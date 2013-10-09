(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, October 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Bank of
America
Corporation's (BAC) subsidiary, Merrill Lynch International's
(MLI) Long and
Short-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) 'A' and 'F1',
respectively.
Additionally, Fitch has assigned MLI a Support Rating of '1'.
Fitch views MLI as a core subsidiary of BAC, and as such,
believes that MLI
plays a key role in BAC's overall business. Fitch believes that
a potential
default of MLI would constitute large reputational risk to BAC
that could
threaten the viability of the overall franchise, and thus Fitch
believes that
BAC's consolidated operations would unquestionably support the
MLI entity.
Therefore, Fitch has equalized MLI's ratings with those of BAC.
To the extent that Fitch's view of support for banks evolves,
thereby impacting
BAC's ratings, this would flow through to MLI's ratings given
that they have
been equalized with those of BAC. Fitch's views regarding
evolving perspectives
on support were recently articulated in two special reports,
'The Evolving
Dynamics of Support for Banks' and 'Bank Support: Likely Rating
Paths' both
dated Sept. 11, 2013.
Additionally, Fitch has assigned a Stable Rating Outlook to
MLI's Long-term IDR,
which is consistent with the Rating Outlook for BAC given
Fitch's view of the
core nature of the MLI subsidiary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs AND SUPPORT RATING
MLI's Long and short-term IDRs, and Support Rating are aligned
with BAC's based
on Fitch's view of the core nature of the MLI subsidiary to
BAC's overall
operations. BAC's Long-term IDR is at its Support Rating Floor
and therefore is
based on support from the U.S. authorities. The IDR and Support
Rating reflect
Fitch's unchanged view that there is an extremely high
probability that BAC
would receive support from the authorities if required because
of the bank's
systemic importance domestically and internationally.
RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRs AND SUPPORT RATING
MLI's IDR's and Support Rating are sensitive to a change in
Fitch's assumptions
about the availability of sovereign support for BAC. There is a
clear political
intention to ultimately reduce the implicit state support for
systemically
important banks in Europe and the U.S., as demonstrated by a
series of policy
and regulatory initiatives aimed at curbing systemic risk posed
by the banking
industry. This might result in Fitch downgrading SRFs in the
medium term,
although the timing and degree of any change would depend on
developments with
respect to specific jurisdictions.
In this context, Fitch is paying close attention to ongoing
policy discussions
around support and 'bail in' for U.S. and Eurozone banks. Until
now, senior
creditors in major global banks have been supported in full, but
resolution
legislation is developing quickly and the implementation of
creditor "bail-in"
is starting to make it look more feasible for taxpayers and
creditors to share
the burden of supporting large, complex banks.
Any downgrade of BAC's SRF would lead to a downgrade of the
bank's Long-term IDR
and therefore a downgrade in MLI's IDR.
BAC is one of the largest U.S. banks in terms of total deposits,
loans,
branches, mortgage originations/servicing and credit card
issuance. Following
its January 2009 merger with Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc., BAC
became one of the
top financial institutions in wealth management and investment
banking.
Fitch rates the following:
Merrill Lynch International
--Long-term IDR 'A'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR 'F1';
--Support '1'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Justin Fuller, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-2057
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60606
Secondary Analyst
Julie Solar
Senior Director
+1-312-368-5472
Committee Chairperson
Joo-Yung Lee
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0560
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15,
2012);
--'Securities Firms Criteria' (Aug. 15, 2012);
--'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' (Aug. 10,
2012);
--'Treatment of Hybrids in Bank Capital Analysis' (July 09,
2012);
--'U.S. Banks - Sovereign Support - When Does it End' (Dec. 15,
2011);
--'The Evolving Dynamics of Support for Banks' (Sept. 11, 2013);
--'Bank Support: Likely Rating Paths' (Sept. 11, 2013).
