(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, September 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a
'BBB+' rating to the
approximately $30 million series 2013A bonds expected to be
issued by the
Economic Development Authority of the City of Fredericksburg, VA
on behalf of
Mary Washington Healthcare (MWHC, or the system), f/k/a MediCorp
Health System:
Fitch also affirms the following outstanding bonds at 'BBB+':
--$65.4 million Industrial Development Authority of the City of
Fredericksburg,
VA hospital facilities revenue refunding bonds (MediCorp Health
System Obligated
Group), series 2007;
--$125 million Industrial Development Authority of Stafford
County, VA revenue
bonds (MediCorp Health System Obligated Group), series 2006;
--$65 million Industrial Development Authority of the City of
Fredericksburg, VA
revenue bonds (MediCorp Health System Obligated Group), series
2002B.
The Outlook is Negative.
The series 2013A bonds will be issued as tax exempt
floating-rate bonds without
a liquidity facility. The system is currently evaluating various
terms for the
initial period. Proceeds will be used to refund the outstanding
series 2011
bonds. A BB&T direct bank financing through Economic Development
Authority of
City of Fredericksburg was not rated by Fitch. A debt service
reserve fund
(DSRF) will not be funded for the series 2013 bonds. The
refunding will
eliminate restrictive covenants and security granted in
connection with the BB&T
direct bank loan. Maximum annual debt service (MADS) of $22.1
million was
provided by the underwriters and occurs in 2014. The refunding
is expected to
generate cash flow savings. The series 2013A bonds are expected
to price the
week of Sept. 9, 2013.
SECURITY
The bonds are secured by gross revenues of the MWHC obligated
group which
accounted for 84% of consolidated system revenues and 97% of the
system assets
in fiscal 2012 (Dec. 31 year end).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
SIGNIFICANT BILLING ISSUES RESULT IN WRITE-OFF: The Negative
Outlook reflects
the weakening of MWHC's financial profile. Fiscal 2012's large
operating loss
was related to revenue cycle issues following a billing
conversion, and to a
lesser degree expenses related to implementation of computerized
physician order
entry (CPOE), with an aggregate negative impact of $30.7
million. Management
wrote off $25 million of net receivables in 2012 and engaged
Huron Consulting
(Stockamp) in late 2012 to assist with revenue cycle
improvements.
REVENUE PRESSURES: Fiscal 2012 was the first full year without
the benefit of
sole community provider reimbursement for Mary Washington
Hospital (Mary
Washington) and Medicare capital pass-through for Stafford
Hospital (Stafford),
which totaled approximately $27 million per year. The MWHC
system 2013 budget
includes a 5.5% growth in net patient revenue versus a 3.9%
decline in the prior
year. The budget includes an operating loss of $7.8 million and
through the six
months ended June 30, 2013, operating performance was $0.5
million ahead of
budget ($3 million loss vs. budgeted $3.5 million loss).
LEADING MARKET SHARE: The system's market share has stabilized
following the
2010 opening of the HCA's Spotsylvania Hospital at the still
dominant 63% market
share in the demographically favorable eight-county primary
services area (PSA)
located approximately half way between Richmond, VA and
Washington, D.C., and
Stafford Hospital census is steadily increasing.
LIGHT LIQUIDITY: Liquidity remains light for the rating level
with unrestricted
cash and investments at June 30, 2013 of $166 million, equating
to 108.2 days
cash on hand (DCOH), cushion ratio of 7.5x and cash equal to 57%
of pro-forma
long-term debt.
ELEVATED LEVERAGE: Coverage of MADS by EBITDA of 2.4x through
the interim period
was slightly below the 'BBB' category median, but the system has
a conservative
debt structure with close to 90% fixed-rate debt and no swaps.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
FAILURE TO MEET 2013 BUDGET: The failure to meet its fiscal 2013
budget or a
decline in liquidity would result in a downgrade.
CREDIT PROFILE
MWHC is the parent of a group of health care-related
organizations including
Mary Washington Hospital, a 442-licensed bed acute care hospital
located in
Fredericksburg, VA, and Stafford Hospital Center, a 100-bed
acute care hospital
located in Stafford, VA. Revenues for the system totaled
approximately $569.5
million in 2012
LARGE 2012 OPERATING LOSS
Fitch's revision of the Outlook to Negative in June 2013 was
based on the large
loss recorded by MWHC in fiscal 2012. The system ended fiscal
2012 with a large
operating loss of $25 million, equal to a negative operating
margin of 4.4%,
vastly missing its $3 million positive operating income budget.
Net patient
revenue declined from the prior year as fiscal 2012 was the
first full year of
operations incorporating the loss of sole provider status for
Mary Washington
Hospital ($25 million) and the Medicare capital pass-through for
Stafford
Hospitals ($2.5 million). Management has been preparing for this
reduction in
revenue based on their decision to open Stafford Hospital which
ultimately
resulted in the loss in sole community provider revenue.
However, the major
driver behind the poor performance in fiscal 2012 was the
conversion of the
billing system in 2011, which had a $28 million impact on
profitability. The
conversion, coupled with revenue cycle management issues, led to
difficulty with
collections, resulting in a large accounts receivable write-off
of $25 million
in fiscal 2012. An additional factor was the expense related to
the CPOE
implementation. Management calculated the aggregate impact of
these issues to be
$30.7 million. Lower-than-budgeted volumes during the year
exacerbated the loss.
Management engaged Huron (Stockamp) in late 2012 to reengineer
billing and
assist with revenue recovery efforts. The target of the
consulting engagement is
a $15 million-$22 million annual improvement in several areas
encompassing
revenue cycle management, contracting, and clinical
documentation. Performance
through the six months ended June 30, 2013 shows the system
slightly ahead of
budget with an operating loss of $3 million vs. the budgeted
loss of $3.5
million. Management budgeted a $7.8 million operating loss for
fiscal 2013,
which includes $11 million of the $12 million Stockamp
consulting fee as the
revenue cycle initiatives are being implemented, before a
projected return to
positive operating performance by the following year.
LEADING MARKET SHARE
After initially losing some market share to the for-profit
Spotsylvania
Hospital, which opened in 2010, market share stabilized in
mid-2011 and the
system is maintaining its leading market share of 63% with Mary
Washington
Hospital at 55% share and Stafford with 8%, vs. HCA's
Spotsylvania Hospital's
10%. Mary Washington is the only provider of tertiary services
in its market,
including open-heart surgery. The only outmigration is for some
cancer, cardiac,
high-end pediatrics and high-end quaternary services, such as
transplants. The
system's service area continues to exhibit strong economic and
demographic
characteristics and the opening of Stafford has enabled the
system to benefit
from the well-insured suburban growth to the north, which would
have gone to the
system's competitors.
LIQUIDITY AND LEVERAGE METRICS LAGGING MEDIANS
Despite the 2012 loss, liquidity levels have not shown material
deterioration.
The system reported unrestricted cash and investments of $166
million at June
30, 2013, translating to 108.2 DCOH, cushion ratio of 7.5x and
56.6%
cash-to-debt, all lower than the respective category medians of
144.7 days, 10.2
and 91.7%. Coverage by EBITDA was weak at 1.4x in fiscal 2012
for the
consolidated system, but has improved to 2.4x through the
interim period, though
still lagging the category median of 3.1x. MADS as percent of
revenues is also
slightly unfavorable to Fitch's 3.5% 'BBB' rating category
median, at 3.7%
through June 2013. The obligated group's coverage was higher at
1.6x in 2012,
and was in compliance with its required 1.15x rate covenant.
The system, however, was in violation of additional covenants
(targeted
operating performance levels) entered into in connection with
the $30 million
2011 direct bank financing with BB&T bank (not rated by Fitch).
MWHC negotiated
a waiver with BB&T bank, which included an increase in the
interest rate to 78%
of one-month LIBOR plus 200 basis points from 78% of LIBOR plus
175 basis
points. The refunding of the series 2011 bonds will eliminate
the restrictive
covenants related to the series 2011. A mitigating factor to the
system's
slightly elevated leverage is its conservative debt structure
with close to 90%
fixed-rate debt and modest capital needs going forward. Planned
capital
investment is focused on clinical integration and only minor
renovations at Mary
Washington and is budgeted to mirror the system's depreciation
expense over the
next several years.
DISCLOSURE
MWHC covenants to provide audited annual financial statements
and quarterly
disclosure to bondholders.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Eva Thein
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0674
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Gary Sokolow
Director
+1-212-908-9186
Committee Chairperson
Emily Wong
Senior Director
+1-415-732-5620
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Nonprofit Hospitals and Health Systems Rating Criteria' (May
20, 2013);
--'Fitch Affirms Mary Washington Healthcare, VA Bonds at 'BBB+';
Outlook Revised
to Negative, 28, June 2013
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
U.S. Nonprofit Hospitals and Health Systems Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.