(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
COLOMBO/SINGAPORE, September 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned Sri
Lanka-based National Savings Bank's (NSB; BB-/Stable) proposed
issue of US
dollar-denominated notes an expected rating of 'BB-(EXP)'.
The final rating is contingent upon receipt of final documents
conforming to
information already received.
The proceeds are to be used for general corporate purposes.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The notes are rated at the same level as NSB's Long-Term Foreign
Currency Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) of 'BB-' as they rank equally with the
bank's other senior
unsecured obligations.
NSB's IDRs are based on the government of Sri Lanka's
(BB-/Stable) high
propensity but moderate ability to provide extraordinary support
to the bank, if
needed. The state's moderate ability to provide support is
reflected in the
sovereign rating. The bank's Outlook reflects the Stable Outlook
on Sri Lanka's
sovereign rating.
Fitch believes that state support for NSB stems from its policy
mandate of
mobilising retail savings and investing them in government
securities. Its
ratings also reflect preferential state support to the bank in
the form of the
explicit guarantee for its deposits contained in the NSB Act.
Fitch is of the
view that the authorities would support depositors and senior
unsecured
creditors of NSB to maintain confidence and systemic stability
in case of need,
even though the NSB Act only contains an explicit deposit
guarantee.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any change in Sri Lanka's rating or to the perception of state
support to NSB
could result in a change in NSB's IDRs and hence the rating of
the notes.
NSB's ratings are:
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR: 'BB-'; Outlook Stable
Long-Term Local Currency IDR: 'BB-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: 'B'
Support Rating: '3'
Support Rating Floor: 'BB-'
US dollar senior unsecured notes: 'BB-'
National Long-Term Rating: 'AAA(lka)'; Outlook Stable
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Ambreesh Srivastava
Senior Director
+65 67967218
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-5 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Secondary Analyst
Rukshana Thalgodapitiya
Vice President
+941 1254 1900
Committee Chairperson
Sabine Bauer
Senior Director
+852 2263 9966
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 31
January 2014, "National Scale Ratings Criteria", dated 30
October 2013,
"Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities"
dated 31 January
2014, and "Evaluating Corporate Governance", dated 12 December
2012 are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
