(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, September 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned
Philippine-based Metropolitan Bank & Trust Company (Metrobank)
Long-Term Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) of 'BB+' with a Positive Outlook and a
Viability Rating
(VR) of 'bb+'. The agency has also assigned the bank's proposed
Basel
III-compliant USD-denominated dated subordinated securities an
expected rating
of 'BB(EXP)'.
The final rating on the securities is subject to the receipt of
final
documentation conforming to information already received. A full
list of rating
actions is provided at the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR and IDRs
Metrobank's VR and IDRs reflect its standalone profile, driven
by an established
domestic presence and funding base, a satisfactory record in
asset quality and
profitability as well as improved loan-loss reserves. The
ratings also take into
account common structural issues faced by major Philippine
banks, such as a high
concentration in their loan books, modest reserves against their
holdings of
foreclosed properties, developing corporate governance
standards, and the
presence of conglomerates as controlling shareholders.
The Positive Outlook reflects Fitch's view that Metrobank
already exhibits
traits - both quantitative and qualitative - of higher-rated
banks globally, but
would prefer to see recent improvements in its risk profile,
including current
capitalisation, sustained before considering an upgrade.
Metrobank has been
reducing exposure to non-core investments, while recent robust
results have been
aided by a benign operating environment. Progressive divestments
will further
trim Metrobank's holdings in its associates, which equalled 10%
of the bank's
core equity at end-June 2013, down from 16% at end-2012 (local
peer average:
6%).
Metrobank's core capital ratios have been at higher levels over
the last two to
three years, in anticipation of the adoption of Basel III
capital rules on 1
January 2014. However, market risks and variability in capital
may have somewhat
increased because one measure undertaken to shore up capital in
Q113 was to
reclassify some held-to-maturity securities to
available-for-sale at fair value,
which is higher than their historical costs amid a low
interest-rate
environment.
Around 85% of Metrobank's funding is in the form of deposits,
underpinned by its
franchise and a large retail deposit base. Its balance sheet is
reasonably
liquid, with a loan/deposit ratio of around 70%. A buoyant
domestic economy
should support lending and fee-based operations, while credit
costs may stay
low, despite some over-exuberance in certain market segments.
These could help
counter the impact of intense competition and expansion costs
and, possibly,
reduce trading gains if the interest-rate cycle turns. The
bank's profitability
is likely to ease from 2012/H113 levels, which included one-time
gains from
securities reclassification and associates disposal.
The dominance of conglomerates in the country means the
proportion of commercial
loans in banks' loan portfolios is likely to remain high (around
70%) and their
loan books will be focused on large borrowers. Metrobank's asset
quality is
comparable with the industry average, supported by benign credit
conditions and
generally manageable corporate leverage. Reserves covered 117%
of non-performing
loans (NPLs) and 13% of foreclosed properties at end-2012.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - USD-denominated dated subordinated
securities
The Basel III-compliant Tier 2 securities are rated one notch
below the 'bb+' VR
because of the subordinated status and associated loss-severity
risk. The
securities - alongside other Tier 2 securities of Metrobank -
rank below the
bank's senior creditors, including depositors, but above holders
of the bank's
share capital and Tier 1 capital securities. No additional
notches have been
ascribed to non-performance risk, despite the presence of
non-viability terms,
which Fitch regards to be of a minimal incremental risk relative
to the VR
assigned. The central bank has sole discretion in determining if
Metrobank is
non-viable, and if it does so, the securities will have to be
written down to
the extent necessary to restore the viability of the bank (that
is, no mandatory
full write-down language). There are no write-back features on
the securities.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - Support Rating (SR) and Support Rating
Floor (SRF)
The SR and SRF reflect Fitch's view of a moderate probability of
extraordinary
state support for Metrobank, if needed. Fitch believes that
Metrobank is
systemically important to the country due to its sizeable
domestic deposit base.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR and IDRs
Improvements in the broader operating environment, possibly
reflected by higher
sovereign ratings, and structural features in the Philippines,
could be positive
for Metrobank's ratings over the next one to two years. This is
provided
Metrobank maintains its capital and funding strengths (relative
to other
domestic banks), further reduces its exposure to non-bank
investments, and
demonstrates satisfactory asset quality and risk-adjusted
profitability through
credit cycles.
However, the Outlook may be revised to Stable, should
Metrobank's financial
profile become vulnerable to a material build-up of risks in the
macroeconomic
environment and domestic banking sector. The VR could be
undermined should
Metrobank's loss-absorption buffers weaken amid event risks
(such as large
takeovers), aggressive loan growth or risk-taking, or should its
exposures
become more concentrated. However, because the 'BB+' IDR is at
the same level as
the SRF, the IDR will not be affected by a VR downgrade, unless
considerations
underpinning the SRF also weaken.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - USD-denominated dated subordinated
securities
A change in Metrobank's VR will have an impact on the securities
rating. The
securities may be downgraded if the non-viable terms become
clearer and result
in a higher non-performance risk than presently assessed.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SR and SRF
A change in the government's ability to provide extraordinary
support would
affect the SR and SRF. This could occur with a change in the
sovereign ratings,
although this seems highly unlikely in the near term considering
the recent
upgrade of, and Stable Outlook on, the Philippines' sovereign
ratings (see
related rating action commentary dated 27 March 2013 at
www.fitchratings.com).
The SR and SRF will also be impacted by any change in the
government's
willingness to extend timely support. One development that could
lead to an
adverse outcome is global initiatives to reduce implicit state
support for
banks, although Fitch views this to be a longer-term risk in the
Philippines.
The list of rating actions is as follows:
Metrobank
- Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR assigned at 'BB+'; Outlook
Positive
- Long-Term Local-Currency IDR assigned at 'BB+'; Outlook
Positive
- Viability Rating assigned at 'bb+'
- Support Rating assigned at '3'
- Support Rating Floor assigned at 'BB+'
- Expected rating on subordinated notes assigned at 'BB(EXP)'
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Alfred Chan
Director
+65 6796 7220
Fitch Ratings Singapore PTE Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Secondary Analyst
Mikho Irawady
Associate Director
+65 6796 7230
Committee Chairperson
Jonathan Cornish
Managing Director
+852 2263 9901
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 15
August 2012, and "Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and
Hybrid Securities",
dated 5 December 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
