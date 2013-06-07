(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, June 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned National
Australia Bank's
(NAB, AA-/Stable/F1+) Series 13-1 issue of EUR750m mortgage
covered bonds a
'AAA' rating with a Stable Outlook. The fixed-rate bond is due
in June 2025 and
benefits from a 12-month extendable maturity.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating is based on NAB's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of 'AA-', a
Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 3 (moderate high) and an asset
percentage (AP) of
87%, which is equivalent to Fitch's breakeven AP for a 'AAA'
rating, supporting
a 'AA' rating on a probability of default (PD) basis and a 'AAA'
rating after
giving credit for recoveries. The Outlook on the covered bonds
reflects the
Stable Outlook on NAB's IDR.
The driver of the D-Cap is the high risk assessment for
liquidity gap and
systemic risk. This reflects the agency's view of the liquidity
gap mitigants in
the form of a three-month interest reserve fund, the 12-month
pre-maturity test
on the hard bullet covered bonds and the 12-month extendable
maturity on the
soft bullet covered bonds. The D-Cap of 3, when combined with
the institution's
IDR and recovery uplift, continues to support a 'AAA' rating on
the covered
bonds.
As of end-April 2013, the cover pool consisted of 45,506 loans
secured by
first-ranking mortgages of Australian residential properties
with a total
outstanding balance of AUD12.3bn and AUD1.3bn of cash. The
portfolio is wholly
made up of full documentation loans which have a weighted
average current
loan-to-value ratio of 58.9%, and a weighted average seasoning
of 34.1 months.
Floating rate loans comprise 91.9% and fixed rate loans 8.1% of
the cover pool
by balance. The mortgage portfolio is geographically distributed
across
Australia's states, with the largest concentrations being in New
South Wales
(35.2%) and Victoria (30.6%).
In a 'AAA' scenario, Fitch has calculated a weighted average
frequency of
foreclosure for the cover assets of 8.4%, and a weighted average
recovery rate
of 58.2%. The agency's mortgage default analysis is based on its
Australian
residential mortgage criteria.
Maturity mismatches are significant, with the weighted-average
residual life of
the assets at 16.8 years and of the liabilities at 6.7 years.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to a downgrade if the
issuer's Long-Term
IDR is downgraded by three or more notches; if the D-Cap falls
by more than two
categories; or if the programme's AP rises above the breakeven
AP of 87.0%.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
James Leung
Director
+61 2 8256 0322
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd.
Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW 2000
Committee Chairperson
Ben McCarthy
Managing Director
+61 2 8256 0388
Media Relations: Iselle Gonzalez, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326,
Email:
iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com.
The source of information used to assess these ratings was
Westpac Banking
Corporation. The issuer has informed Fitch that not all relevant
underlying
information used in the analysis of the rated bonds is public.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 10
September 2012;
'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered
Bonds', dated 13 May
2013; 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered
Bonds:
Derivative Addendum', dated 13 May 2013 ; 'APAC Residential
Mortgage Criteria',
dated 3 August 2012; 'APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria
Addendum - Australia',
dated 3 August 2012; 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage
Liquidity &
Refinance Stress Addendum' dated 13 June 2013; 'Global Criteria
for Lender's
Mortgage Insurance in RMBS', dated 7 September 2012, are
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Amended
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds:
Derivative
Addendum
here
APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria
here
APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria Addendum â€” Australia
here
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity & Refinance
Stress Addendum â€“
Effective 14 November 2012 to 3 June 2013
here
Global Criteria for Lendersâ€™ Mortgage Insurance in RMBS
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services
licence (AFS
licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit
ratings to wholesale
clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is
not intended to
be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of
the Corporations
Act 2001.