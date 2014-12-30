(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA/HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, December 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has assigned PT Maskapai Reasuransi Indonesia (Marein) a National Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating of 'A+(idn)'. Fitch Ratings has also assigned the company an international IFS Rating of 'BB-'. The Outlooks are Stable. 'A' National IFS Ratings denote a strong capacity to meet policyholder obligations relative to all other obligations or issuers in the same country, across all industries and obligation types. However, changes in circumstances or economic conditions may affect the capacity for payment of policyholder obligations to a greater degree than for financial commitments denoted by a higher rated category. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating reflects Marein's long track record in the Indonesian reinsurance industry, supported by strong capitalisation, conservative investment portfolio and sound operating performance. It also considers the challenges the company faces in strengthening its overall market position and its business concentration in Indonesia. The company's market share and asset size is small compared with some of its peers locally and within the region. The company's capitalisation, as measured by its risk-based capitalisation (RBC) ratio, is strong. Its RBC ratio was 246% at end-June 2014, well above the minimum regulatory requirement of 120%. This is supported by the company's efforts to strengthen its capitalisation through on-going surplus growth. Marein's investment portfolio is conservative and highly liquid with cash equivalents and fixed-income instruments forming more than 80% of the company's total invested assets over the last five years. Its exposure to risky investments, such as stocks and properties, is low relative to its capitalisation. Marein has consistently posted healthy operating performance over the last five years, underpinned by its prudent underwriting, steady investment return and focus on bottom-line performance. The company's combined ratio (aggregate of the life and non-life incurred loss and expense ratio) has remained below 90% over the last five years. Almost 75% of the company's gross written premiums were derived from the life reinsurance business at end-2013. Fitch believes that Marein could benefit from growth in its non-life business, which would create a more balanced business portfolio and strengthen its overall market position in the Indonesian reinsurance market. Improvement in the company's overall business scale could enhance the company's competitiveness and sustainability in the longer term, especially as other local reinsurers are expanding their capacity to underwrite business in Indonesia. The reinsurer's rating is also constrained by the company's high business concentration in the catastrophe-prone Indonesian market. Marein is not as geographically diversified as some of its Asian reinsurance peers. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that Marein will continue to maintain sufficient capital buffers and prudent underwriting practices to support its operations and business expansion. RATING SENSITIVITIES Key rating triggers for an upgrade include enhancement of the company's fundamentals, which include strengthening its market franchise and successful diversification to achieve a more balanced business portfolio while maintaining a healthy operating performance and capitalisation. Key rating triggers for a downgrade include significant deterioration in operating performance with a combined ratio consistently higher than 100%, and a weakening capitalisation with the local statutory capitalisation ratio below 180% on a sustained basis. Material deterioration in its market franchise could also lead to a rating downgrade. 