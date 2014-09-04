(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, September 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned National
Australia Bank
Limited's (NAB; AA-/Stable/F1+) Series 22 Tranche 2 EUR500m tap
of the existing
Series 22 EUR750m mortgage covered bonds a rating of 'AAA' with
a Stable
Outlook. This brings the total outstanding issuance on Series 22
to EUR1.25bn.
The fixed-rate bond is due in May 2021 and benefits from a
12-month extendable
maturity.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating is based on NAB's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of 'AA-', a
Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 3 (high) and an asset percentage
(AP) of 89.5%,
which is equivalent to Fitch's breakeven AP for a 'AAA' rating,
supporting a
tested rating of 'AA' on a probability of default (PD) basis and
a 'AAA' rating
after giving credit for recoveries. The Outlook on the covered
bonds reflects
the Stable Outlook on NAB's IDR.
As of 31 July 2014, the cover pool consisted of 61,767 loans
secured by
first-ranking mortgages of Australian residential properties
with a total
outstanding balance of AUD17.1bn.
Maturity mismatches are significant, with the weighted-average
residual life of
the assets at 16.2 years and the liabilities at 6.0 years.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the
following
occurred: NAB's IDR was downgraded by three notches; the D-Cap
fell by more than
two categories; or if the AP that Fitch takes into account in
its analysis
increased above the 'AAA' breakeven AP of 89.5%.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
James Leung
Director
+852 2263 9912
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre
89 Queensway
Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Claire Heaton
Director
+61 2 8256 0361
Committee Chairperson
Ben McCarthy
Managing Director
+61 2 8256 0388
The source of information used to assess these ratings was
National Australia
Bank Limited. The issuer has informed Fitch that not all
relevant underlying
information used in the analysis of the rated bonds is public.
Media Relations: Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326, Email:
Leni.Vu@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 8
August 2014;
'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered
Bonds', dated 14 May
2014; 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered
Bonds:
Derivative Addendum', dated 14 May 2014; and 'APAC Residential
Mortgage
Criteria', dated 23 June 2014; 'APAC Residential Mortgage
Criteria Addendum -
Australia', dated 23 June 2014; 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria -
Mortgage
Liquidity & Refinance Stress Addendum' dated 4 February 2014;
'Global Criteria
for Lender's Mortgage Insurance in RMBS', dated 23 June 2014,
are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds:
Derivative
Addendum
here
APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria
here
APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria Addendum-Australia
here
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity and Refinance
Stress Addendum
here
Global Criteria for Lenders' Mortgage Insurance in RMBS
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.