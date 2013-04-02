(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/JOHANNESBURG, April 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
the Nedgroup
Investments Core Income Fund (CIF) a 'AA-(zaf)' National Fund
Credit Rating and
a 'V2(zaf)' National Fund Volatility Rating. The fund is managed
by Taquanta
Asset Managers on behalf of Nedgroup Investments.
KEY RATING DRIVERS:
The 'AA-(zaf)' National Fund Credit Rating is driven by the
fund's high credit
quality, as reflected in its weighted average rating factor
(WARF) and rating
distribution, both of which are consistent with a rating in the
'AA(zaf)' rating
category. Consistent with the agency's rating criteria, the
National Fund Credit
Ratings factor in a one-notch downward adjustment to reflect
concentration risk,
a structural feature of the South African market, resulting in a
'AA-(zaf)'
National Fund Credit Rating.
The 'V2(zaf)' National Fund Volatility Rating is driven by the
combination of a
low exposure to interest rate risk and the fund's sensitivity to
spread risk -
low, but greater than its sensitivity to interest rate risk -
resulting from its
exposure to longer dated securities.
ASSET CREDIT QUALITY:
The weighted average credit quality of the fund is high as
indicated by the
fund's WARF, which Fitch has calculated in the middle of the
'AA(zaf)' National
fund Credit Rating category range. The maturity dimension of the
WARF
calculation is primarily driven by Fitch's longer-term rating
factors as
outlined in its rating criteria, which are applied to securities
with a residual
final maturity in excess of one year. The fund can invest in
securities with a
final maturity of up to five years. The fund invests in higher
credit quality
securities: almost 80% of the portfolio as of February 2013 was
invested in
securities rated 'F1+(zaf)' or equivalent and around 65% of the
portfolio in
securities rated in the 'AA(zaf)' rating category. The fund
pursues internal
investment guidelines which prevent it from investing in any
security rated
below 'A-(zaf)'.
CONCENTRATION:
In Fitch's opinion, the fund is concentrated, like other similar
South African
funds and the South African money market funds rated by the
agency, with the top
three issuers' exposure in excess of 50% of portfolio holdings.
In line with its
applicable rating criteria, Fitch typically adjusts down the
WARF-implied
National Fund Credit Rating of funds it deems concentrated by
one or more
notches. Absent concentration risk this fund could achieve a
'AA(zaf)' National
Fund Credit Rating.
PORTFOLIO SENSITIVITY TO MARKET RISK:
The fund has low exposure to interest rate risk due to its
majority holding in
floating rate instruments, which typically reset quarterly. It
is managed to a
maximum weighted average duration (WAD, i.e. modified duration)
of 180 days,
although in practice its WAD is typically under 90 days. On the
other hand, its
sensitivity to spread risk is relatively greater due to its
ability to invest in
securities with a maximum final maturity of up to five years.
Fitch's
calculation of the fund's Market Risk Factor (as outlined in its
rating
criteria), which incorporates both the fund's low sensitivity to
interest rate
risk and its relatively greater sensitivity to spread risk falls
within the
range consistent with a 'V1(zaf) ' National Fund Volatility
Rating. However,
given the fund's relatively greater spread risk, its exposure to
longer dated
securities and its market risk profile in comparison to other
funds rated by
Fitch, the agency considers a National Fund Volatility Rating of
'V2(zaf)'
appropriate.
FUND PROFILE:
The fund is regulated by South Africa's Financial Services Board
under the
Collective Investment Schemes Control Act of 2002 (CISCA,
specifically Notice 80
of 2012). The fund has a variable net asset value.
The fund is also Regulation 28 compliant, making it an eligible
investment for
South African pension schemes. Regulation 28 caps maximum issuer
exposure at 25%
whereas the maximum issuer exposure permitted under CISCA is
30%.
The fund invests primarily in floating-rate money market
instruments and
securities including negotiable certificates of deposit,
promissory notes,
deposits and bonds issued primarily by the major South African
and foreign banks
with local operations. It also holds some asset-backed
commercial paper and can
invest in credit-linked notes.
As of end March 2013, the fund's total assets under management
were
approximately ZAR10.1bn.
THE ADVISOR:
Fitch considers Taquanta Asset Managers suitably qualified,
competent and
capable of managing the fund. Nedgroup Investments operates an
outsourced
operating model under which it selects asset managers to run the
different
portfolios it offers to investors under its trademarked "Best of
Breed"
approach. Taquanta Asset Managers is its selected cash manager.
A team of five
analysts at Nedgroup Investments is responsible for selecting
and monitoring
outsourced asset managers along with its compliance function
consisting of four
staff. Fitch views positively the high level of third party
scrutiny of the fund
- both the standard scrutiny affected by the trustee and
regulatory authorities
and the additional Nedgroup Investments oversight.
Nedgroup Investments is a subsidiary of Nedbank Limited
('BBB'/Stable/'F3',
National 'AA(zaf)'/Stable/'F1+(zaf)') which is ultimately owned
by Old Mutual
plc ('BBB'/Stable/'F3'). Taquanta Asset Managers is an
independent asset manager
owned by management and black economic empowerment partners. The
relationship
between Taquanta Asset Managers and Nedgroup Investments is
governed by a
service level agreement which clearly identifies roles and
responsibilities.
Taquanta Asset Managers is solely responsible for asset
management and
administration while both parties contribute to the sales and
marketing of the
fund. The relationship can be dissolved by either party, subject
to notice
periods. Fitch considers Nedgroup Investments and Taquanta Asset
Managers
closely aligned. Nedgroup Investments is Taquanta Asset
Managers' largest client
and Nedgroup Investments has demonstrated high stability in its
manager
selections. Fitch considers the dual layer of oversight of the
funds, both by
Nedgroup Investments and Taquanta Asset Managers, a strength.
Nedgroup
Investments' manager selection criteria and process are robust.
As of end-March 2013 Nedgroup Investments' total assets under
management (AUM)
were greater than ZAR110bn, of which ZAR21.7bn was in cash.
Taquanta Asset
Manager's AUM were ZAR74bn of which the majority is held in
segregated mandates.
Its total cash AUM were around of ZAR59bn. Taquanta Asset
Managers employs 34
staff, including a fixed-income team of five.
RATING SENSITIVITY:
Funds in the 'AA(zaf)' National Fund Credit Rating category are
considered to
have very high underlying credit quality relative to other
entities in the South
African market. The fund's assets are expected to maintain a
weighted-average
portfolio rating of 'AA(zaf)'.
Funds rated 'V1(zaf)' are considered to have low sensitivity to
market risk. On
a relative basis, total returns of funds rated 'V1(zaf)' are
expected to exhibit
high stability, performing consistently across a broad range of
market
scenarios. The National Fund Volatility Rating does not address
the sensitivity
of a bond fund to extreme risks that may result from reduced
liquidity in
secondary markets during certain periods of time.
Comparisons between different national fund rating scales or
between an
individual national and international scale are inappropriate.
The ratings assigned to the funds may be sensitive to material
changes in the
credit quality or market risk profile of the funds. A material
adverse deviation
from Fitch criteria for any key rating driver could cause
ratings to be
downgraded by Fitch. Specifically, Fitch would expect to
downgrade the National
Fund Credit Ratings in the event of sustained deterioration in
credit quality,
largely tied to its credit opinion on the South African banking
industry. A
material increase in the fund's sensitivity to interest rate or
spread risk
could lead Fitch to lower the National Fund Volatility Rating.
For additional information about Fitch rating criteria
applicable to bond funds,
please review the criteria referenced below.
Fitch also rates the following funds managed by Taquanta Asset
Managers on
behalf of Nedgroup Investments:
Nedgroup Investments Money Market Fund: 'AA+(zaf)'/'V1(zaf)'
Nedgroup Investments Corporate Money Market Fund:
'AA+(zaf)'/'V1(zaf)'
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The
ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
The sources of information used to assess this rating were the
public domain,
Nedgroup Investments and Taquanta Asset Managers.
Applicable criteria 'Global Bond Fund Rating Criteria', dated 14
August 2012, is
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(zaf)' for National
ratings in South
Africa. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
National Fund Volatility ratings are an opinion of the relative
sensitivity of
the total return, including market price, on a fund's shares to
a broad array of
assumed interest rates, rate of mortgage prepayment, liquidity
of the portfolio,
spreads, currency exchange rates, and other market conditions.
