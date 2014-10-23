(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Mubadala
GE Capital Ltd
(MGEC) Long- and Short-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of 'A'
and 'F1',
respectively. The Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS
The IDRs reflect Fitch's view of a strong capacity and
propensity to support
MGEC from its 50:50 co-owners, Mubadala Development Company PJSC
(Mubadala;
AA/Outlook Stable) and GE Capital Corporation (GECC), in case of
need. As a
result, MGEC's IDRs are notched down by three levels from
Mubadala's Long-term
IDR. Fitch's view of GECC's creditworthiness has also been
strongly factored
into MGEC's Long-term IDR.
Mubadala is an investment and development company 100% owned by
the Abu Dhabi
government, established via Emiri decree with a mandate to
diversify the Abu
Dhabi economy, and active across multiple industries and
geographies. Its own
Long-term IDR is equalised with that of Abu Dhabi, reflecting in
turn a high
expectation of support being available for it from the
government. GECC is a
global leader in financial services, with a continued focus on
core commercial
finance business, in which it has a long and successful track
record. Fitch's
view of the creditworthiness of GECC includes an acknowledgement
that its
business generates strong and resilient earnings.
Fitch regards MGEC as strategically important to both Mubadala
and GECC. MGEC
allows Mubadala to widen its activities to invest in commercial
finance
alongside an industry leader that is GECC, bringing with it
staff development
opportunities in financial services and prospectively
diversifying its business
portfolio with a new steady income stream. For GECC, MGEC brings
a reliable
commercial funding partner, enhancing its offering to borrowers,
as well as its
presence and profile in the UAE. This strategic importance is
demonstrated by
high-ranking members of both shareholder organisations serving
on MGEC's Board
of Directors, by the redeployment of shareholder staff to senior
management
positions within MGEC, and by both shareholders' names being
prominently
reflected in the joint venture's own branding.
The standalone creditworthiness of MGEC is viewed by Fitch as
significantly
weaker than the support-driven Long-term IDRs, reflecting its
still fairly short
track record, limited size and asset diversification, and an
appetite for
leverage that may potentially be inconsistent with an 'A'
rating, without
factoring in support. However, a standalone assessment on MGEC
is of limited
value, in view of the role that it plays for both shareholders,
with which it is
highly integrated.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation of a continued
ability and
propensity on the part of the shareholders to support MGEC for
the foreseeable
future.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS
Although not expected by Fitch, should either shareholder seek
to dispose of its
investment in MGEC, or evidence emerge of a disagreement between
them as to the
joint venture's future strategy, or should there be any other
developments that
may cast doubt on the willingness or ability of one or both
shareholders to
provide support to MGEC, the ratings may be adversely affected.
Negative rating action may also be taken if MGEC becomes
loss-making, thereby
not delivering the return on investment envisaged by the
shareholders, to the
extent that this would impact the propensity of the shareholders
to provide
support, in case of need.
Positive rating action would most likely be driven by an
improvement in Fitch's
assessment of the creditworthiness of the shareholders or by
evidence of an even
higher propensity of the shareholders to support MGEC, in case
of need, than
what has already been incorporated into MGEC's ratings.
Consistent profitable
growth within MGEC, such as to render it a more significant
proportion of the
shareholders' overall businesses could also be beneficial to
ratings in the long
term.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
David Pierce
Director
+44 3530 1014
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Redmond Ramsdale
Director
+971 4 424 1202
Committee Chairperson
Erwin van Lumich
Managing Director
+34 93 323 8403
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 31
January 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
