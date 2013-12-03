(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, December 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned National
Australia Bank
Limited's (NAB, AA-/Stable/F1+) Series 17-1 issue of USD1.25bn
mortgage covered
bonds a rating of 'AAA'. The Outlook is Stable. The fixed-rate
bond is due in
February 2019 and benefits from a 12-month extendable maturity.
This brings the
total issuance from the programme to AUD13.0bn.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating is based on NAB's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of 'AA-', a
Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 3 (moderate-high), and an asset
percentage (AP) of
89.5%, which is equivalent to Fitch's breakeven AP for a 'AAA'
rating,
supporting a 'AA' rating on a probability of default (PD) basis
and a 'AAA'
rating after giving credit for recoveries. The Outlook on the
covered bonds
reflects the Stable Outlook on NAB's IDR.
As of 18 October 2013, the cover pool consisted of 55,094 loans
secured by
first-ranking mortgages of Australian residential properties
with a total
outstanding balance of AUD15.3bn, and AUD1.4bn of cash.
Maturity mismatches are significant, with the weighted-average
residual life of
the assets being 16.3 years, and 6.0 years for the liabilities.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade should any of
the following
occur: NAB's IDR was downgraded by three notches; the D-Cap fell
by more than
two categories; or if the AP that Fitch takes into account in
its analysis
increased above the 'AAA' breakeven AP of 89.5%.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Claire Heaton
Director
+61 2 8256 0361
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd., Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW
2000
Secondary Analyst
James Leung
Director
+61 2 8256 0322
Committee Chairperson
Natasha Vojvodic
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0350
The source of information used to assess these ratings was
National Australia
Bank. The issuer has informed Fitch that not all relevant
underlying information
used in the analysis of the rated bonds is public.
Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 4
September 2013;
'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered
Bonds', dated 13 May
2013; 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered
Bonds:
Derivative Addendum', dated 13 May 2013 ; and 'APAC Residential
Mortgage
Criteria', dated 1 August 2013; 'APAC Residential Mortgage
Criteria Addendum -
Australia', dated 1 August 2013; 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria
- Mortgage
Liquidity & Refinance Stress Addendum' dated 3 June 2013;
'Global Criteria for
Lender's Mortgage Insurance in RMBS', dated 1 August 2013, are
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Media Relations: Iselle Gonzalez, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326,
Email:
iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Criteria for Lendersâ€™ Mortgage Insurance in RMBS
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds:
Derivative
Addendum
APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria
APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria Addendum â€“ Australia
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity & Refinance
Stress Addendum â€“
Effective 14 November 2012 to 3 June 2013
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
LINK:
