(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, February 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Mongolia-based State
Bank LLC a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'B' with a
Negative Outlook.
A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating
action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SUPPORT RATING (SR) and SUPPORT
RATING FLOOR (SRF)
The IDRs, SR and SRF of State Bank reflect Fitch's view that it
would be the
domestic bank most likely to receive state support in case of
need. This
assessment reflects State Bank's strong relationship with the
government as
evidenced by its 100% state-ownership and the Ministry of
Finance has seconded
personnel to take up key positions at the bank. Furthermore,
State Bank is
Mongolia's fourth-largest bank with a 13% share of total system
deposits. It
maintains a comparatively strong nationwide retail banking
presence and the
authorities have designated it one of the country's six
systemically important
banks.
State Bank emerged from the government's efforts to maintain
banking sector
stability by bailing out two failed banks: Zoos Bank, which
failed in 2009, and
Savings Bank in 2013.
KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SUPPORT RATING and SUPPORT
RATING FLOOR
The IDR is driven by the SRF and as such State Bank's ratings
are sensitive to
Fitch's assessment around the likelihood for government support.
Fitch applies a
one-notch differential between the Long-Term IDR of the
sovereign (B+/Negative)
and State Bank's SRF. A potential change in the government's
ownership, which is
not yet reflected in these ratings, could lead to a wider
notching if Fitch
believed this would impact the state's willingness to provide
support.
The Negative Outlook indicates that a downgrade of Mongolia's
sovereign rating
would result in a downgrade of State Bank's IDR, SRF and SR.
Positive action on the IDR could derive from the sovereign's
stronger ability
and propensity to provide support or from a substantial
improvement in State
Bank's intrinsic financial strength, as expressed in the
Viability Rating (VR).
In accordance with Fitch's bank rating methodology, the IDR is
the higher of the
SRF or the VR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VIABILITY RATING
State Bank's VR reflects the bank's leading franchise and
adequate asset
quality, characterised by limited foreign currency lending (2.3%
of total loans
at end-November 2014). The rating also captures the bank's
limited loss
absorption capacity, moderate profitability and Fitch's
assessment of corporate
governance, which is considered weaker than privately-owned
peers' due to the
lack of external or international shareholder representation.
The bank's Fitch core capital ratio of 13.8% at end-1H14
compares favourably
with peers'. This calculation applies a 100% risk weighting to
zero-risk
weighted loans under the government subsidy scheme for which the
credit risks
reside with the banks. State Bank's capital, however, also
benefits from
substantial property revaluation reserves (1.2% of regulatory
risk-weighted
assets at end-2014), which render the tight regulatory total
capital ratio
particularly susceptible to fluctuations in property prices. The
regulatory
total capital ratio was 15.1% at end-2014 compared to the
minimum requirement of
14%.
Liquidity is adequate with the bank maintaining a low 83.8%
loan-to-deposit
ratio at end-1H14 compared with peers'. Profitability is
weakened by low revenue
contribution from non-loan businesses and high operating costs
from managing its
large branch network. In addition the bank incurred
non-recurring expenses
related to performing structural adjustments and improving bank
practices
following the takeover of Savings Bank's non-problematic assets.
Furthermore,
the regulator's 60% net loan to asset cap constrains State
Bank's growth and
profitability.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VIABILITY RATING
An upgrade of the VR would result from a substantial improvement
in capital and
an extended track record in performance and loan quality. The
ratings could be
downgraded if there is material erosion of capital, including
from fluctuations
in property prices. Intensifying pressure on the corporate loan
portfolio from a
further deterioration of the operating environment, resulting in
a significant
weakening of loan quality, could also result in a downgrade.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR assigned at 'B'; Outlook Negative
Long-Term Local Currency IDR assigned at 'B'; Outlook Negative
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR assigned at 'B'
Support Rating assigned at '4'
Support Rating Floor assigned at 'B'
Viability Rating assigned at 'b-'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Ivan Lin
Associate Director
+852 2263 9984
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Sabine Bauer
Senior Director
+852 2263 9966
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 31
January 2014 are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
