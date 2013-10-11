(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, October 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Attijari Monetaire
Jour (ATTIJMJ) and CDM Securite Plus (CDMSP) each a
'AAAmmf(mar)' National Money
Market Fund Rating. Both the money market funds are domiciled in
Morocco and
managed by Wafa Gestion. Wafa Gestion ('Highest Standards(mar)')
is a subsidiary
of Attijariwafa Bank (AWB), rated AA-(mar)/Stable/F1+(mar), and
Amundi, the
asset management arm of Credit Agricole (A/Stable/F1) and
Societe Generale
(A/Stable/F1).
The 'AAAmmf(mar)' rating is the highest that can be assigned to
a money market
fund in Morocco and indicates an extremely strong capacity to
preserve principal
and provide shareholder liquidity through limiting credit,
market and liquidity
risk, relative to all other short-term investments in Morocco.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
PORTFOLIO CREDIT QUALITY / DIVERSIFICATION
The funds invest in Moroccan securities issued by the Kingdom of
Morocco or
rated issuers of high credit quality, and in repurchase
agreements (repos),
backed by government bonds or public/highly rated entities, with
proper
margining procedures and a sound legal framework. Exposure to a
single issuer is
limited by regulation to 10% (excluding time deposits) and 20%
for repo
counterparties, consistent with Fitch criteria. At end-September
2013, ATTIJMJ
and CDMSP were 57% and 67% invested in government assets and 38%
and 28% via
repos callable overnight, respectively.
MATURITY PROFILE
Interest rate risk is contained given a portfolio's modified
duration
(sensitivity to interest rate moves) is kept below three months
as per Fitch
'AAAmmf(mar)' guidelines, and individual asset maturity is
limited to one year.
At end-September 2013, the weighted average maturities (WAMs) of
the funds were
37 and 39 days, respectively.
LIQUIDITY PROFILE
The funds maintain a high allocation to liquid assets, with
typically more than
one-quarter of the portfolio in repos, callable overnight. The
funds'
shareholder base exhibits some concentration, with the largest
investor
representing 32% and 21% of ATTIJMJ's and CDMSP's assets,
respectively. This
concentration is, however, mitigated by the high level of
liquidity kept within
the funds.
FUND OBJECTIVES
The funds' objective is to offer capital preservation and
liquidity. The funds
pursue their investment objective by investing in high-quality
money market
instruments and short-term debt including time deposits,
certificates of
deposit, sovereign bonds and notes, and repos.
INVESTMENT ADVISOR
Incorporated in 1995, Wafa Gestion is the asset management arm
of AWB, its main
shareholder with 66% of the capital, while the remainder of the
shares are held
by the French asset manager, Amundi. Wafa Gestion employed 44
staff, including
nine portfolio managers at end-September 2013 and was managing
assets totalling
MAD65.3bn (about EUR5.8bn) on behalf of Moroccan institutional
investors, large
corporates and retail clients. At end- September 2013, ATTIJMJ
and CDMSP had
MAD501.8m and MAD358.5m of assets, respectively.
RATING SENSITIVITY AND SURVEILLANCE
The ratings may be sensitive to material changes in the credit
quality or market
risk profiles of the funds. A material change of the ratings of
Kingdom of
Morocco or AWB could affect the rating of the funds. A material
adverse
deviation from Fitch's guidelines may result in a downgrade of
the ratings. For
additional information about Fitch's money market fund ratings
guidelines, see
the criteria referenced below.
The agency monitors the portfolio composition and its compliance
with rating
criteria on the basis of reports and holdings sent on a weekly
basis by the
custodians, Credit du Maroc for CDMSP and AWB for Attijari
Monetaire Jour.
Surveillance data for these funds is available at
www.fitchratings.com
"Surveillance" > "Funds".
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Francois Vattement, CFA
Analyst
+33 1 44 29 92 75
Fitch France S.A.S.
60 rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Charlotte Quiniou, CFA
Director
+33 1 44 29 92 81
Committee Chairperson
Manuel Arrive, CFA
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 77
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Money Market Fund Rating Criteria',
dated 26 March
2013 and 'National Scale Money Market Fund Rating Criteria'
dated 19 July 2013,
are available at www.fitchratings.com.
