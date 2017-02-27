(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, February 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a
'BBB+' rating to
Moody's Corporation's (MCO) benchmark sized fixed rate and
floating rate senior
unsecured notes. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Proceeds are
expected to be used
for general corporate purposes including working capital,
capital expenditures,
acquisitions or investments, redemption and repayment of
short-term and
long-term outstanding indebtedness, and repurchase of common
stock.
Fitch currently rates Moody's Corporation 'BBB+'. Approximately
$3.4 billion of
debt was outstanding as of Dec. 31, 2016. A full list of ratings
follows at the
end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
High Barriers to Entry: MCO's rating segment (Moody's Investors
Service; MIS)
operates with limited competitive threats as a leading Credit
Rating Agency
(CRA) with a meaningful and defensible share of the global
ratings business. The
global scale, significant infrastructure required to comply with
increasing
regulatory standards and long history of investor acceptance
serve as
impediments to new entrants. Brand, reputation, and existing
coverage are
self-reinforcing and generally a prerequisite to win new
businesses, creating
challenges for other CRAs outside the largest three agencies
competing at the
regional geographic and niche product levels.
Entrenched Role of NRSROs: Nationally Recognized Statistical
Rating
Organizations' (NRSRO) ratings are codified within a number of
federal and state
regulations and statutes and are a critical element for asset
managers and
financial institutions to meet a variety of legal and regulatory
requirements.
Dodd Frank removed references to NRSROs in certain regulations
in order to
reduce the reliance and the required use of NRSROs' credit
ratings. However,
Fitch believes financial market participants will continue to
rely on credit
ratings given the absence of viable alternatives. Fitch also
believes NRSROs
will remain favored by investors compared to unregistered
agencies given the
more stringent oversight and compliance necessary to meet NRSRO
requirements.
Diversification: MCO's MIS segment is dependent on both dollar
volume and number
of ratable debt issues, which tend to be closely linked to the
health of the
major economies as well as government fiscal and monetary
policies. MIS
generates recurring contractual annual fees to monitor existing
ratings,
mitigating the more volatile fees from new issuance. As of
year-end 2016,
approximately 39% of MIS's reported revenue was recurring. MCO's
analytics
segment (MA) accounts for more than 15% of its operating income,
with
approximately 75% of MA sales comprised of recurring revenue in
2016.
Conservative Leverage: MCO continues to target solid
investment-grade ratings
and historically has maintained Fitch-calculated unadjusted
gross leverage
around 2x. As of Dec. 31, 2016, Fitch-calculated leverage was
2.0x, and Fitch
expects no material change throughout fiscal 2017 barring
material acquisitions.
FCF margin (after dividends) and FCF-to-adjusted debt of 22.7%
and 19.8,
respectively, are strong for a 'BBB+' rating. There is
flexibility to exceed the
2.5x target within the current rating to accommodate potential
strategic M&A
activity, as Fitch believes MCO can delever within 12-18 months
given its FCF
margin. While EBITDA margin and FCF generation could support
slightly more
leverage at the current rating, the regulatory and litigation
event risk
(discussed below) weighs upon the rating's leverage tolerance.
Share Repurchase and Dividends Growing: Management expects to
complete
approximately $500 million in share repurchases in 2017, revised
down from
previous years in order to accommodate for the payment of the
settlement charge
taken in the fourth quarter of 2016. Dividends have consistently
grown at a
five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19% through
2016. Absent large
acquisition activity, Fitch expects FCF will continue to be
dedicated toward
shareholder returns. In addition, Fitch believes management will
issue debt to
support its capital allocation strategy to the extent leverage
remains within
the 2x-2.5x range.
Regulatory and Litigation Uncertainty: The ratings recognize
several potential
overhangs on MCO's credit profile, namely regulatory and
litigation-related
uncertainties. Fitch believes MCO carries a meaningful level of
liquidity,
providing financial flexibility to address regulatory and/or
litigation risk. In
addition, given the time it takes for legal and regulatory
matters to be
processed (cases can take years before a settlement may be
reached), MCO can
preserve additional liquidity if it believes a case may result
in a material
cash payment.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Moody's
include:
--Low- to mid-single-digit revenue growth;
--Stable EBITDA margins;
--Base case assumes that shareholder returns continue in the
form of share
repurchases and dividends to the extent that leverage remains
around 2.0x.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Fitch would consider an upgrade if the company's
business and
operational profile remains in line with current performance
without any
material deterioration, diversification increasing from Moody's
Analytics
subscription revenue growth, and a stated commitment to a
leverage target below
1.5x.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
negative rating action:
--Acceleration of regulatory and litigation-related event risks
combined with
material operating or financial metric deterioration;
--Any debt financing transaction that drove unadjusted gross
leverage over 2.5x,
without the expectation of delevering below 2.5x within 12 to 18
months.
LIQUIDITY
Moody's liquidity is strong and supported by approximately $350
million of
readily available cash and short-term investments as of Dec. 31,
2016, $1
billion in revolving credit facilities (all of which was
available as of Dec.
31, 2016) and expected FCF generation. MCO's revolver, which
provides liquidity
backup to its $1 billion CP program, matures in May 2020.
Scheduled maturities
are well-laddered and manageable considering that expected FCF
generation,
reliable market access and backup liquidity all add to Moody's
overall financial
flexibility.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch currently rates Moody's Corporation as follows:
--Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB+';
--Short-Term IDR 'F2';
--Senior unsecured revolving credit facility 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured notes 'BBB+';
--Commercial Paper 'F2'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Rachael Shanker, CFA
Associate Director
+1-212-908-0649
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Jack Kranefuss
Senior Director
+1-212-908-1791
Committee Chairperson
Robert Hornick
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0523
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com; Hannah James, New York, Tel:
+ 1 646 582
4947, Email: hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: Oct. 21, 2016
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 27 Sep 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
