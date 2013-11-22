(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Nov 22
Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'AA+' rating to the
State of New Hampshire's general obligation (GO) capital improvement bonds
consisting of:
--$65 million 2013 series B;
--$19 million 2013 series C (federally taxable).
The bonds are expected to sell Dec. 5, 2013 via competitive sale.
Fitch also affirms the 'AA+' rating on New Hampshire's approximately $963
million outstanding GO bonds.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The bonds are general obligations of the State of New Hampshire, backed by its
full faith and credit.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
REGIONAL LEADING ECONOMY: New Hampshire benefits from high wealth and education
attainment levels, low unemployment, and above average job growth for the
region, offset to some extent by slow population growth and an aging demographic
profile. New Hampshire's economy had been strong and resilient when compared to
surrounding states prior to the recession and stronger growth is taking hold as
the national economy recovers.
RELIANCE ON UNUSUAL REVENUE STREAM: With no sales or income tax, the state's
finances are dependent on an unusual mix of taxes (business taxes, real estate
transfer taxes, cigarette and alcohol taxes, etc.) that are economically
sensitive and underperformed through the economic downturn. Revenue growth is
increasing in line with stronger economic performance.
BUDGET BALANCE: Small government and low spending are characteristic of the
state, with the budget largely comprised of education and health/social services
spending. State actions to balance the budget have included reductions to local
governments, a significant shift in how hospitals are reimbursed for indigent
care, flat funding to K-12 education and higher education cuts, as well as other
program consolidations and reductions. Some spending restored as revenues have
rebounded.
LOW LIABILITIES BUT PENSION FUNDING WEAK: Debt and pension liabilities are low.
Net tax-supported debt is primarily general obligation and amortization is
rapid. Pension funding has declined dramatically over the past 10 years, to
56.7% as of the end of FY 2013.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating is sensitive to continued prudent fiscal management given the unusual
revenue structure, maintenance of strong liability position, and ongoing modest
economic growth.
CREDIT PROFILE
The 'AA+' rating reflects New Hampshire's economic strength and resiliency and
conservative debt position. New Hampshire's economy compares favorably to
surrounding states in terms of growth and demographic profile. These strengths
are offset partly by the state's dependence on a variety of volatile taxes,
which did not perform well during the recession but have begun to grow again as
the economy improves.
LOW LIABILITIES DESPITE WEAK PENSION FUNDED LEVELS
New Hampshire's debt structure is conservative with low debt levels, rapid
amortization, and reliance on fixed rate GO or guaranteed debt. Net
tax-supported debt represents a low 1.8% of 2012 personal income, reflecting the
historically limited role of state government. The current offering will finance
a portion of the state's annual capital improvement program.
Funding of the state's pension system has declined significantly over the past
decade; as of June 30, 2013 the state's pension system funded ratio was 56.7%,
down from 89.9% in 2000. The state is responsible for approximately one-quarter
of the total pension liability. Even with the low pension funding level, New
Hampshire ranks among the strongest states in terms of its ratio of debt and
unfunded pension liabilities to personal income, at 4%, well under the state
median of 7%.
STRONG ECONOMY
New Hampshire is a prosperous state that has shifted rapidly from manufacturing
to services, as its economy has become more like that of the nation. The state's
population and job growth have generally outpaced New England's since 1980,
benefiting from the expansion of Boston suburbs into New Hampshire and growth in
the trade, transportation and utilities and other services sectors. The state
did not lose jobs year-over-year during the recent recession until December 2008
and employment losses remained below the national rate through the recession,
with non-farm employment down 3.3% in 2009 versus 4.4% nationwide and down 0.6%
in 2010 versus a decline of 0.7% nationwide. Job growth has resumed but has been
weak relative to the U.S., up 0.9% in August 2013, lower than the U.S. growth
rate of 1.7%. Unemployment is consistently well below U.S. levels. The
unemployment rate of 5% in August 2013 is below the U.S. average of 7.3%. Per
capita personal income is 112% of the nation's, ranking New Hampshire ninth
among the states.
UNUSUAL TAX STRUCTURE
New Hampshire's tax structure, specifically its lack of a personal income or
general sales tax, differentiates it from all other states except Alaska, and is
a key influence on financial operations. The state relies on business, real
estate, and excise taxes, as well as a statewide property tax dedicated solely
to education. This unique tax structure is volatile, especially the taxes on
business profits, which are vulnerable to swings in the business cycle, and on
real estate transfers, which are sensitive to housing market conditions.
The tax structure makes it difficult for the state to take advantage of the
economic recovery as revenues are only expected to grow modestly despite growth
in employment. The fiscal 2012-13 biennium concluded with positive revenue
growth and an increase in the general fund balance. Unaudited fiscal 2013
revenues were 2.4% over forecast and increased 4.2% on a year-over-year basis,
led by strong 6.9% growth in business taxes and receipt of a one-time boost in
tobacco settlement related revenues. The state ended the biennium with an
unassigned general fund balance of $75.7 million (unaudited), $18 million higher
than the amount projected when the fiscal 2014-15 budget was adopted in June
2013. The final amount is expected to be adjusted downward by $5.6 million to
account for credits granted to hospitals to settle disputes over the Medicaid
Enhancement Tax paid by hospitals. The state expects to transfer a portion of
the unassigned general fund balance to its rainy day fund, which was largely
depleted during the recession.
Revenues are estimated to increase modestly in the current fiscal 2014-15
biennium, with the fiscal 2014 estimate below final fiscal 2013 results. There
is no major change to the tax structure, although the one-time tobacco
settlement revenue will not be repeated and will result in lower annual revenues
going forward. The budget funds increased support for higher education, both at
the university and community college levels, restoring funding cut during the
recession. It increases appropriations for the mental health system by $25
million, in line with its 10-year plan. Support for local governments is
increased slightly, by $17 million, having suspended revenue sharing for two
biennia and eliminating state subsidy of local pension contributions.
Having depleted its rainy day fund in fiscal 2009, the state has minimal
reserves. This is a concern given the state's revenue system but one that is
partly mitigated by the state's proven willingness and ability to achieve
budgetary balance. The ability to restore reserves, given improvement in
economic and revenue performance, will be a factor in maintaining credit
stability.
HEALTH SYSTEM FINANCING
The state closed prior budget gaps with a significant shift in how hospitals are
reimbursed for uncompensated (indigent) care, by redirecting approximately $158
million in Medicaid enhancement tax revenue from the disproportionate share
hospital program to the general fund for Medicaid provider payments. This
approach continues to be contested through the court system by affected
hospitals and, if successful, could result in an increased expense of $100
million to the general fund.
Cost savings are also expected to be derived from consolidation in health and
human services programs and a shift to managed care for Medicaid. There was some
delay in achieving these savings that are expected to be absorbed within the
respective budgets. The state has not yet opted into Medicaid expansion in line
with health care reform; however, the legislature is currently in special
session specifically to address a legislatively appointed commission's
recommendation to undertake such an expansion.