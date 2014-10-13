(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned the
Momentum Money Market
Fund a 'AA+(zaf)' National Fund Credit Rating and a 'V1(zaf)'
National Fund
Volatility Rating. The fund is managed by Momentum Asset
Management.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'AA+(zaf)' rating is driven by the fund's high credit
quality, as reflected
by its strong weighted average rating factor (WARF) of 0.18.
Consistent with
Fitch's rating criteria the rating factors in a one-notch
downward adjustment
to take account of concentration risk and exposure to lower
credit quality
issuers in the 'BBB(zaf)' rating category.
The 'V1(zaf)' Rating is driven by the fund's low exposure to
interest rate risk
and spread risk, as reflected in its short maturity profile.
Asset Credit Quality
The weighted average credit quality of the fund is high as
indicated by the
fund's strong WARF, which also reflects the short maturities of
the fund's
assets. Fitch's review of its historical portfolios indicates
that the fund has
been stable over time, maintaining high credit quality. The fund
primarily
invests in issuers rated in the 'F1+(zaf)'/'AA(zaf)' rating
category; however,
it also holds securities in the 'BBB(zaf)' rating category,
although exposure is
low (0.9% as of October 2014). Nonetheless, the exposure to
lower credit
quality, primarily corporate, issuers differentiates the fund
from rated peers,
which typically do not have such exposures.
Concentration
In Fitch's opinion, the fund is moderately concentrated, due to
its large single
issuer and five largest issuer exposures exceeding the
guidelines for "moderate
concentration" outlined in Fitch's rating criteria. However, the
fund is less
concentrated than rated peers primarily due to its greater
exposure to corporate
issuers. In line with its applicable rating criteria, Fitch may
reduce the
WARF-implied National Fund Credit Rating of funds it deems
moderately
concentrated by one or more notches. In this case, Fitch views a
single-notch
adjustment as appropriate to reflect both the moderate
concentration risk posed
by the fund and its exposure to lower credit quality issuers
relative to peers.
The concentrated holdings of the fund reflects its investment
mandate and the
structural characteristics of the South African market, with a
limited supply of
treasury bills, and the five largest banks having a combined
market share of
around 90%, according to Fitch's estimates.
Without a structural evolution of the South African market which
results in a
more diverse, high quality and liquid issuance market, it is
highly unlikely
that Fitch would rate any money market fund in South Africa
higher than
'AA+(zaf)'.
Portfolio Sensitivity to Market Risk
The fund has low exposure to interest rate risk and spread risk,
as reflected by
its short maturity profile, with the result that the fund's
market risk factor
(i.e. a risk-adjusted duration measure) is also low, consistent
with its
'V1(zaf)' rating. As per regulation, the fund's weighted average
duration (i.e.
factoring in next interest rate reset date) is capped at 90 days
and its
weighted average life (i.e. based on portfolio securities' final
maturity dates)
at 120 days and no investment may have a maturity of greater
than 396 days.
The fund's natural liquidity (i.e. exposure to securities
maturing / available
overnight) is low, resulting in the fund being reliant on its
ability to sell
securities in the secondary market to meet large redemption
requests. Liquidity
risk in the fund is mitigated by its low single investor
concentration, a
function of the fund's sizeable retail investor base. The fund
can also gate
(i.e. close to redemptions) and has access to a 10% committed
overdraft
facility, neither of which the fund has ever needed to use.
African Bank
The fund had exposure to distressed African Bank. African Bank
was placed into
curatorship in August 2014 and investors were bailed-in. As a
result of the
bail-in of African Bank, senior creditors incurred an immediate
10% write-down
on their holdings. This resulted in a loss of approximately 0.1%
in the fund,
and in turn a marginal reduction in the number of units held by
investors.
Following the African Bank write-down the fund's African Bank
exposures were
transferred into a retention fund. Applicable regulatory
guidance calls for the
liquidation of African Bank positions in the retention fund as
soon as there is
sufficient market liquidity. Both of the African Bank positions
in the retention
fund were originally scheduled to mature by end-October 2014.
Fund Profile
The fund is regulated by South Africa's Financial Services Board
under the
Collective Investment Schemes Control Act of 2002 (specifically
the recently
implemented Notice 80 of 2012).
The fund invests in fixed- and floating-rate money market
instruments including
negotiable certificates of deposit, promissory notes and fixed
deposits issued
primarily by major South African and foreign banks with local
operations.
As of 3 October 2014 the fund's total assets under management
were approximately
ZAR9.8bn.
The Advisor
Fitch considers Momentum suitably qualified, competent and
capable of managing
the fund. Momentum is a subsidiary of MMI Holdings
(AA-(zaf)/Stable) a South
African insurance company. As of end-June 2014 Momentum's total
assets under
management were approximately ZAR182bn, of which ZAR84bn was in
fixed income.
The fund is managed by Conrad Wood and Richard Klotnick, both of
whom have deep
experience and tenure. The portfolio managers are part of the
broader fixed
income team of 11 staff. Fitch views positively the broad
perspective the
portfolio managers bring to MMF management by virtue of them
acting as portfolio
managers on a wide variety of fixed income products. By
comparison most other
portfolio managers of MMFs are focused on money markets only,
rather than the
wider fixed income market.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Funds in the 'AA(zaf)' category are considered to have high
underlying credit
quality relative to other entities in the South African market.
The fund's
assets are expected to maintain a weighted-average portfolio
rating of
'AA(zaf)'.
Funds rated 'V1(zaf)' are considered to have low sensitivity to
market risk. On
a relative basis, total returns of funds rated 'V1(zaf)' are
expected to exhibit
high stability, performing consistently across a broad range of
market
scenarios. The rating does not address the sensitivity of a bond
fund to extreme
risks that may result from reduced liquidity in secondary
markets during certain
periods of time.
Comparisons between different national fund rating scales or
between an
individual national and international scale are inappropriate.
The ratings of the fund may be sensitive to material changes in
the fund's
credit quality or market risk profile. A material adverse
deviation from Fitch
criteria for any key rating driver could cause ratings to be
downgraded by
Fitch. Specifically, Fitch would expect to downgrade the
National Fund Credit
Rating in the event of a sustained deterioration in the fund's
credit quality. A
material increase in 'BBB(zaf)' exposure, particularly if that
exposure is of
longer maturity, could lead Fitch to downgrade the rating.
Given the maturity profiles of the fund, the National Fund
Volatility Rating is
expected to be stable. However, should interest rates or market
volatility in
South Africa structurally change then Fitch would expect to
downgrade the
rating.
RATING CRITERIA
Fitch rates MMFs in South Africa under its global bond fund
rating criteria.
This reflects the differences the agency perceives between South
African MMFs
and other Fitch-rated MMFs under its international and national
MMF rating
criteria. Specifically, the high level of concentration in these
funds, a
structural characteristic of the South African market, is
inconsistent with
Fitch's view of the risk profile of a MMF. The agency also notes
regulatory
differences between the US and European MMFs (subject to Rule
2a-7 in the US and
ESMA guidelines for MMFs in Europe) and the regulatory regime in
South Africa.
For additional information about Fitch rating criteria
applicable to bond funds,
please review the criteria referenced below, which can be found
at
www.fitchratings.com.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Alastair Sewell, CFA
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1147
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Richard Woodrow, CFA
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1388
Committee Chairperson
Davie Rodriguez, CFA
Senior Director
+1 212 908 0386
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
The sources of information used to assess this rating were the
public domain and
Momentum Asset Management.
Applicable criteria 'Global Bond Fund Rating Criteria', dated 13
August 2013,
are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Related research:
'South African Money Market Funds', dated 6 October 2014
'Asset Management in South Africa', dated 11 June 2014
Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(zaf)' for National
ratings in South
Africa. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
National Fund Volatility ratings are an opinion of the relative
sensitivity of
the total return, including market price, on a fund's shares to
a broad array of
assumed interest rates, rate of mortgage prepayment, liquidity
of the portfolio,
spreads, currency exchange rates, and other market conditions.
Additional
information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Bond Fund Rating Criteria
here
South African Money Market Funds
here
Asset Management in South Africa - Multi-Asset Funds Driving
Industry Growth
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.