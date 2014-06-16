(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Morocco's
EUR1bn bond
issuance a 'BBB-' rating.
The EUR1bn 10-year notes have a coupon of 3.5% and spread at
issue of 233.5bp
over German Bunds.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating is in line with Morocco's 'BBB-' Long-term foreign
currency Issuer
Default Rating, on which the Outlook is Stable.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating is sensitive to any changes in Morocco's Long-term
foreign currency
IDR. Fitch affirmed Morocco's ratings on 25 April 2014 and will
next review them
on 24 October 2014.
