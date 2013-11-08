(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, November 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A-'
rating to
MetLife, Inc.'s (MetLife) issuance of $1 billion in 4.875%
senior unsecured
notes due 2043. The Rating Outlook on MetLife is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch expects the $1 billion of net proceeds will be used for
general corporate
purposes, including repayment of upcoming debt maturities in
2014. Fitch's view
of MetLife's financial leverage is not affected by this
transaction. The
company's financial leverage ratio was 27% as of Sept. 30, 2013.
MetLife's ratings reflect Fitch's view that the company's recent
financial
performance and balance sheet fundamentals remain consistent
with rating
expectations. The ratings are based on the company's strong
statutory
capitalization and liquidity profile, and excellent financial
flexibility. The
ratings also consider the company's highly diversified operating
profile with
very strong market positions in several major insurance product
lines and
markets in the U.S. and select international markets.
Fitch estimates the combined risk-based capital (RBC) of
MetLife's domestic life
insurance companies was in excess of 400% at Sept. 30, 2013
following the
shareholder dividend payment of $1.3 billion to the holding
company in the first
nine months of 2013. GAAP interest coverage is expected to be in
the 8 times
range for full-year 2013.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating drivers that could lead to an upgrade of MetLife's
ratings include
NAIC RBC ratio above 450%, financial leverage below 25%, and
GAAP interest
coverage ratio in the 8x-10x range.
Key rating drivers that could lead to a downgrade of MetLife's
ratings include
NAIC RBC ratio below 350%, financial leverage above 30%, and
GAAP interest
coverage ratio below 5x.
Fitch has assigned the following rating:
MetLife, Inc.
--4.875% senior unsecured notes due 2043 at 'A-'.
