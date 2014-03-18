(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, March 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects to assign a rating of 'CC'/'RR6' to Navistar International Corporation's (NAV) planned $350 million of senior subordinated convertible notes due 2019. Proceeds from the new notes will be used to repurchase, or repay at maturity, outstanding balances under NAV's 3.0% senior subordinated convertible notes due Oct. 15, 2014. A full list of ratings is shown at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS The new notes will improve NAV's near-term liquidity by providing funds to help repay $570 million of senior subordinated convertible notes due October 2014. The new notes are in addition to $200 million of similar notes issued in October 2013. Other long-term debt maturities are minimal until 2017. NAV's ability to maintain adequate liquidity is an important rating consideration while the company incorporates Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) emissions technology in its medium and heavy duty trucks and engines. NAV's manufacturing cash and marketable securities totaled slightly more than $1 billion at Jan. 31, 2014, excluding cash at the Blue Diamond joint ventures. Fitch estimates cash balances could decline $100 million - $200 million in the second quarter, excluding the impact of any financing activities, before stabilizing or improving in the second half of NAV's fiscal year. Rating concerns include low retail market share which is in the mid- to high-teens for Class 8 and Class 6 & 7 trucks, compared to historical levels well above 20% for Class 8 trucks and above 30% for Class 6 & 7 trucks. Market share for medium duty trucks has been particularly weak during the initial transition to SCR technology for medium duty engines but should improve with the inclusion of Cummins ISB engines in late calendar 2013 and as NAV adds SCR technology to its own medium duty engines. Although industry sales could be slightly higher in 2014, and NAV's orders were strong in February, Fitch expects any recovery in NAV's market share is likely to be gradual. Other concerns include high warranty costs, the negative impact of engineering costs to implement SCR technology, and restructuring costs to integrate NAV's truck and engine operations and eliminate excess capacity. Also, in 2012 the SEC launched an investigation relating to various accounting and disclosure issues, which is continuing. Manufacturing free cash flow (FCF) was negative $403 million in 2013 and negative $389 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2014. FCF typically is seasonally weak early in the fiscal year, but first-quarter results also reflect operating losses due to low sales volumes, costs to implement SCR emissions technology, warranty cash costs, and pension contributions. Fitch expects FCF will improve later in 2014 but will be substantially negative for the full year before NAV's revised engine strategy and benefits from restructuring become evident. Stronger FCF will depend on a recovery in NAV's market share, realizing better warranty performance, and realizing savings from restructuring. To preserve cash, NAV is limiting capital spending, pruning non-core operations, and expanding restructuring actions. Pension contributions represent a recurring use of cash. NAV contributed $29 million in the first quarter of 2014 and the company estimates it will be required to contribute $169 million during the remainder of 2014. Net pension obligations declined to $1.4 billion at the end of fiscal 2013 from $2.1 billion in 2012, due to contributions, favorable asset returns and a higher discount rate. Liquidity at NAV's manufacturing business as of Jan. 31, 2014 included cash and marketable securities totaling $1,034 million (net of BDT and BDP joint venture cash and restricted cash). NAV also has an undrawn $175 million Asset-based lending (ABL) facility. Liquidity was offset by current maturities of manufacturing long-term debt of $662 million, including $570 million of senior subordinated notes. NAV continues to experience high warranty adjustments, which totaled $404 million in 2013 and $52 million in the first quarter of 2014 (1Q'14). The charges are largely attributable to complexity surrounding engine emissions regulations, especially for engines introduced in 2010 to comply with 2010 emissions standards. Cash charges could be high in the near term as NAV makes repairs related to accrued warranty liabilities. The introduction of SCR technology on NAV's heavy duty engines was completed in late 2013 and is being phased in on medium duty engines during 2014. NAV continues to restructure and streamline its manufacturing and engineering operations and anticipates incremental savings of $175 million in 2014, not including at least $50 million of manufacturing cost reductions. The Recovery Rating (RR) of 'RR1' for Navistar, Inc.'s $700 million term loan supports a rating of 'B', three levels above NAV's IDR, as Fitch expects the loan would recover more than 90% in a distressed scenario based on a strong collateral position. The 'RR4' for senior unsecured debt reflects average recovery prospects in a distressed scenario. The 'RR6' for senior subordinated convertible notes reflects a low priority position relative to NAV's other debt. NAV RATING SENSITIVITIES Fitch could take a negative rating action if: --Manufacturing cash and marketable securities balances decline by a third or more from the current level of slightly more than $1 billion; --Manufacturing profit and FCF do not become positive on a quarterly basis during 2014; --There is an adverse outcome of the SEC's investigation into the company's accounting and disclosure practices. Fitch could take a positive rating action if: --NAV's market shares recover to levels well above 20%; --FCF improves sufficiently to make a meaningful reduction in debt; --Restructuring and integration contribute to higher EBITDA margins near NAV's long-term target of 8%-10%. NAVISTAR FINANCIAL CORPORATION Fitch believes NFC is core to NAV's overall franchise, and the IDR of the finance subsidiary is directly linked to those of its ultimate parent due to the close operating relationship and importance to NAV, as substantially all of NFC's business is connected to the financing of new and used trucks sold by NAV and its dealers. The linkage also reflects the potential that, under a stress scenario, NAV may seek to extract capital and/or unencumbered assets from NFC. The relationship between NAV and NFC is formally governed by the Master Intercompany Agreement. Also, there is a requirement referenced in NFC's credit agreement requiring Navistar, Inc. or NAV to own 100% of NFC's equity at all times. Fitch views NFC's operating performance and overall credit metrics as neutral to NAV's rating. NFC's performance has not changed materially compared to Fitch's expectations, but its financial profile remains tied to NAV's financial and operating performance. Total financing revenue declined during 1Q'14 on the continued amortization of NFC's retail portfolio balance and lower wholesale financing volumes to dealers. The average finance receivables portfolio balance decreased to $1.2 billion from $1.7 billion year-over-year in 1Q'14. Asset quality remains stable, reflecting the mature retail portfolio which continues to amortize. Charge-offs and provisioning volatility has declined as NFC continues to focus on the financing of wholesale receivables, which historically have experienced lower loss rates relative to its retail portfolio. NFC's leverage has remained at historically low levels due to reduced overall financing needs. Balance sheet leverage, which is measured as total debt to equity, was 2.1x as of Jan. 31, 2014 compared to 2.5x one-year prior. Management believes NFC can more effectively operate with a leverage target of between 5x and 6x, consistent with historical levels and with other Fitch-rated captive finance companies. In efforts to maintain adequate asset coverage and leverage, as well as to enhance liquidity at the parent in the medium- to longer-term, the company has undertaken some financing actions. In October 2013, NFC made an intercompany loan of $270 million to NAV utilizing existing credit facilities. The proceeds are expected to be used for general corporate purposes, and may include the repayment of NAV's convertible notes. Liquidity is considered adequate at Jan. 31, 2014, with $35.4 million of cash and approximately $744 million of availability under its various borrowing facilities. NFC continued to access the capital markets and refinance portions of its borrowing facilities throughout 2013, which Fitch believes mitigates some potential near-term liquidity constraints. The 'RR4' for NFC's senior secured credit facilities reflects average recovery prospects in a distressed scenario. NFC RATING SENSITIVITIES NFC's ratings and Rating Outlook are linked to those of its parent. Positive rating momentum will be limited by Fitch's view of NAV's credit profile. A negative rating action could be driven by a change in the perceived relationship between NAV and NFC, if Fitch views NFC as becoming less core to NAV's strategic operations or if adequate financial support is not provided in a time of stress. Additionally, a change in profitability leading to operating losses, a material change in leverage and/or deterioration in the company's liquidity profile could also yield negative rating action. As of Jan 31, 2014, debt totaled nearly $3.3 billion at NAV, including unamortized discount, and $1.9 billion at the Financial Services segment, the majority of which is at NFC. Fitch's ratings for NAV and its affiliates are shown below: Navistar International Corporation --Long-term IDR 'CCC'; --Senior unsecured notes 'CCC'/'RR4'; --Senior subordinated notes 'CC'/'RR6'. Navistar, Inc. --Long-term IDR 'CCC'; --Senior secured bank term loan 'B'/'RR1'. Cook County, Illinois --Recovery zone revenue facility bonds (Navistar International Corporation Project) series 2010 'CCC'. Illinois Finance Authority (IFA) --Recovery zone revenue facility bonds (Navistar International Corporation Project) series 2010 'CCC'. Navistar Financial Corporation --Long-term IDR 'CCC'. --Senior secured bank credit facilities 'CCC'/'RR4'. Contact: Primary Analyst (Navistar International Corporation) Eric Ause Senior Director +1-312-606-2302 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. 