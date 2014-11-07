(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK/HONG KONG, November 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings (Thailand)
has assigned a
National Long-Term rating of 'AA(tha)' to Maybank Kim Eng
Securities (Thailand)
Public Company Limited's (MBKET) unsecured and unsubordinated
debentures of
THB1.4bn.
The issuing debentures will have a maturity of two years with
quarterly coupon
payment. The company will use the proceeds from the issuance for
general
corporate purposes.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The debentures are rated at the same level as MBKET's National
Long-Term Rating
of 'AA(tha)' as the debentures will constitute direct
unsubordinated and
unsecured obligations of the company.
MBKET's rating (AA(tha)/Negative) reflects Fitch's belief of a
high probability
of support from Malaysia's Malayan Banking Berhad (Maybank,
A-/Negative). MBKET
has a strategically important role within Maybank's universal
banking model as
it supports the group's strategy to be one of the leading
financial service
providers in south-east Asia. MBKET is 83.5% owned by the
Maybank group and
their operations are closely integrated. Its Negative Outlook is
in line with
that of Maybank.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any change in MBKET's National Long-Term Rating will affect the
rating of the
unsecured and unsubordinated debentures and any change in
Maybank's Long-Term
IDRs would likely have a similar effect on MBKET's ratings given
the
support-driven nature of the ratings. Any change in the level of
importance of
MBKET to the Maybank group could impact the former's ratings.
For example, a
significant reduction in the group's shareholding in MBKET could
result in
negative rating action.
The other ratings of MBKET are unaffected and are as follows:
National Long-Term Rating: 'AA(tha)'; Outlook Negative
National Short-Term Rating: 'F1+(tha)'
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Trin Siriwutiset
Associate Director
+662 108 0154
Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited
Park Ventures, Level 17
57 Wireless Road, Lumpini
Patumwan, Bangkok 10330
Secondary Analyst
Patchara Sarayudh
Director
+662 108 0152
Committee Chairperson
Jonathan Cornish
Managing Director
+852 2263 9901
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National
ratings in Thailand.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institution Criteria",
dated 31 January
2014; "Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies", dated 10
August 2012;
"Securities Firms Criteria" dated 31 January 2014; and "National
Scale Ratings
Criteria", dated 30 October 2013 are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
