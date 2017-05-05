(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, May 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Inversiones
Telefonica
Moviles Holdings S.A. (ITMH) Long-term Foreign-currency and
Local-currency
Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of 'BBB+' with a Stable Outlook
following the
company's merger with its subsidiary, Telefonica Moviles Chile
S.A. (TMCH).
Fitch has also affirmed TMCH's Long-term FC and LC IDRs at
'BBB+' and
simultaneously withdrawn the ratings as the entity no longer
exists after the
merger. Fitch also affirmed Telefonica Chile S.A.'s (TCH)
Long-term FC and LC
IDRs at 'BBB+' with a Stable Outlook. A full list of rating
actions follows at
the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
TMCH announced today the completion of the reorganization plan
approved by the
shareholders on March 22, 2017. Under the plan TMCH merged with
its parent,
ITMH, with the latter being the surviving entity. Upon
completion of the merger,
all of TMCH's existing local debt was assumed by the merged
entity, and ITMH
changed its legal name to Telefonica Moviles Chile S.A. ITMH is
a holding
company for the Telefonica group in Chile, which also owns 97.9%
of the group's
fixed-line operator, Telefonica Chile S.A. (TCH, rated
'BBB+'/Outlook Stable).
The ratings of the newly merged ITMH (new TMCH) are based on the
full
consolidated credit profile of the group. TCH and TMCH both have
solid financial
profiles for a 'BBB+' rating level, and their current ratings
already
incorporate a degree of financial and operational linkage
between them given
the, integrated business and financial strategy under the common
management and
brand unity, as well as sales coverage. This relationship will
remain intact, as
TCH is now a subsidiary of TMCH following the merger.
ITMH's ratings reflect Telefonica Chile group's entrenched
leading positions in
the Chilean telecommunications market, strong brand recognition
and network
competitiveness, and sound financial profile backed by solid
cash flow
generation. Fitch does not foresee any material change to these
credit qualities
in the short to medium term.
Strong Market Positions: TMCH is one of the two dominant mobile
operators in
Chile, along with Empresa Nacional de Telecomunicationes S.A.
(ENTEL), with a
32% subscriber market share as of December 2016, estimated by
Subsecretaria de
Telecomunicaciones (Subtel). Its high capex to bolster network
competitiveness
bodes well for its growth strategy, which is focused on mobile
data and still
has ample room for growth given only 35% of mobile internet
penetration of the
company's subscriber base.
TCH is also the largest fixed-line service provider in Chile,
and Fitch expects
its strong market position to remain intact over the medium term
backed by the
company's continued high investments, especially in fiber, to
improve service
quality. As of December 2016, the company's revenue-generating
units amounted to
3.2 million, which was relatively unchanged compared to a year
ago as continued
fixed-voice customer loss was compensated for by steady increase
in broadband
and pay-TV subscribers. TCH retained leading market share of 41%
in the
fixed-voice segment, and the second-largest market shares of 36%
and 21% in
broadband and pay-TV, respectively, behind VTR Globalcom S.A.
during the same
time period.
Competitive Mobile Market: Fitch expects the competitive
landscape of the mobile
business in Chile to remain intense as other major mobile
operators, including
WOM, the new entrant, continue to offer aggressive tariff plans
to improve
market shares. While this would suppress the company's
subscriber base growth,
especially in the prepaid segment, and profitability, Fitch
expects TMCH's
market position to remain relatively intact as its solid network
quality and
strong brand recognition will help fend off competition to an
extent. During
2016, TMCH's revenues fell by 3% with EBITDA margin
deteriorating to 26% from
28%, compared to 2015.
Stable Fixed-line Operation: Positively, TCH's steady subscriber
growth in
broadband and pay-TV operations will continue to support stable
performance of
the fixed-line operations in the short- to medium term despite
ongoing
contraction in traditional voice service revenues. High-speed
broadband and
pay-TV services still offer growth headroom in terms of service
penetrations,
and the company's attractive bundled product offerings should
help prevent the
churn of the voice customers and protects profitability.
Fixed-line services
resumed growth in 2016, with revenue improvement of 3% and a
stable EBITDA
margin of 34%, which was in line with the 2015 level.
Solid Financial Profile: Fitch forecasts ITMH's consolidated
operational cash
flow generation will remain robust at about CLP400 billion
annually, which
should comfortably cover the annual capex requirements of about
CLP300 billion
during 2017 and 2018. In the absence of any sizable dividend
payments, Fitch
forecasts ITMH's FCF margin will be 3%-4% in 2017 and 2018,
which will continue
to support the company's solid financial profile for the rating
category. Fitch
forecasts the company's net leverage, measured by total adjusted
net
debt/EBITDAR, remain in line with the end-2016 level of 1.2x.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
ITMH's BBB+ rating, based on the consolidated credit profile of
the Telefonica
Chile Group, is well positioned relative to its regional peers
on major
comparative. The company holds entrenched leading market
positions in Chilean
mobile and fixed-line segments, and its robust operational cash
flow generation
and low leverage compare favorably to other operators in the
'BBB' category,
such as Empresa Nacional de Telecomunicaciones S.A. Strong
linkage exists
between ITMH and its subsidiary, TCH, given a high degree of
operational and
financial linkages with common management and business strategy.
ITMH's ratings
are based on the group's consolidated credit profile, including
TCH. No country
ceiling constraint or operating environment influence was in
effect for the
ratings.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
--Slow revenue growth at low-single-digits in 2017 and 2018;
-- Consolidated EBITDA margin to remain at around 29% in 2017
and 2018;
--Annual capex requirement of about CLP300 billion;
--Mid-single-digits Pre-divided FCF margin in 2017 and 2018;
--Net leverage of 1.1x-1.2x In 2017 and 2018.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade of ITMH's ratings, which results in more than one
notch differential
from its parent, Telefonica SA's 'BBB' rating is unlikely given
the companies'
financial linkage.
Negative rating action could be considered in the case of
material deterioration
of the company's key operating and financial metrics due to
intense competition,
unfavorable regulatory impact, and higher than expected capex
and shareholder
distributions - all of which combined resulting in negative FCF
generation and
net leverage increasing to over 2.0x on a sustained basis.
Telefonica Moviles Chile S.A.'s ratings are not directly linked
to the ratings
of its parent, Telefonica SA (TEF). However, any significant
deterioration in
the parent's credit profile, to the effect that it results in
further rating
downgrades or in an increased needs for dividend income for the
parent, could
place pressure on ITMH's ratings. Fitch currently rates TEF
'BBB'/Outlook
Stable.
LIQUIDITY
Sound Liquidity: ITMH's liquidity profile is sound as its cash
balance of CLP221
billion comfortably covered its short-term debt obligation of
CLP59 billion, net
of its short-term hedge derivatives instruments. Fitch does not
foresee any
material change in the company's liquidity as its operational
cash flow
generation remains robust and its debt maturities are well
spread out.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Telefonica Moviles Chile S.A
--FC/LC IDRs affirmed at 'BBB+'/ Outlook Stable and withdrawn;
--National Long term rating affirmed at 'AA(cl)' / Outlook
Stable and withdrawn;
--Local debt issuance programme series No. 589, No. 590, No.
813, and No.814 and
series F, G, H, I, J, K, L, and M bond issuances affirmed at
'AA(cl)';
transferred to Inversiones Telefonica Moviles Holding S.A.
Inversiones Telefonica Moviles Holdings S.A.(New Telefonica
Moviles Chile S.A)
--FC/LC IDRs assigned 'BBB+'/Outlook Stable;
--National LT rating assigned 'AA(cl)'/Outlook Stable;
--Local debt issuances transferred from Telefonica Moviles Chile
S.A. affirmed
at 'AA(cl)'.
Telefonica Chile S.A
--FC/LC IDRs affirmed at 'BBB+'/ Outlook Stable;
--National long-term rating affirmed at 'AA(cl)'/Outlook Stable;
--National short-term rating affirmed at 'N1+(cl)';
--Senior unsecured USD500 million notes due 2022 affirmed at
'BBB+';
--Local debt issuance programme series No. 576 and No. 577 and
series Q, S, T, U
, V , W and X local bond issuances affirmed at 'AA(cl)';
--Affirm National Equity Rating affirmed at 'Primera Clase Nivel
4'.
