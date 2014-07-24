(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, July 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
China-based property
developer Modern Land (China) Co., Limited's (Modern Land;
B/Stable) proposed US
dollar senior unsecured notes an expected rating of 'B(EXP)' and
Recovery Rating
of 'RR4'.
The notes are rated at the same level as Modern Land's senior
unsecured rating
as they represent direct, unconditional, unsecured and
unsubordinated
obligations of the company. The final rating of the proposed
notes is contingent
upon receipt of documents conforming to information already
received. Modern
Land plans to use the proceeds for refinancing of existing
borrowings as well as
general corporate purposes.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Land Acquisition Raises Leverage: Fitch expects Modern Land's
net debt to
adjusted inventory to rise to over 35% by mid-2014, reversing
from a net cash
position at end-2013, and the company's contracted sales/gross
debt to decline
to around 1.3x from 2.0x over the same period. This is due to an
estimated
CNY3bn of payments for land acquisitions in 1H14 to expand the
company's scale.
However, Fitch expects a larger number of sales launches and
lower land premium
payments in 2H14 to improve Modern Land's credit metrics from
2H14.
Limited Scale: Modern Land's limited scale in terms of land
bank, contracted
sales and geographical coverage leaves the company susceptible
to greater
volatility in earnings. Modern Land's contracted sales of
CNY2.29bn for 1H14
(2013: CNY4.4bn) and its current land bank of about 2.8 million
sqm (excluding
presold properties) as at the end-2013 are commensurate with
homebuilders rated
in the 'B' category (those rated 'B+', 'B' or 'B-').
Product Mix May Dilute Margin: Modern Land has been generating
strong EBITDA
margin of 25%-33% over the past three years (2013: 29%), a level
higher than
Chinese mass market homebuilders in general. This is due to a
combination of
high-end products in Beijing, its product differentiation
strategy and the
company's comparatively lower land cost. Modern Land is likely
to maintain its
margin at the current level for the next two years, boosted by
continuing sales
of high-end products. However, the EBITDA margin would likely
moderate to around
20%-25% over the medium term because of its increasing exposure
to the mid-end
and mass market segments in lower-tier cities as well as higher
land costs
(end-2013: CNY2,699/sqm versus recent land acquisition costs of
CNY1,800-CNY7,388/sqm).
Longer Gestation Period for Niche Product: Modern Land's market
positioning as a
niche homebuilder that provides energy-efficient homes needs a
longer gestation
period because it will take time for the company to make its
products known,
particularly in the second- and third-tier cities that the
company has recently
entered. Gross profit margins for initial launches are likely to
be lower
(20%-30%) and the company is only likely to be able to raise
prices in
subsequent launches after obtaining market acceptance following
the handover of
the initial projects.
Sales Geographically Concentrated: Modern Land currently has six
projects under
development in six cities across five provinces. While the
majority of its land
bank is in lower-tier cities such as Xiantao and Changsha, the
company's
contracted sales for the next two years would likely be still
driven by projects
in Beijing and Taiyuan, which have higher value and margins. In
Fitch's view,
meaningful geographical diversification will occur when Modern
Land's operations
in lower-tier cities mature and it is able to sustain its profit
margins over
the medium term even though a smaller proportion of sales come
from Beijing and
Taiyuan.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive rating action is not expected in the next 18-24 months
due to Modern
Land's small operational scale. However, future developments
that may,
individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action
include:
- Contracted sales sustained above CNY7bn without compromising
leverage
- EBITDA margin sustained above 25%
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include
- EBITDA margin sustained below 20%
- Contracted sales/gross debt sustained below 1.0x
- Net debt/adjusted inventory sustained above 40%
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Michelle Leong
Associate Director
+852 2263 9929
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
28th Floor, Two Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Andy Chang
Associate Director
+852 2263 9914
Committee Chairperson
Kalai Pillay
Senior Director
+65 6796 7221
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Corporate Rating Methodology: Including
Short-Term Ratings
and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage", dated 28 May 2014, are
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Related Research:
"Rating Chinese Homebuilders", dated 15 October 2012
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Rating Chinese Homebuilders
here
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
