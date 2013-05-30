(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, May 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a credit
rating of 'BBB-' to
the $250 million 5.7% Series E cumulative redeemable preferred
stock issued by
National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE: NNN). The company
intends to use the net
proceeds for general corporate purposes, which may include
funding acquisitions.
Fitch currently rates National Retail Properties as follows:
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB+';
--$500 million unsecured revolving credit facility 'BBB+';
--$1.5 billion senior unsecured notes 'BBB+';
--$223 million senior unsecured convertible notes 'BBB+';
--$538 million preferred Stock 'BBB-'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings are supported by leverage and fixed-charge coverage
consistent with
a 'BBB+' rating, a granular triple-net lease portfolio, laddered
debt maturity
schedule, and strong access to capital. NNN also has a strong
management team.
The rating takes into account credit concerns including exposure
to
non-necessity-based retailers that may be adversely affected
through retail
demand cycles, as well as tenant credit risk.
APPROPRIATE LEVERAGE
NNN's leverage metrics are consistent with a 'BBB+' rating. Net
debt-to-last
12-month (LTM) recurring operating EBITDA as of March 31, 2013
was 4.8x (4.0x
pro forma for the preferred offering), down from 5.9x as of Dec.
31, 2011, and
5.7x as of Dec. 31, 2010. Leverage in 2011 and 2010 was skewed
higher by the
timing of acquisitions towards the latter half of the year.
Adjusting for this
timing, leverage in both periods would be approximately 5.0x.
Fitch expects leverage to hover in the 4.7x-5.0x range through
2014, which is
consistent with the 'BBB+' IDR. In a more adverse operating
environment than
currently anticipated by Fitch wherein net operating income
(NOI) declines by 3%
in each of 2013 and 2014, leverage would decline to 5.5x in
2014, which would be
at the upper end of the range appropriate for the 'BBB+' rating.
STABLE OPERATING PERFORMANCE
Occupancy was 97.8% as of March 31, 2013, up from 97.4% as of
Dec. 31, 2011.
NNN's fixed-charge coverage ratio (defined as recurring
operating EBITDA less
recurring capital expenditures and straight-line rents, divided
by total
interest incurred and preferred stock distributions) was solid
at 2.9x for the
LTM ended March 31, 2013, up from 2.8x for full-year 2011.
Fitch expects fixed-charge coverage to improve to just above
3.0x through 2014.
In a more adverse operating environment than currently
anticipated by Fitch
wherein NOI declines by 3% in each of 2013 and 2014,
fixed-charge coverage would
decline to 2.7x in 2014, which would be at the low end of the
range appropriate
for the 'BBB+' rating.
GRANULAR PORTFOLIO
NNN has a diversified portfolio with the largest tenant
representing just 5.5%
of annualized base rent (ABR), and the top 10 tenants
representing 39% of ABR at
March 31, 2013. The largest industry segment (convenience
stores) represents
19.8% of ABR as of March 31, 2013.
HEALTHY LIQUIDITY
Fitch views positively NNN's laddered debt maturity schedule,
which contributes
to a liquidity coverage ratio of 2.7x for the period April 1,
2013 through Dec.
31, 2014, pro forma for the preferred offering. Fitch defines
liquidity coverage
as liquidity sources divided by liquidity uses. Liquidity
sources include
unrestricted cash, availability under the company's unsecured
revolving credit
facility and expected retained cash flow after dividends.
Liquidity uses include
debt maturities and expected recurring capital expenditures.
NNN's unencumbered asset coverage of unsecured debt (based on a
stressed 9%
capitalization rate on first quarter 2013 (1Q'13) annualized
unencumbered NOI)
was 2.5x pro forma as of March 31, 2013. This level is adequate
for the rating
and provides contingent liquidity for NNN.
The company also had an Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO)
payout ratio of
approximately 81% for 1Q'13. Fitch projects that the AFFO payout
ratio will
hover in the mid-to-high 80% range, which is indicative of good
internally
generated liquidity.
STRONG MANAGEMENT TEAM
NNN has a long-term track record of astute implementation of its
business
strategy that entails acquiring, owning, and investing in
single-tenant retail
properties, generally under long-term triple net leases.
MODERATE GEOGRAPHIC CONCENTRATION
Texas represents 21.7% of ABR, with the next largest
concentration in Florida
(9.3% of ABR). However, within both of these large states, NNN's
properties are
well distributed, mitigating the geographic concentration risk.
HIGHER-RISK TENANTS
NNN's tenants include non-necessity-based retailers (e.g.
electronics,
full-service restaurants, movie theatres, sporting goods) and
NNN may continue
to experience tenant bankruptcies due to the nature of the
retail business. It
is possible that some of the locations leased to these tenants
will be vacated
in bankruptcy, leading to lost revenue until a property is
re-tenanted, or a
potential decline in value if the property is sold vacant.
Notably, only two of the top 15 tenants are rated by Fitch, and
those tenants
have speculative grade ratings (AMC Entertainment - IDR 'B';
Best Buy - IDR
'BB-'). The lower credit quality highlights the risk of
potential revenue
losses.
PREFERRED STOCK NOTCHING
The two-notch differential between NNN's IDR and its preferred
stock rating is
consistent with Fitch's criteria for corporate entities with a
'BBB+' IDR. Based
on Fitch's report 'Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in
Nonfinancial Corporate
and REIT Credit Analysis, available on Fitch's web site at
'www.fitchratings.com', these preferred securities are deeply
subordinated and
have loss absorption elements that would likely result in poor
recoveries in the
event of a corporate default.
STABLE OUTLOOK
The Stable Outlook centers on Fitch's expectation that NNN's
credit metrics will
remain consistent with a 'BBB+' rating over the next 12-24
months. In addition,
NNN's long-term triple net leases (typically 15-20 years in
term) and manageable
lease expiration schedule contribute to the stable cash flows of
the portfolio.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch does not anticipate additional positive rating momentum in
the near term;
however, the following factors may have a positive impact on
NNN's ratings
and/or Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining above
3.5x (coverage
was 2.9x for the LTM ended March 31, 2013);
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining below 4.0x (pro
forma leverage was
4.0x as of March 31, 2013);
--Fitch's expectation of the ratio of unencumbered assets to pro
forma net
unsecured debt based on a stressed 9% capitalization rate
sustaining above 3.0x
(this ratio was 2.5x as of March 31, 2013).
The following factors may have a negative impact on NNN's
ratings and/or
Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining below
2.7x;
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining above 5.5x;
--Fitch's expectation of unencumbered asset-to-unsecured debt
ratio sustaining
below 2.4x;
--A liquidity coverage ratio sustaining below 1.0x.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
George Hoglund, CFA
Associate Director
+1-212-908-9149
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Sean Pattap
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0642
Committee Chairperson
Philip Zahn
Senior Director
+1-312-606-2336
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Criteria for Rating U.S. Equity REITs and REOCs' (Feb. 26,
2013);
--'Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Nonfinancial Corporate
and REIT Credit
Analysis' (Dec. 13, 2012);
--'Recovery Rating and Notching Criteria for Equity REITs' (Nov.
12, 2012);
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 8, 2012);
--'Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage' (Aug. 8, 2012).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage
here
Corporate Rating Methodology
here
Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Nonfinancial Corporate and
REIT Credit
Analysis
here
Criteria for Rating U.S. Equity REITs and REOCs
here
Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Equity REITs
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.