Services (RIS) and Consulting segments both reported organic
revenue growth and
year over year margin expansion during the period.
Looking forward, MMC's operating results could benefit from
moderate growth in
underlying insured exposure growth derived from a modestly
growing global
economy. This benefit will be partially offset by a flattening
primary insurance
pricing improvement and significant rate softening in most
reinsurance lines.
These trends should have a modest net favorable impact on
top-line growth in
MMC's RIS and Consulting segments.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Longer-term rating triggers that could result in a rating
upgrade include
sustained consolidated EBIT operating margins of 15% or better,
accompanied by
debt-to-EBITDA ratios consistently under 1.3 and
EBITDA-to-interest ratios
consistently in excess of 12.0x.
Key ratings triggers that could lead to a rating downgrade if
observed over a
sustained period of time include MMC's debt-to-EBITDA multiple
exceeding 2.0x or
the company's EBITDA-to-interest coverage ratio deteriorating to
levels below
8.0x. Additionally, Fitch could downgrade MMC's ratings if the
company incurred
additional, material charges arising from litigation or
regulatory rulings.
Fitch assigns the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.
--$300 million 2.35% senior debt due 2019 'BBB+';
--$500 million 3.50% senior debt due 2025 'BBB+'.
Fitch's current ratings for MMC are as follows:
Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.
--Long-term IDR 'BBB+';
--Short-term IDR 'F2';
--Commercial paper 'F2';
--$230 million 5.75% senior debt due 2015 'BBB+';
--$249 million 2.30% senior debt due 2017 'BBB+';
--$248 million 2.55% senior debt due 2018 'BBB+';
--$399 million 9.25% senior debt due 2019 'BBB+';
--$497 million 4.80% senior notes due 2021 'BBB+';
--$595 million 3.50% senior notes due 2024 'BBB+';
--$248 million 4.5% senior debt due 2023 'BBB+';
--$297 million 5.875% senior debt due 2033 'BBB+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Greg Dickerson
Director
+1-212-908-0220
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Gretchen Roetzer
Director
+1-312-606-2327
Committee Chairperson
Donald Thorpe
Senior Director
+1-312-606-2353
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
THE ISSUER DID
NOT PARTICIPATE IN THE RATING PROCESS OTHER THAN THROUGH THE
MEDIUM OF ITS
PUBLIC DISCLOSURE.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'U.S. Insurance Broker Industry Sector Credit Factors' (May
2012);
--'Corporate Rating Methodology Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage' (May 2014).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
U.S. Insurance Broker Industry Sector Credit Factors
here
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
