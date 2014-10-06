(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, October 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A+'
rating Merck &
Co.'s (Merck) Euro denominated senior unsecured notes offering.
Merck intends to
use all or a substantial portion of the net proceeds from the
offering to
refinance existing debt.
The Rating Outlook is Negative and applies to approximately
$23.1 billion in
outstanding debt. A full list of Merck's ratings follows near
the end of this
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
--The Negative Outlook mainly reflects that leverage (total
debt/EBITDA) has
remained above 1.5 times (x) since Merck's $5 billion, largely
debt-funded share
repurchases in second-quarter 2013 (2Q'13). While leverage has
declined to 1.52x
from its peak of 1.92x at June 30, 2013, the Oct. 1, 2014 sale
of its consumer
business to Bayer will modestly weigh on EBITDA and leverage.
--Fitch expects that Merck will continue to favor share
repurchases over
deleveraging, acknowledging the possibility of further
debt-funded stock
buybacks. Notably, the company has roughly $7 billion remaining
on its existing
repurchase authorization.
--Sales at-risk to patent expiries have declined to roughly 20%
of total firm
sales. Roughly one-third of those sales are generated by
biologics, which tend
to have significantly less market share erosion in the face of
generic
(biosimilar) than do traditional small molecule drugs.
--Merck has made progress in building its late-stage pipeline.
The company has
approximately 20 new molecular entities (NMEs) in phase 3
development or
registration.
--Merck initiated a restructuring program in October 2013, which
Fitch expects
will be supportive to margins during the intermediate term.
Merck will focus on
costs in a number of areas including manufacturing, general
administration and
research & development.
--Fitch believes the sale of Merck's consumer business was
strategically sound,
as it increasec the company's focus on its core mission of
developing and
marketing innovative medicines. However, the sale incrementall
decreases the
diversification of the company's business model.
--Fitch expects modest growth for Merck's Januvia/Janumet
franchise, as the
market becomes increasingly crowded with new entrants. Although,
the growth in
the number of diabetic patients and some share gains from older
generic
treatment modalities should offset the competitive headwinds.
--Fitch forecasts that Merck will generate $5.8 billion - $6.1
billion in FCF
during 2014 as improving margins offset soft revenue.
Debt Financed Share Repurchases
Fitch expects that Merck will continue with shareholder friendly
actions during
the near term, some of which may be funded by debt. Merck
purchased $2.3 billion
(net of issuances) of its common stock during the first six
months of 2014. The
repurchases were executed under a $15 billion program authorized
in May 2013 and
a previously authorized program. Merck has approximately $7
billion remaining
under the May 2013 share repurchase program.
Patent Exposure Easing
Merck faces significant number of patent expiries during the
next two years.
However, roughly only 20% of total firm sales are at risk. In
addition, Remicade
and PEG-Intron (accounting for about 6.2% of total firm) are
biologics and tend
not to experience the rapid sales loss to generic competition as
do traditiona,
one small molecule pharmaceuticals.
Expanding Late Stage Pipeline
Fitch expects Merck to continue to build its late-stage
pipeline, despite the
company's intention to narrow its focus its focus on R&D
projects. Merck's late
stage pipeline is broad with new molecular entities (NMEs) to
treat cancer,
bacterial and viral infections, diabetes, cardiovascular
disease, central
nervous system disorders, osteoporosis, allergies and other
maladies. The
September 2014 FDA approval of Keytruda was a significant
milestone in Merck's
development of cancer treatments.
While the majority of these projects are internally developed,
Merck has
partnered with other innovator firms to take advantage of
technological
advancements that were discovered externally. The landscape for
drug development
is expanding, particularly as more is learned about how genetics
influence the
development, prevention and treatment of disease.
Cost Cutting Continues
In October 2013, Merck initiated a new global restructuring
program, in an
effort to sharpen its global commercial and research &
development focus. Merck
is working on reducing costs in the areas of sales,
administration and research
& development. Merck continues to work towards improving the
efficiency of its
manufacturing and supply network. The restructuring program is
expected to be
substantially completed by the end of 2015. Estimated pre-tax
restructuring
costs are approximately $2.5 billion - $3 billion, of which
two-thirds will be
cash-related.
Consumer Business Sale
Fitch believes the sale of Merck's consumer products business is
a modest
negative for its credit profile, with the expectation that the
proceeds of the
sales would not be used for debt reduction. While the consumer
business
accounted for roughly 4% of total firm sales, Fitch estimates
the segment's
contribution to Merck's total EBITDA is less than that.
Regardless, Fitch
believes the negative effects of an incrementally less
diversified product
portfolio and a lower base of profitability will more than
offset the benefits
to the firm from increasing its focus on its core competency of
drug development
and marketing in the near term.
More Competition for Januvia/Janumet
Fitch expects that the growing number of diabetic patients and
continued market
share gains from some older generic diabetes treatments will
more than offset
the increasing number of competitors in the diabetes treatment
market. This will
result in relatively soft sales growth for Januvia/Janumet,
Merck's largest
selling franchise. Growth has slowed in recent years due to
competition (DPP-4
inhibitors, SGLT2 inhibitors, GLP-1 agonists) entering the
diabetes market. In
addition, concerns over the safety of these drugs(DPP-4
inhibitors) have been a
headwind to growth. However, the FDA recently reaffirmed their
safety regarding
pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer.
Solid Free Cash Flow Expected
Fitch forecasts that Merck will continue to generate
significantly positive free
cash flow generate, including expected 2014 FCF of $5.8 billion
- $6.1 in FCF
during 2014. Improving margins driven by an improving sales mix
and strong cost
control should more than offset the negative effect that
expected soft top-line
growth will have on cash generation.
Adequate Liquidity
Fitch looks for Merck to maintain adequate liquidity through
strong FCF
generation and ample access to the credit markets. FCF for the
LTM ending June
30, 2014 was $5.1 billion. At the end of the period, Merck had
approximately
$13.4 billion in cash plus short-term investments and full
availability on its
$4 billion revolver, maturing in May 2017.
At June 30, 2014, Merck had roughly $24.1 billion in debt
outstanding. Fitch
expects near- to mid-term maturities will be satisfied primarily
through
refinancing in the public debt markets.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch would consider revising the Rating Outlook to Stable if
Merck pursued a
capital deployment strategy that maintained gross debt leverage
below 1.5X
during the long term, including managing through operational
stress such as
patent expiries and clearly taking a more conservative approach
to its use of
debt. In addition, Merck must demonstrate long-term positive
sales growth
through demand for core drug products and uptake of new
medicines.
Rating pressure would stem from total debt leverage remaining
above 1.5x in the
intermediate term. The high leverage would likely be driven by
incremental
borrowing to fund acquisitions or share repurchases. Leverage
pressure could
also result from operational weakness due to an inability to
achieve in
achieving cost containment targets or generating sales growth
despite is
improving patent risk profile and expanding late-stage pipeline.
In addition,
Fitch anticipatates that FCF would be constrained in this
scenario.
Fitch currently rates Merck as follows:
--Long-term IDR 'A+';
--Senior unsecured debt rating 'A+';
--Bank loan rating 'A+';
--Short-term IDR 'F1';
--Commercial paper rating 'F1'.
The Rating Outlook on the long-term ratings is Negative.
