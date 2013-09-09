(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, September 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB+' rating to the approximately $30 million series 2013A bonds expected to be issued by the Economic Development Authority of the City of Fredericksburg, VA on behalf of Mary Washington Healthcare (MWHC, or the system), f/k/a MediCorp Health System: Fitch also affirms the following outstanding bonds at 'BBB+': --$65.4 million Industrial Development Authority of the City of Fredericksburg, VA hospital facilities revenue refunding bonds (MediCorp Health System Obligated Group), series 2007; --$125 million Industrial Development Authority of Stafford County, VA revenue bonds (MediCorp Health System Obligated Group), series 2006; --$65 million Industrial Development Authority of the City of Fredericksburg, VA revenue bonds (MediCorp Health System Obligated Group), series 2002B. The Outlook is Negative. The series 2013A bonds will be issued as tax exempt floating-rate bonds without a liquidity facility. The system is currently evaluating various terms for the initial period. Proceeds will be used to refund the outstanding series 2011 bonds. A BB&T direct bank financing through Economic Development Authority of City of Fredericksburg was not rated by Fitch. A debt service reserve fund (DSRF) will not be funded for the series 2013 bonds. The refunding will eliminate restrictive covenants and security granted in connection with the BB&T direct bank loan. Maximum annual debt service (MADS) of $22.1 million was provided by the underwriters and occurs in 2014. The refunding is expected to generate cash flow savings. The series 2013A bonds are expected to price the week of Sept. 9, 2013. SECURITY The bonds are secured by gross revenues of the MWHC obligated group which accounted for 84% of consolidated system revenues and 97% of the system assets in fiscal 2012 (Dec. 31 year end). KEY RATING DRIVERS SIGNIFICANT BILLING ISSUES RESULT IN WRITE-OFF: The Negative Outlook reflects the weakening of MWHC's financial profile. Fiscal 2012's large operating loss was related to revenue cycle issues following a billing conversion, and to a lesser degree expenses related to implementation of computerized physician order entry (CPOE), with an aggregate negative impact of $30.7 million. Management wrote off $25 million of net receivables in 2012 and engaged Huron Consulting (Stockamp) in late 2012 to assist with revenue cycle improvements. REVENUE PRESSURES: Fiscal 2012 was the first full year without the benefit of sole community provider reimbursement for Mary Washington Hospital (Mary Washington) and Medicare capital pass-through for Stafford Hospital (Stafford), which totaled approximately $27 million per year. The MWHC system 2013 budget includes a 5.5% growth in net patient revenue versus a 3.9% decline in the prior year. The budget includes an operating loss of $7.8 million and through the six months ended June 30, 2013, operating performance was $0.5 million ahead of budget ($3 million loss vs. budgeted $3.5 million loss). LEADING MARKET SHARE: The system's market share has stabilized following the 2010 opening of the HCA's Spotsylvania Hospital at the still dominant 63% market share in the demographically favorable eight-county primary services area (PSA) located approximately half way between Richmond, VA and Washington, D.C., and Stafford Hospital census is steadily increasing. LIGHT LIQUIDITY: Liquidity remains light for the rating level with unrestricted cash and investments at June 30, 2013 of $166 million, equating to 108.2 days cash on hand (DCOH), cushion ratio of 7.5x and cash equal to 57% of pro-forma long-term debt. ELEVATED LEVERAGE: Coverage of MADS by EBITDA of 2.4x through the interim period was slightly below the 'BBB' category median, but the system has a conservative debt structure with close to 90% fixed-rate debt and no swaps. RATING SENSITIVITIES FAILURE TO MEET 2013 BUDGET: The failure to meet its fiscal 2013 budget or a decline in liquidity would result in a downgrade. CREDIT PROFILE MWHC is the parent of a group of health care-related organizations including Mary Washington Hospital, a 442-licensed bed acute care hospital located in Fredericksburg, VA, and Stafford Hospital Center, a 100-bed acute care hospital located in Stafford, VA. Revenues for the system totaled approximately $569.5 million in 2012 LARGE 2012 OPERATING LOSS Fitch's revision of the Outlook to Negative in June 2013 was based on the large loss recorded by MWHC in fiscal 2012. The system ended fiscal 2012 with a large operating loss of $25 million, equal to a negative operating margin of 4.4%, vastly missing its $3 million positive operating income budget. Net patient revenue declined from the prior year as fiscal 2012 was the first full year of operations incorporating the loss of sole provider status for Mary Washington Hospital ($25 million) and the Medicare capital pass-through for Stafford Hospitals ($2.5 million). Management has been preparing for this reduction in revenue based on their decision to open Stafford Hospital which ultimately resulted in the loss in sole community provider revenue. However, the major driver behind the poor performance in fiscal 2012 was the conversion of the billing system in 2011, which had a $28 million impact on profitability. The conversion, coupled with revenue cycle management issues, led to difficulty with collections, resulting in a large accounts receivable write-off of $25 million in fiscal 2012. An additional factor was the expense related to the CPOE implementation. Management calculated the aggregate impact of these issues to be $30.7 million. Lower-than-budgeted volumes during the year exacerbated the loss. Management engaged Huron (Stockamp) in late 2012 to reengineer billing and assist with revenue recovery efforts. The target of the consulting engagement is a $15 million-$22 million annual improvement in several areas encompassing revenue cycle management, contracting, and clinical documentation. Performance through the six months ended June 30, 2013 shows the system slightly ahead of budget with an operating loss of $3 million vs. the budgeted loss of $3.5 million. Management budgeted a $7.8 million operating loss for fiscal 2013, which includes $11 million of the $12 million Stockamp consulting fee as the revenue cycle initiatives are being implemented, before a projected return to positive operating performance by the following year. LEADING MARKET SHARE After initially losing some market share to the for-profit Spotsylvania Hospital, which opened in 2010, market share stabilized in mid-2011 and the system is maintaining its leading market share of 63% with Mary Washington Hospital at 55% share and Stafford with 8%, vs. HCA's Spotsylvania Hospital's 10%. Mary Washington is the only provider of tertiary services in its market, including open-heart surgery. The only outmigration is for some cancer, cardiac, high-end pediatrics and high-end quaternary services, such as transplants. The system's service area continues to exhibit strong economic and demographic characteristics and the opening of Stafford has enabled the system to benefit from the well-insured suburban growth to the north, which would have gone to the system's competitors. LIQUIDITY AND LEVERAGE METRICS LAGGING MEDIANS Despite the 2012 loss, liquidity levels have not shown material deterioration. The system reported unrestricted cash and investments of $166 million at June 30, 2013, translating to 108.2 DCOH, cushion ratio of 7.5x and 56.6% cash-to-debt, all lower than the respective category medians of 144.7 days, 10.2 and 91.7%. Coverage by EBITDA was weak at 1.4x in fiscal 2012 for the consolidated system, but has improved to 2.4x through the interim period, though still lagging the category median of 3.1x. MADS as percent of revenues is also slightly unfavorable to Fitch's 3.5% 'BBB' rating category median, at 3.7% through June 2013. The obligated group's coverage was higher at 1.6x in 2012, and was in compliance with its required 1.15x rate covenant. The system, however, was in violation of additional covenants (targeted operating performance levels) entered into in connection with the $30 million 2011 direct bank financing with BB&T bank (not rated by Fitch). MWHC negotiated a waiver with BB&T bank, which included an increase in the interest rate to 78% of one-month LIBOR plus 200 basis points from 78% of LIBOR plus 175 basis points. The refunding of the series 2011 bonds will eliminate the restrictive covenants related to the series 2011. A mitigating factor to the system's slightly elevated leverage is its conservative debt structure with close to 90% fixed-rate debt and modest capital needs going forward. Planned capital investment is focused on clinical integration and only minor renovations at Mary Washington and is budgeted to mirror the system's depreciation expense over the next several years. DISCLOSURE MWHC covenants to provide audited annual financial statements and quarterly disclosure to bondholders. Contact: Primary Analyst Eva Thein Senior Director +1-212-908-0674 Fitch Ratings, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Gary Sokolow Director +1-212-908-9186 Committee Chairperson Emily Wong Senior Director +1-415-732-5620 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. 