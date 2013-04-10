(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, April 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a credit
rating of 'BBB+'
to the $350 million 3.3% senior unsecured notes due 2023 issued
by National
Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE: NNN). The notes were issued at
99.259% of par to
yield 3.388%, representing a 165 basis point spread to the
benchmark treasury
yield. The company intends to use the proceeds to repay balances
on its
unsecured credit facility, fund future acquisitions and for
general corporate
purposes.
Fitch currently rates National Retail Properties as follows:
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB+';
--$500 million unsecured revolving credit facility 'BBB+';
--$1.5 billion senior unsecured notes 'BBB+';
--$223 million senior unsecured convertible notes 'BBB+';
--$288 million preferred Stock 'BBB-'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings are supported by leverage and fixed-charge coverage
consistent with
a 'BBB+' rating, a granular triple-net lease portfolio, laddered
debt maturity
schedule, and strong access to capital. NNN also has a strong
management team.
The rating takes into account credit concerns including exposure
to
non-necessity based retailers that may be adversely impacted
through retail
demand cycles, as well as tenant credit risk.
APPROPRIATE LEVERAGE
NNN's leverage metrics are consistent with a 'BBB+' rating. Net
debt to
annualized 4Q12 recurring operating EBITDA was 5.1x as of Dec.
31, 2012, down
from 5.9x as of Dec. 31, 2011, and 5.7x as of Dec. 31, 2010.
Leverage in 2011
and 2010 was skewed higher by the timing of acquisitions towards
the latter half
of the year. Adjusting for this timing, leverage in both periods
would be
approximately 5.0x.
Fitch expects leverage to hover in the 4.7-5.0x range through
2014, which is
consistent with the 'BBB+' IDR. In a more adverse operating
environment than
currently anticipated by Fitch whereby NOI declines by 3% in
each of 2013 and
2014, leverage would decline to 5.5x in 2014, which would be at
the upper end of
the range appropriate for the 'BBB+' rating.
STABLE OPERATING PERFORMANCE
Occupancy was 97.9% as of Dec. 31, 2012, up from 97.4% as of
Dec. 31, 2011.
NNN's fixed-charge coverage ratio (defined as recurring
operating EBITDA less
recurring capital expenditures and straight-line rents, divided
by total
interest incurred and preferred stock distributions) was solid
at 2.9x for the
12 months ended Dec. 31, 2012, up from 2.8x for full year 2011.
Fitch expects fixed charge coverage to improve to just above
3.0x through 2014
due to recent acquisitions at attractive spreads (capitalization
rates averaging
8.3%, approximately 500 basis points over recent bond issuance),
combined with
long average remaining lease terms of 12 years, stable occupancy
and fixed
charges. In a more adverse operating environment than currently
anticipated by
Fitch whereby NOI declines by 3% in each of 2013 and 2014, fixed
charge coverage
would decline to 2.7x in 2014, which would be at the low end of
the range
appropriate for the 'BBB+' rating.
GRANULAR PORTFOLIO
NNN has a diversified portfolio with the largest tenant
representing just 5.4%
of annualized base rent (ABR), and the top 10 tenants
representing 38.9% of ABR
at Dec. 31, 2012. This is a decline from 9.1% and 45.9%,
respectively as of Dec.
31, 2009. The largest industry segment (convenience stores)
represents 19.8% of
ABR as of Dec. 31, 2012, and is down from 26.7% at Dec. 31,
2009.
HEALTHY LIQUIDITY
Fitch views positively NNN's laddered debt maturity schedule,
which contributes
to a liquidity coverage ratio of 1.8x for the period Jan. 1,
2013 through Dec.
31, 2014, pro forma for the bond offering. Fitch defines
liquidity coverage as
liquidity sources divided by liquidity uses. Liquidity sources
include
unrestricted cash, availability under the company's unsecured
revolving credit
facility and expected retained cash flow after dividends.
Liquidity uses include
debt maturities and expected recurring capital expenditures.
NNN's unencumbered asset coverage of unsecured debt (based on a
9%
capitalization rate on 4Q 2012 annualized unencumbered NOI) was
2.4x as of Dec.
31, 2012. This level is adequate for the rating and provides
contingent
liquidity for NNN.
The company also has an Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO)
payout ratio of
approximately 85% for the TTM ended Dec. 31, 2012. Fitch
projects that the AFFO
payout ratio will remain in the mid-to-high 80% range, which
provides additional
flexibility to NNN.
ACCESS TO MULTIPLE CAPITAL SOURCES
In addition to the aforementioned $350 million notes issuance,
NNN's other
recent issuances include a $325 million 10-year unsecured notes
offering in
August 2012 at a yield of 3.98%, a $287.5 million 6.625% series
D preferred
stock issuance in Feb. 2012, which in part refinanced $92
million of the series
C preferred that had a coupon of 7.375%. Additionally, in Oct.
2012, the company
amended its unsecured revolving line of credit, increasing the
capacity by $50
million to $500 million, expandable to $1 billion, with a
borrowing rate of L +
117.5 basis points (bps) (down from L + 150bps), and extended
the maturity to
2016, with a one-year extension option to 2017. Lastly, the
company established
an at-the-market (ATM) equity offering program in May 2012, with
a total
capacity to sell 9 million shares. During 2012, NNN sold 4.3
million shares for
net proceeds of $125 million and during the first quarter of
2013, NNN sold 5.0
million shares for net proceeds of $164 million. These
transactions highlight
NNN's robust access to various sources of capital on
increasingly favorable
terms.
STRONG MANAGEMENT TEAM
NNN has a long-term track record of astute implementation of its
business
strategy that entails acquiring, owning, and investing in
single-tenant retail
properties, generally under long-term triple net leases.
MODERATE GEOGRAPHIC CONCENTRATION
Texas represents 21.8% of annualized base rents (ABR), with the
next largest
concentration in Florida (9.2% of ABR). However, within both of
these large
states, NNN's properties are well distributed, mitigating the
geographic
concentration risk.
HIGHER RISK TENANTS
NNN's tenants include non-necessity based retailers (e.g.,
electronics,
full-service restaurants, movie theatres, sporting goods) and
NNN may continue
to experience tenant bankruptcies due to the nature of the
retail business. It
is possible that some of the locations leased to these tenants
will be vacated
in bankruptcy, leading to lost revenue until a property is
re-tenanted, or a
potential decline in value if the property is sold vacant.
Notably, only two of the top 15 tenants are rated by Fitch, and
those tenants
have speculative grade ratings (AMC Entertainment - IDR 'B';
Best Buy - IDR
'BB-'). The lower credit quality highlights the risk of
potential revenue
losses.
PREFERRED STOCK NOTCHING
The two-notch differential between NNN's IDR and its preferred
stock rating is
consistent with Fitch's criteria for corporate entities with a
'BBB+' IDR. Based
on Fitch's report 'Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in
Nonfinancial Corporate
and REIT Credit Analysis, available on Fitch's web site at
'www.fitchratings.com', these preferred securities are deeply
subordinated and
have loss absorption elements that would likely result in poor
recoveries in the
event of a corporate default.
STABLE OUTLOOK
The Stable Outlook centers on Fitch's expectation that NNN's
credit metrics will
remain consistent with a 'BBB+' rating over the next 12-24
months. In addition,
NNN's long-term triple net leases (typically 15 - 20 years in
term) and
manageable lease expiration schedule contribute to the stable
cash flows of the
portfolio.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch does not anticipate additional positive rating momentum in
the near term;
however, the following factors may have a positive impact on
NNN's ratings
and/or Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of fixed charge coverage sustaining above
3.5x (coverage
was 2.9x for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2012);
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining below 4.0x
(leverage was 5.1x as of
Dec. 31, 2012);
--Fitch's expectation of the ratio of unencumbered assets to
unsecured debt
based on a 9% capitalization rate, sustaining above 3.0x (this
ratio was 2.4x as
of Dec. 31, 2012).
The following factors may have a negative impact on NNN's
ratings and/or
Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining below
2.7x;
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining above 5.5x;
--Fitch's expectation of unencumbered asset to unsecured debt
ratio sustaining
below 2.4x;
--A liquidity coverage ratio sustaining below 1.0x.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
George Hoglund, CFA
Associate Director
+1-212-908-9149
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Sean Pattap
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0642
Committee Chairperson
Philip Zahn
Senior Director
+1-312-606-2336
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
