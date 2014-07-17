(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JOHANNESBURG/LONDON, July 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Mutual & Federal
Insurance Company Limited (M&F) a National Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS)
rating of 'AAA(zaf)'. The Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch considers M&F as "core" to the Old Mutual group under the
agency's
insurance group rating methodology, based on its alignment to
Old Mutual's
strategy and integration of management into the Old Mutual
group. As a result
M&F's rating is notched up by three levels from its standalone
credit profile,
which is weaker than the IFS rating of Old Mutual Life Assurance
Company (South
Africa) Limited (OMLACSA) of 'AAA(zaf)'.
M&F has a leading market position as the second largest general
insurer in South
Africa by gross written premium, with a strong domestic
franchise.
Fitch views M&F's investment strategy as conservative. M&F
maintains a high
level of liquidity with 89% of the balance sheet invested in
cash, money market
and short-duration bonds.
Fitch believes that M&F remains adequately capitalised based on
the agency's own
risk-adjusted assessment and the minimum statutory requirement.
At end-2013,
M&F's regulatory solvency ratio decreased to 49% (end-2012:
54%). Fitch expects
solvency to remain strong in 2014, supported by a return to
profitability.
M&F declared a net loss of ZAR96m in 2013 compared with a net
profit in 2012 of
ZAR286m. This was mainly driven by negative underwriting
margins. The
underwriting result is expected to improve in 1H14, as a result
of pricing and
claims management interventions having been put in place and the
absence of
natural catastrophe events.
From a standalone perspective, M&F's rating benefits from its
conservative
investment strategy, well-established business positions in its
chosen market
segments and strong, but declining, capitalisation.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Given Fitch's view that M&F is "core" to the Old Mutual group,
any upgrade or
downgrade of OMLACSA's National IFS rating would have a similar
impact on that
of M&F.
A downgrade could also be triggered by deterioration in the
standalone profile
to an extent that Fitch would no longer consider M&F as "core"
to Old Mutual.
This could result from sustained poor operating performance,
lower levels of
capitalisation and/or severe weakening in its market share.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Willem Loots
Director
+27 11 290 9402
Fitch Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd
23 Impala Road
Sandton 2196
Secondary Analyst
Harish Gohil
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1257
Committee Chairperson
Chris Waterman
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1168
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
