CHICAGO, March 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A-'
rating to McKesson
Corporation's (McKesson) planned issuance of $900 million of new
senior
unsecured notes. Proceeds will be used to repay amounts drawn on
the company's
bridge facility to finance the purchase of PSS World Medical
Inc. (PSS World) in
February 2013.
A full list of McKesson's ratings is provided at the end of this
release. The
Rating Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
--Fitch believes the recently closed acquisition of PSS World is
strategically
sound and was financed responsibly, though temporarily pushing
reported debt
leverage outside the range appropriate for McKesson's 'A-'
ratings. EBITDA
growth and the recent repayment of maturing notes are expected
to cause debt
leverage to moderate to 1.4 times (x) or below by the end of
McKesson's fiscal
2014 (March 31).
--Steady pharmaceutical demand and the oligopolistic market
position support a
stable operating profile. Fitch expects U.S. drug distributors
to continue
strengthening their position within the drug channel over the
rating horizon.
--The branded patent cliff is driving solid growth in McKesson's
appropriately
low margins. Fitch forecasts EBITDA margin expansion of 7-10
basis points (bps)
in McKesson's fiscal 2013, though increased pricing pressure is
possible over
the ratings horizon.
--McKesson's strong market positions in specialty drug
distribution, non-acute
medical-surgical distribution, and healthcare IT will support
intermediate-term
growth and profitability. Given the lack of opportunities in
pure U.S. drug
distribution, Fitch expects McKesson to explore growth
opportunities in these
areas.
--Robust cash flows and solid capital market access contribute
to a strong
liquidity profile. Fitch forecasts funds from operations (FFO;
cash from
operations before working capital) to exceed $2 billion in 2014
and 2015.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Maintenance of an 'A-' IDR will require debt-to-EBITDA leverage
generally below
1.4x. Continued strong and steady funds from operations (FFO),
accompanied by
expected margin expansion driven by the tailwinds propelling the
industry (i.e.
the generic wave and specialty pharma market growth), are also
expected at the
current rating levels.
A negative rating action could result from a material
debt-funded acquisition
leading to sustained leverage above 1.4x. Fitch does not expect
McKesson to
engage in M&A activity outside the company's core businesses,
but a move into a
non-adjacent product space or geography could also threaten the
current 'A-'
ratings. Debt-funded shareholder friendly activities would
likely pressure
ratings as well.
A positive rating action is not expected over the ratings
horizon. Fitch
believes McKesson would need to commit to and demonstrate the
ability to sustain
debt leverage below 0.8x to achieve an 'A' rating. Margin
expansion and robust
cash flows would also be required to support this rating action.
PSS WORLD DEAL FINANCED CONSISTENT WITH 'A-' RATINGS
Fitch believes that McKesson's financing of its $2.1 billion
acquisition of PSS
World was executed in a manner consistent with the company's
'A-' ratings. Fitch
forecasts that debt leverage (debt-to-EBITDA) will be 1.4x or
below by the end
of McKesson's fiscal 2014. However, rating flexibility may be
limited in the
interim.
Fitch views the deal as strategically sound. Increased scale
provides the
company with additional negotiating power with suppliers and
provides the
opportunity to further leverage fixed costs. McKesson and PSS
World are
currently two of the largest distributors of medical-surgical
supplies to
non-acute care providers in the U.S. The two businesses together
generate more
than $5 billion in annual revenues.
STEADY PHARMA DEMAND, OLIGOPOLY PROVIDE EXCEPTIONAL STABILITY
McKesson and its peers in the drug distribution industry
continue to exhibit
exceptionally stable operations and financial performance.
Despite weak
macroeconomic conditions and moderately decreased utilization of
healthcare
overall, core business growth at McKesson has remained largely
in-step with or
ahead of broader market growth. Organic low-single digit growth
is driven by
consistent demand for pharmaceuticals and is realized relatively
uniformly,
since the largest three drug distributors account for
approximately 95% of the
market.
The drug distribution industry is in a position to maintain good
operating
stability through the ratings horizon and beyond. The industry's
very slim
margins make it an unlikely target for extra taxes and fees
(like those imposed
on the pharma and medical device sectors). Furthermore, the
industry excels in
adding value to the drug channel through the supply chain
management and other
services it offers to both its upstream and downstream
customers. Fitch expects
distributors to continue to build additional value-adding
services that will
further entrench their position in the drug channel.
STRONG MARGIN EXPANSION FROM GENERICS, PRICING PRESSURE POSSIBLE
McKesson and its peers are benefitting from the unprecedented
wave of branded
drug patent expirations, especially in McKesson's fiscal 2013
and 2015. Most
drug channel participants, including distributors, earn higher
margins - though
less revenues - on the sale of lower-cost generic drugs. Fitch
forecasts revenue
growth to be relatively flat and EBITDA margin expansion of 7-10
bps in MCK's
fiscal 2013, driven primarily by generic conversions. Fiscal
2014 will likely
see higher organic top-line growth but less margin expansion.
Fitch believes most of the margin expansion as a result of
branded-to-generic
conversions is durable, as several of the most-prescribed
medications in the
U.S. have recently been or soon will be converted to generic.
Generic
penetration in the U.S. is likely to remain at or above 80% for
many years to
come.
Fitch believes margins could be pressured by additional pricing
pressure within
the drug channel over the next several years. Especially in
light of legislated
healthcare reform, it is possible that third-party payors will
begin to focus
more intently on profits associated with specialty and, to a
lesser extent,
generic drugs. Drug distributors, while not immune, are
well-insulated from
these types of pressures.
SOLID PRESENCE IN SPECIALTY, MED-SURG, AND HIT
Traditional drug distribution in the U.S. is an industry that is
mostly
consolidated and characterized by steady growth in the
low-single digits. This
activity accounts for roughly 80% of MCK's overall revenues. The
remaining 20%
comes from the company's strong market positions in the
distribution of
specialty pharmaceuticals and med-surg supplies and in
healthcare information
technology (HIT). McKesson is one of only a handful of companies
with a
significant share of these relatively fragmented markets.
As a result, Fitch believes McKesson is uniquely positioned to
benefit from
growth opportunities related to its ancillary businesses as
those markets grow
and consolidate over time. To that end, Fitch expects McKesson
to continue
consummating small, tuck-in acquisitions in especially the
med-surg and HIT
spaces. In general, the company approaches M&A opportunistically
and
responsibly.
ROBUST CASH FLOWS AND SOLID LIQUIDITY
MCK's stable margins and good asset management contribute to
stable and strong
cash generation measures. FFO for the LTM period ended Dec. 31,
2012 was a
robust $2.86 billion. Free cash flow (FCF; cash from operations
less dividends
and capital expenditures) for the same period was muted by a
negative working
capital swing and large cash payouts in relation to the Average
Wholesale Price
(AWP) litigation but was still nearly $1 billion.
The company maintains a very strong liquidity profile. At Dec.
31, 2012,
McKesson had $2.7 billion of cash on hand ($1.5 billion OUS), as
well as full
availability of its $1.3 billion revolver due September 2016 and
its $1.35
billion accounts receivable facility due May 2013. The revolver
provides 100%
support for the company's commercial paper program.
Debt maturities are well-laddered and mature as follows: $350
million in fiscal
2014; $1.1 billion in 2016; $500 million in 2017; and $2 billion
thereafter.
McKesson issued $900 million of notes in November 2012 to
prefund the $500
million of notes which were repaid in March 2013 and to
refinance $400 million
of notes that were repaid in February 2012. Fitch expects
McKesson to refinance
future debt maturities as they come due.
Fitch rates McKesson as follows:
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'A-';
--Short-term IDR 'F2';
--Unsecured bank facility rating 'A-';
--Unsecured notes rating 'A-'
--Commercial paper 'F2'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
