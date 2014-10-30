(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, October 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings assigns an 'AAA'
rating to the
following senior unsecured notes and an 'AA' to mandatory
redeemable preferred
shares (MRPS) issued by Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company
(NYSE: KYN), a
non-diversified closed-end fund managed by KA Fund Advisors,
LLC:
--$50,000,000 2.89% Series LL Senior Unsecured Notes, due Oct.
29, 2020;
--$40,000,000 3.26% Series MM Senior Unsecured Notes, due Oct.
29, 2022;
--$20,000,000 3.37% Series NN Senior Unsecured Notes, due Oct.
29, 2023;
--$90,000,000 3.46% Series OO Senior Unsecured Notes, due Oct.
29, 2024;
--$25,000,000 3.86% Series I Mandatory Redeemable Preferred
Shares, due Oct. 29,
2022.
Fitch also affirms ratings on the fund's existing notes and
mandatory redeemable
preferred stock (MRPS) as listed at the end of this press
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating assignments and affirmations reflect:
--Sufficient pro forma asset coverage provided to notes and MRPS
as calculated
per the fund's asset coverage tests;
--The structural protections afforded by mandatory collateral
maintenance and
de-leveraging provisions in the event of asset coverage
declines;
--The legal and regulatory parameters that govern the fund's
operations;
--The capabilities of KA Fund Advisors, LLC as investment
advisor.
FUND PROFILES
KYN is a non-diversified, closed-end fund, which commenced its
operations on
Sept. 28, 2004. KYN invests principally in equity securities of
energy-related
master limited partnerships (MLPs). KYN's objective is to obtain
high after tax
total returns for its shareholders. MLPs are publicly traded
limited
partnerships. Energy-related MLPs own domestic infrastructure
assets that are
used in the gathering, processing, transportation, storage,
refining and
distribution of energy-related commodities.
LEVERAGE
As of Sept. 30, 2014, KYN's pro forma total assets were
approximately $8,115
million supporting $1,435 million of notes, $524 million of
MRPS, and $113
million of bank borrowing. The pro forma result assumes $60
million of series M
notes, which are due on Nov. 4, 2014, will be fully redeemed by
then. The notes
and credit facility are both unsecured and rank pari passu in
the fund's capital
structure, while at the same time they are both senior to the
fund's MRPS.
ASSET COVERAGE
As of Sept. 30, 2014, the funds' pro forma asset coverage
ratios, as calculated
in accordance with the Fitch total and net overcollateralization
tests (Fitch OC
tests) per the 'AAA' rating guidelines for the notes and the
'AA' rating
guidelines for the MRPS, outlined in Fitch's closed-end fund
criteria, were in
excess of 100%. These are the minimum asset coverage guideline
required by the
fund's governing documents.
The Fitch OC tests calculate standardized asset coverage by
applying haircuts to
portfolio holdings based on riskiness and diversification of the
assets and
measuring their ability to cover both on- and off-balance-sheet
liabilities at
the stress level that corresponds to the assigned rating.
As of Sept. 30, 2014, the funds' asset coverage ratio for the
notes, as
calculated in accordance with the Investment Company Act of 1940
(1940 Act), was
in excess of 300%. The funds' pro forma asset coverage ratio for
total leverage,
including the MRPS, as calculated in accordance with the 1940
Act, was in excess
of 225%. These are the minimum asset coverage ratios required
the fund's
governing documents.
NOTES STRUCTURAL PROTECTIONS
Should the asset coverage tests decline below their minimum
threshold amounts
(as tested on the last business day of each week), under the
terms of the notes
the fund is required to deliver notice to the note purchasers
within five
business days. The fund manager is then expected to cure the
breach by altering
the composition of the portfolio toward assets with lower
discount factors (for
Fitch OC Tests breaches), or by reducing leverage in a
sufficient amount (for
both the Fitch OC tests and the 1940 Act test breaches) within a
pre-specified
time period (a maximum of 47 calendar days for the Fitch OC
tests and a longer
period for the 1940 Act test).
Failure to cure an asset coverage breach as described above is
an Event of
Default under the terms of the notes. The fund must then deliver
a notice within
five business days to the note purchasers and a majority vote of
note purchasers
may then declare all the notes then outstanding to be
immediately due and
payable.
The fund is also prohibited from paying out a common stock
dividend if it fails
to cure a breach to the notes' 300% 1940 Act asset coverage
test. Fitch views
this as an added incentive to cure and deleverage in a timely
manner, regardless
of acceleration by the notes purchasers.
PARI PASSU CLAIM WITH CREDIT FACILITY
Upon the occurrence of an Event of Default per the Note Purchase
Agreement (such
as a failure to cure an asset coverage breach) or per the fund's
Credit
Agreement, the noteholders and the bank lender will share in
their claim on fund
assets pari passu when receiving payments as described in each
of those
agreements. The fund accounts for this pari passu status in
their calculation of
the Fitch OC tests.
MRPS STRUCTURAL PROTECTIONS
Should the MRPS Asset Coverage Test and Fitch OC test decline
below their
minimum threshold amounts (as tested weekly) the funds are
required to deliver
notice to the MRPS purchasers within five days of becoming aware
of such fact.
The Fund manager is required to cure the breach by altering the
composition of
the portfolio toward assets with lower discount factors (for
Fitch OC tests
breaches), or by reducing leverage in a sufficient amount (for
both the Fitch OC
tests and Asset Coverage Test breaches) within a pre-specified
time period (a
maximum of 47 calendar days and a longer period for the Asset
Coverage Test).
THE ADVISOR
KA Fund Advisors, LLC is the fund's investment adviser,
responsible for
implementing and administering the fund's investment strategy
and is a
subsidiary of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. (Kayne
Anderson) a
Securities and Exchange Commission-registered investment
adviser. As of Aug. 31,
2014, Kayne Anderson and its affiliates managed assets of
approximately $30
billion, including over $27 billion in the Energy Sector (of
which $22 billion
was invested in MLPs and Midstream Companies). Kayne Anderson
has invested in
MLPs and other midstream energy companies since 1998.
CONCURRENT RATING AFFIRMATIONS
Fitch affirms the following ratings:
Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company (KYN)
--$60,000,000 series M 4.56% Notes due on Nov. 4, 2014 at 'AAA';
--$65,000,000 4.21% Series O Notes due on May 7, 2015 at 'AAA';
--$15,000,000 3.23% Series Q Notes due on Nov. 9, 2015 at 'AAA';
--$25,000,000 3.73% series R Notes due on Nov. 9, 2017 at 'AAA';
--$60,000,000 4.4% series S Notes due on Nov. 9, 2020 at 'AAA';
--$40,000,000 4.5% series T Notes due on Nov. 9, 2022 at 'AAA';
--$60,000,000 series U 3-month LIBOR + 145 bps Notes due on May
26, 2016 at
'AAA';
--$70,000,000 3.71% series V Notes due on May 26, 2016 at 'AAA';
--$100,000,000 4.38% series W Notes due on May 26, 2018 at
'AAA';
--$14,000,000 2.46% series X Notes due on May 3, 2015 at 'AAA';
--$20,000,000 2.91% series Y Notes due on May 3, 2017 at 'AAA';
--$15,000,000 3.39% series Z Notes due on May 3, 2019 at 'AAA';
--$15,000,000 3.56% series AA Notes due on May 3, 2020 at 'AAA';
--$35,000,000 3.77% series BB Notes due on May 3, 2021 at 'AAA';
--$76,000,000 3.95% series CC Notes due on May 3, 2022 at 'AAA';
--$75,000,000 2.74% Series DD Notes due April 16, 2019 at 'AAA';
--$50,000,000 3.20% Series EE Notes due April 16, 2021 at 'AAA';
--$65,000,000 3.57% Series FF Notes due April 16, 2023 at 'AAA';
--$45,000,000 3.67% Series GG Notes due April 16, 2025 at 'AAA';
--$250,000,000 series HH 3-month LIBOR + 125 bps Notes due on
Aug. 19, 2016 at
'AAA';
--$30,000,000 2.88% Series II Notes, due July 30, 2019 at 'AAA';
--$30,000,000 3.46% Series JJ Notes, due July 30, 2021 at 'AAA';
--$80,000,000 3.93% Series KK Notes, due July 30, 2024 at 'AAA';
--$104,000,000 5.57% series A MRPS due on May 7, 2017 at 'AA';
--$8,000,000 4.53% series B MRPS due on Nov. 9, 2017 at 'AA';
--$42,000,000 5.20% series C MRPS due on Nov. 9, 2020 at 'AA';
--$120,000,000 4.25% series E MRPS due on April 1, 2019 at 'AA';
--$125,000,000 3.50% series F MRPS due on April 15, 2020 at
'AA';
--$50,000,000 4.60% series G MRPS due on Oct. 1, 2021 at 'AA';
--$50,000,000 4.06% Series H MRPS, due July 30, 2021 at 'AA'.
Fitch also notes that the following notes were paid in full (the
notes were
previously rated AAA by Fitch);
--$50,000,000 series N 3-month LIBOR + 185 bps Notes previously
issued by KYN;
--$45,000,000 series P 3-month LIBOR + 160 bps Notes previously
issued by KYN.
RATINGS SENSITIVITIES
The rating is based on the terms stipulating mandatory
collateral maintenance
and de-leveraging provisions in the event of asset coverage
declines. In the
case of the rated notes, should the fund fail to cure an asset
coverage breach,
or the note purchasers not declare the notes due and payable
upon an event of
default, this may lengthen exposure to market value risk and
cause the ratings
to be lowered by Fitch.
The ratings may also be sensitive to material changes in the
credit quality or
market risk profile of the fund. A material adverse deviation
from Fitch
guidelines for any key rating driver could cause the ratings to
be lowered by
Fitch.
For additional information about Fitch closed-end fund ratings
guidelines,
please review the criteria referenced below, which can be found
on Fitch's
website.
