(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/DUBAI, October 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Mubadala GE Capital
Ltd's (MGEC; A/Outlook Stable) global medium term note (MTN)
programme an
expected rating of 'A(EXP)'.
The final rating assignment is contingent on the receipt of
final documentation
conforming to information already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Notes issued under the global MTN programme are expected to be
rated in line
with MGEC's Long-term IDR of 'A', reflecting their status as
senior unsecured
obligations. In common with MGEC's Long-term IDR the rating
reflects Fitch's
view of a strong capacity and propensity on the part of MGEC's
50:50 co-owners,
Mubadala Development Company PJSC (Mubadala; AA/Outlook Stable)
and GE Capital
Corporation (GECC), to support it in case of need.
Fitch regards MGEC as strategically important to both Mubadala
and GECC. The
standalone creditworthiness of MGEC is viewed by Fitch as
significantly weaker
than the support-driven rating. However, a standalone
assessment of MGEC is of
limited value, in view of the role that it plays for the
shareholders, with both
of which it is highly integrated.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
As the rating is aligned with MGEC's IDR, it is primarily
sensitive to a change
in the IDR itself. Although not expected by Fitch, should
either shareholder
seek to dispose of its investment in MGEC, or evidence emerge of
a disagreement
between them over the joint venture's future strategy, or should
there be any
other developments that may cast doubt on the willingness or
ability of one or
both shareholders to provide support to MGEC, the rating may be
adversely
affected.
Negative rating action may also be taken if MGEC becomes
loss-making, thereby
not delivering the return on investment envisaged by the
shareholders, to the
extent that this would impact the propensity of the shareholders
to provide
support, in case of need.
Positive rating action would most likely be driven by an
improvement in Fitch's
assessment of the creditworthiness of the shareholders or by
evidence of an even
higher propensity of the shareholders to support MGEC, in case
of need, than
what has already been incorporated into MGEC's ratings.
Consistent profit growth
leading to MGEC occupying a more significant proportion of the
shareholders'
overall businesses could also be beneficial to ratings in the
long term.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
David Pierce
Director
+44 20 3530 1014
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Redmond Ramsdale
Director
+971 4 424 1202
Committee Chairperson
Erwin van Lumich
Managing Director
+34 93 323 8403
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 31
January 2014, are available on www.fitchratings.com.
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.