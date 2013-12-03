(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Dec 3 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings Lanka has assigned Nations Trust Bank
PLC's (NTB; A(lka)/Stable) proposed subordinated debentures of up to LKR3bn a
final National Long-Term Rating of 'A-(lka)'.
The debentures have a tenor of five years and the semi-annual coupon payments
will be fixed at 13% a year. NTB expects to use the proceeds to refinance
maturing debt, fund its projected growth and strengthen the bank's regulatory
Tier 2 capital base.
The assignment of the final rating follows the receipt of final documents, which
conform to information previously received. The final rating is the same as the
expected rating assigned on 31 October 2013.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The proposed debentures are rated one notch below NTB's National Long-Term
Rating to reflect their below-average recovery prospect relative to senior
unsecured creditors in the event of liquidation, in line with Fitch's criteria
for rating such securities.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The subordinated debt rating will move in tandem with NTB's National Long-Term
Rating.
An upgrade is contingent upon NTB demonstrating progress in building a strong
commercial banking franchise, while an increase in risk appetite in conjunction
with its efforts to speedily implement its strategic plan by expanding in
segments that are susceptible to economic cycles, could result in a rating
downgrade.