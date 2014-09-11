(The following statement was released by the rating agency) COLOMBO/HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, September 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Sri Lanka-based National Savings Bank's (NSB; BB-/Stable) issue of US dollar-denominated notes due 2019 a final rating of 'BB-'. This follows the receipt of final documents conforming to information previously received. The final rating is at the same level as the expected rating assigned on 2 September 2014. The notes have a maturity of five years and an annual coupon of 5.15% that will be paid on a semi-annual basis. NSB intends to use the proceeds for lending to state-owned entities and government-related projects. KEY RATING DRIVERS The notes are rated at the same level as NSB's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BB-' as they constitute unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the bank. RATING SENSITIVITIES Any change to Sri Lanka's rating ('BB-) or to the perception of state support to NSB could result in a change in NSB's IDRs and hence the rating of the notes. NSB's ratings are: Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR: 'BB-'; Outlook Stable Long-Term Local Currency IDR: 'BB-'; Outlook Stable Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: 'B' Support Rating: '3' Support Rating Floor: 'BB-' US dollar senior unsecured notes: 'BB-' National Long-Term Rating: 'AAA(lka)'; Outlook Stable Contacts: Primary Analyst Ambreesh Srivastava Senior Director +65 6796 7218 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd 6 Temasek Boulevard #35-05 Suntec Tower Four Singapore 038986 Secondary Analyst Rukshana Thalgodapitiya Vice President +941 1254 1900 Committee Chairperson Sabine Bauer Senior Director +852 2263 9966 Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727, Email: bindu.menon@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria", dated 31 January 2014, "National Scale Ratings Criteria", dated 30 October 2013, "Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities" dated 31 January 2014, and "Evaluating Corporate Governance", dated 12 December 2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here National Scale Ratings Criteria here Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities Criteria here Evaluating Corporate Governance here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.